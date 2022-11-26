ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers.com

Packers sign S Innis Gaines to active roster

The Green Bay Packers have signed S Innis Gaines to the active roster from the practice squad, released S Johnathan Abram and signed TE Nick Guggemos to the practice squad. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Gaines originally joined the Packers on Jan. 8, 2021, and has been...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Vote for Packers WR Christian Watson for NFL Rookie of Week 12

GREEN BAY – Packers receiver Christian Watson has been nominated for NFL Rookie of Week 12 after catching four passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 40-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Packers fans are encouraged to vote for Watson here. Voting runs through Wednesday. According to...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Dope Sheet: Packers play at division-foe Bears

The Green Bay Packers (4-8) finishes up a run of five road games in seven weeks with a trip to play the Chicago Bears (3-9). The Packers and the Bears enter Sunday's game tied for the most regular-season wins in NFL history with 786 each. Sunday will mark Game No....
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: That's football for you

This game had so many positive takeaways (running game, coming back from 13 down, a spark in the return game, Quay Walker's fumble recovery, Aaron Rodgers' performance in the first half, Christian Watson taking another step forward and Jordan Love looking decent) and also so many negative takeaways (Rodgers' injury, horrific run defense, missed tackles, another disappointing loss, playoff chances crippled). In the end I don't feel one way or the other. I feel nothing. Maybe I've reached nirvana?
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers Unscripted: Problems in Philly

Mike and Wes review the loss to the Eagles, beginning with the defensive struggles and missed tackles (:18) and the inability to bounce back from costly mistakes (8:00). They also discuss QB Aaron Rodgers' injury and Jordan Love's relief appearance (9:53) before taking a look around the NFL in Week 12 (18:08) and the changed narratives in some of the league's divisions (25:38).
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

What You Might've Missed: Many happy returns

GREEN BAY – Not one, but two, and almost three. The Packers hadn't had a kickoff return of longer than 50 yards since receiver Jeff Janis brought one back 70 yards in 2015. Cornerback and return specialist Keisean Nixon ran back two of 50-plus on Sunday night in Philadelphia in the fourth quarter, and an earlier one came close to that mark as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Missed tackles doomed Packers' defense vs. Eagles

GREEN BAY – After Sunday night's loss in Philadelphia, Matt LaFleur said the Packers' defense was charted with 15 missed tackles. After reviewing the film Monday, it was worse than that. The number was over 20, a big reason the Eagles rushed for 363 yards and piled up 500 total yards in their 40-33 triumph.
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Packers fall to Eagles, 40-33

PHILADELPHIA – The Packers tried to go toe-to-toe with the best team in the NFL, but the Eagles' offense was just too much as Philadelphia turned in a 40-33 victory on Sunday night at Lincoln Financial Field. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers also left the game with an oblique injury...
GREEN BAY, WI
Packers.com

Inbox: That type of spark meant something

500 yards, 363 rushing, 40 points. Yeah, it's painful to type/read/process those numbers. Pun intended? That dude is legitimately in the MVP conversation as far as I'm concerned. Henry from Brown Deer, WI. II, regardless of the final outcome (which was unfortunate) that was one hell of a performance by...
WISCONSIN STATE

