Vern Connett, Jr.
Funeral services for Vern Connett, Jr., age 65 of rural Pleasantville, will be held Saturday, December 3rd at the Hartford Sportsman Club at 11:00am. Burial will follow in the Sandyville Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials may be directed to the Hartford Sportsman Club, 110 W Elm St. Hartford, IA 50118. Mason Funeral Home of Pleasantville is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be left at bertrandfuneralhomes.com.
Duane Earl Phifer
Memorial services for Duane Earl Phifer, age 83 of Monroe, will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:30 am at the Monroe United Methodist Church. A private family burial will follow at Silent City Cemetery. The family will greet friends following the burial back at the church with a luncheon. Memorials may be directed to the Monroe Fire Department and condolences may be left for the family at www.coburnfuneralhomes.com.
VA Groundbreaking Ceremony Held
Knoxville held a groundbreaking ceremony on the grounds where the former Veterans Administration Hospital stood. It made November 21 a day to remember in moving forward in rebuilding the old Veteran’s Administation Hospital grounds after the buildings were leveled. After the VA Hospital left town it was time for...
Knoxville Fire Department Ambulance Arrives
After a long wait the ambulance that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered to the Knoxville Fire Department. Delivery was delayed due to chassis delivery issues and by chip issues. Arrow Ambulance out of Rock Rapids Iowa delivered for the city of Knoxville. The ambulance is a 2023 Ford E450 type 3 ambulance. Crews will begin stocking and equipping the ambulance to get it in service.
Des Moines Skydivers Attend Knoxville City Council Meeting
Around 10 people involved with the Des Moines Skydivers club were at the latest Knoxville City Council Meeting November 21. Several club members spoke and provided some details about what Knoxville could expect when they are in town. Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch tells KNIA/KRLS News, “It was a fun way...
Pella Bowling Teams Open with Close Losses to Oskaloosa
The Pella bowling teams opened the new season Monday at home against Oskaloosa, falling in the boys varsity matchup 2667 to 2590 and in the girls head-to-head 1873-1777. Newcomer Anderson Schirm paced the Dutch boys in the individual games with a 418 score, followed by Alex Mitchel at 354; veteran Anna DeNooy was tops for the Pella girls at 321, with Alaina Rozenboom taking second at 248.
Glory the Dog, is Nationally Certified
Justin Smith, Battalion Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department, and Glory the Crisis Dog recently returned from a trip to Columbus, Ohio. It was a trip that covered nine days and it was to get Glory, a German Shepherd, nationally trained through intense training at the National Canine facility. Glory...
Let’s Talk Knoxville: Brian Hatch
Our guest today is Knoxville Mayor Brian Hatch as we talk about the latest Knoxville city council meeting. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
Pella Basketball Hosts North Polk for Home Openers
The first doubleheader of the new winter season at Pella High School brings the talented North Polk Comets to town for a pair of varsity basketball games tonight. Pella’s new-look boys basketball team will deal with a North Polk team that lost two key varsity seniors from a team that advanced to the district finals against Winterset last winter, and fell to the Dutch 55-42 in November 2021. Pella has won all three matchups against the Comets thus far in this series that has started the winter season for the past three years.
Infant and Child Choking and CPR Class Offered
An Infant and Child Choking and CPR Demonstration is scheduled for Thursday, December 15 at Marion County Public Health Training Room from 4 p.m.to 5 p.m. Reserve a slot by calling 641-828-2238 ext 3830. The American Heart Association says learning how to perform CPR is one of the first skills...
Knoxville And PCM Boys Open Up Season With The Highway 14 Battle
After suffering through a rebuilding season last year, the Knoxville Boys Basketball Squad is looking for some redemption. That starts tonight when the Panthers open up the new season with the Highway 14 Battle at PCM. Nearly everyone is back for Knoxville this year and a year older and wiser in basketball. Coach Troy Pearson tells KNIA/KRLS Sports this game will tell a lot of where his team is early in the season.
Webb Shadle Library Ready to Receive Letters to Santa
The Webb Shadle Public Library in Pleasantville will be receiving Letters to Santa from November 28th through December 14th. Children and families are invited to stop by the library and write a letter to Santa Claus. Pleasantville Librarian JoEllen Glick tells KNIA/KRLS News to send Santa a wish list or just say hello with stationery and a special mailbox to rush delivery will be provided.
Winter Concerts Coming Up for Tulip City Schools
Music performances are coming up for the Tulip City students in band, orchestra, and choir. The defending state champions from Pella Jazz I open with their first performance on Monday, December 5th at 7:30 p.m. in the Pella High School auditorium. Pella’s 6th through 12th grade orchestra students perform on Tuesday, December 6th at 6:30 p.m., also at Pella High School.
Winter Sports Broadcasts Start This Week
The winter sports athletes at area high schools are kicking off their seasons and KNIA/KRLS will have play-by-play of the action this winter for girls and boys basketball teams. Nearly all doubleheaders of Pella, Knoxville, Pella Christian, Indianola, and Norwalk will air live on 92.1 KRLS, 95.3 KNIA, 94.3 KNIA, or on any of the streams at KNIAKRLS.com. Additional select games of PCM and Pleasantville can also be heard online. Find the updated schedule under the live Radio Sports Guide above.
Indianola Winter Sports in Action Tonight
The Indianola girls and boys basketball teams and the boys swimming squad is all in action tonight, as the Indians basketball teams host Southeast Polk and the boys swimmers host Newton. The boys swimming squad brings back all three state qualifiers in the individual events in Nathan Pollard, Matt Coffelt,...
Indianola Police Department IPDCOP Program Provides Thanksgiving Meals
The Indianola Police Department Community Outreach Program (IPDCOP) provided 15 Thanksgiving meals to families this year, in partnership with the Indianola HyVee. Chief Brian Sher tells KNIA News the IPDCOP program runs entirely on donated funds, and works to provide back to the community throughout the holiday season, and anyone interested in donating can stop by the police department. For more information on the program, click below.
Indianola Boys Swimming Faces Tough Schedule
The Indianola boys swimming team faces a tough schedule this season, that will test them before state qualifying in February. The Indians will match up not only with conference opponents Newton, Grinnell, and Oskaloosa, but non-conference matchups such as Southeast Polk, Decorah, Des Moines East, Ottumwa, and Ankeny Centennial throughout the season. The Indians get their season started Tuesday hosting Newton.
Pella Bowling Teams Open Today; Boys Basketball Tuesday
The last of the winter sports teams at Pella High School needing to start their winter dockets will do so early this week. The Dutch bowlers are at home this afternoon to host Oskaloosa, with both the boys and girls once again fielding competitors. Action begins at 3 this afternoon at Dutch 200 Bowl and Grill.
Knoxville Mock Trial Team Qualifies for State
The Knoxville eighth grade Mock Trial Team has qualified for State. State competition will be Wednesday, November 30th through Friday, December 2nd at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. Regional action for the teams was held in Marshalltown November 12th. The Knoxville 8th grade team was third out of...
Let’s Talk Indianola – Hunger in Schools Part Two
Today’s Let’s Talk Indianola features Wilder Elementary Principal Amy Jo Naughton and teacher Michelle Stolz about hunger in schools and the food pantry availability in part two of a two-part interview. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS...
