Shooting and dramatic crash in Everett leaves 1 man dead

EVERETT, Wash. — A shooting at a park in the North Sound ended in a dramatic accident about a quarter mile away — with the person in the driver’s seat dead.

Everett police found a man dead inside a vehicle that had flipped onto its side on Beverly Boulevard at 75th Southeast.

But what looked like a tragic accident was the result of a shootout at nearby Lions Park.

Neighbors think it took a while for detectives to sort all of this out because it took them a long time to arrive.

Whoever was shot drove onto 75th Southeast, lost control, then crashed.

This was the spectacular conclusion to what neighbors said was a shooting spree a quarter mile away.

“They shooting back and forth, back and forth,” remembered Marta Cruz.

She said she was cowering inside her house, listening to an explosion of gunfire across the street in the parking lot at Lions Park. She called 911.

“They (were) taking so long, the police taking a long time,” she said.

That might have been because they were present at the accident scene — at the bottom of the hill on Beverly Boulevard.

Cellphone video captured two people exiting the vehicle and looking inside. But eyewitnesses said that soon after, the duo and a third person took off running.

“Just like this loud crash,” said Brian Perez, who lives next door. “Kind of like somebody was taking out the trash.”

He pulled out his cellphone as Everett police officers worked feverishly to get into the vehicle.

Officers found a dead man in the driver’s seat who had been shot.

It was only on Saturday that Marta Cruz and her family saw that two of their vehicles had been struck in the hail of bullets. They found a casing inside a front tire.

“It’s like the fourth time in two years,” said Cruz. “Fourth time. It’s been shooting in here and here. Yeah, this is the fourth time.”

Everett police detectives were back at Lions Park Saturday afternoon, still investigating this baffling case.

We hope to learn more about what happened and who died in the coming days.Everett police are investigating after a man was fatally shot on Friday.

Just after 7:40 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Beverly Boulevard and 75th Street Southeast after receiving multiple reports of gunfire and a rollover collision.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a vehicle on its side with a man, who had an apparent gunshot wound, trapped inside.

The man was pronounced dead on scene by medics.

Major crimes detectives worked throughout the night to recover evidence and process the scene.

Police are continuing to investigate this incident, but do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS.

This is a developing story.

