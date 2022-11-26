GREEN BAY – Not one, but two, and almost three. The Packers hadn't had a kickoff return of longer than 50 yards since receiver Jeff Janis brought one back 70 yards in 2015. Cornerback and return specialist Keisean Nixon ran back two of 50-plus on Sunday night in Philadelphia in the fourth quarter, and an earlier one came close to that mark as well.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO