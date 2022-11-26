Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
College Football World Reacts To Offensive Coordinator Firing
Kentucky is reportedly making another change at offensive coordinator. A spokesperson told Lexington's BBN Tonight that Rich Scangarello will not return next season. He spent one season with the school after his second stint as the San Francisco 49ers' quarterbacks' coach last year. The college football world responded to the...
L is for Louisville: The Cardinals Are in Deep Trouble, And They May Not Realize It
Louisville, one of college basketball's historically more prominent programs, is off to a very slow start to the 2022-2023 season. And it's far from how coach Kenny Payne envisioned his first year kicking off. But what's the problem? What's going on in Louisville?. A Rocky Start for the Red and...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Rich Scangarello fired by Kentucky after 1 season in Lexington
Rich Scangarello was supposed to lead Kentucky’s offense to a chance at fighting for a SEC Championship berth. At the beginning of the season, many thought it would be Kentucky and Georgia facing off for the honor in the East, not Georgia and Tennessee. The Wildcats defense needed some...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Bellarmine viewing info, what to watch for and predictions
After six days off, the Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team will return to action against the Bellarmine Knights. Inheriting a losing Division II team in 2005, head coach Scott Davenport has turned around the Bellarmine program, winning the 2012 Division II championship and leading them to Division I in 2020.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky insider shares insight on 2 potential bowl games for Wildcats
Kentucky insider Matt Jones shared some insight on UK’s potential bowl game fits. Some had questioned whether the Kentucky athletic department would want to play in the Music City Bowl, considering the game would take place at the same time as the Wildcats’ basketball game against Louisville. However,...
Yardbarker
Louisville Bowl Projections Following End of 2022 Regular Season
The Louisville football program might have once again fallen to Kentucky to close out the 2022 regular season, but, there is still one more game left to be played. The Cardinals are at 7-5 (4-4 in the Atlantic Coast Conference) on the year, meaning they are eligible to go to a bowl game. It is the third time going bowling in four years under head coach Scott Satterfield.
aseaofblue.com
Pair of Wildcats receivers hint at transfer
Just a day after the Kentucky Wildcats regular season came to a close, two Wildcats receivers are already hinting at a possible transfer out of the program. Both Chauncey Magwood and Chris Lewis tweeted ominous versions of the same tweet that can only be summarized as saying “thank you BBN.”
Kentucky student becomes a starting basketball player despite having no legs
LOUISVILLE, KY — A Kentucky student’s story about perseverance is spreading through the nation and inspiring others to achieve the improbable. Josiah Johnson, an eighth grader at Moore Middle School in Louisville, Kentucky, was born without legs. However, he did not let his condition stop him from what he loved doing.
14news.com
Meade sisters sign NLI with Univ. of Louisville
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Two of the best cross country and track runners in southwest Indiana, signed their national letters of intent, on Monday. Twin sisters, Haley and Heidi Meade, made their commitments official, to run cross country and track, at the University of Louisville. The Meade sisters had a...
Wave 3
Louisville man wins jackpot in new Kentucky Lottery game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man became a big winner on one of Kentucky Lottery’s newest daily jackpot game. The man, who requested to not be named, won $60,000 from Friday night’s drawing on Kentucky 5. It was only the fifth drawing in the game’s history, according to the Kentucky Lottery.
Walk Through Kentucky Woods Glowing With Millions of Lights
It's the most magical time of year, and these woods in Kentucky are glowing!. My son is one now, and this is the first Christmas with him where he really notices the lights, and while looking at them he is in awe. It really has brought back those childhood memories of "Christmas magic" for my husband and me. It is so cool to see Riley look at the lights in amazement and wonder.
Wave 3
Help the Louisville Dolphins get to Florida for the Youth National Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville youth football team needs your help. Their hard work has paid off and now they are headed to Miami, Florida for the Youth National Championship. The 8U Louisville Dolphins are ranked number ten in the U.S. The team, made up of kids from Jefferson...
WLKY.com
Movie based on Kentucky legend 'Cocaine Bear' gets release date
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Have you heard the legend of the Cocaine Bear? Strange as it sounds, it's a true story and the inspiration behind a horror movie that's coming out soon. "Cocaine Bear" is based on the story of a bear who stumbled upon a lot of cocaine in back in the 80s...and ate it.
Fight breaks out at Louisville bar
It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
leoweekly.com
Mark Anthony Mulligan, Local Artist, Songwriter And Highlands Fixture Dies
“Wood would just collapse when a wind storm comes,” said Mark Anthony Mulligan as he drew a brick building in the documentary “Peacelands/Mark Anthony Mulligan.”. If there was a song to be sung, a smile to be shared and people to listen, Mark Anthony Mulligan, Louisville folk artist, songwriter, and inspirator was enthusiastically willing to join. Monday, Nov. 28, Mulligan, a fixture on Bardstown Road, passed away at the age of 59. He was in care at the Wedgewood Healthcare Center in Clarksville, a facility for short-term recovery, rehabilitation and senior care.
wdrb.com
New Bubba's 33, Jaggers locations to open in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Texas Roadhouse is planning to open a new Bubba's 33 and Jaggers location in Louisville. The company has filed plans to open a Bubba's 33 restaurant at Southpointe Commons, off Bardstown Road. Texas Roadhouse will also open a Jaggers — another of the company's concepts — in the east end, near Shelbyville Road and the Gene Snyder.
smileypete.com
Webb Companies Celebrates 50 Years
The Webb Companies have shaped the look of Lexington, both downtown and in the suburbs. Now, as the company responsible for the Lexington Financial Center, Victorian Square, Festival Market, Lexington Green, Regency Center, Tates Creek Shopping Center, Palomar Center and more celebrates its 50th anniversary, the next generation of Webbs is putting its mark of influence on central Kentucky and beyond.
wdrb.com
New brunch destination opens in Bullitt County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A sweet new brunch destination has opened in Bullitt County, Kentucky. Don-offee-wich features coffee, donuts and cinnamon rolls, along with sandwiches. The Brooks, Kentucky, store also has a craft market inside, along with a play area for kids. Don-offee-wich is in the Brooks Plaza shopping center,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Movie made about legendary ‘Cocaine Bear’ who calls Lexington home
The story of the legendary "Cocaine Bear" will soon make its way to the big screen.
