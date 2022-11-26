ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

REAL ID deadlines: Don’t miss these dates

By Nexstar Media Wire, Addy Bink, Cat Keenan
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vzvcu_0jORES4B00

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – November marks six months until the deadline for U.S. travelers needing to have updated driver’s licenses or identification cards to board domestic flights and access federal facilities.

Here are a few quick facts about the REAL ID Act and its upcoming deadlines.

You may have a REAL ID already: How to know

What is a REAL ID? What does it look like?

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the REAL ID Act was passed in response to the terrorist attacks on 9/11. The law requires states to adopt and implement uniform standards for state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards if they are to be accepted by the federal government. The measures were intended to reduce identity fraud and terrorism.

Many states have been issuing REAL IDs for years, meaning if you got your license, or renewed it recently, it’s likely REAL ID-compliant.

The way to know is to check the upper right-hand corner. There should be a star of some sort. It will be black or gold, a star or a cutout of a star, or a cut-out star in a bear if you live in California. These sample Texas driver’s licenses, for example, have gold circles with white insets.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26dN1r_0jORES4B00
Examples of Real ID compliant licenses, via the Texas Department of Public Safety.

If your license or ID doesn’t have a star, it is still valid and you can still use it to fly until the 2023 deadline. Without a REAL ID, you’ll need another form like a valid passport or U.S. military ID. TSA lists other forms of ID that can also be used to board a plane.

Important dates and deadlines for the REAL ID Act

May 11, 2005 – The United States Congress passed the REAL ID Act in response to the terrorist attacks on 9/11, requiring states to adopt uniform standards for state-issued and federally-accepted driver’s licenses and identification cards.

Driving between these Texas cities takes longer than crossing most states

Early 2023 – If you don’t already have a REAL ID-compliant card, you may want to start the application process in early 2023. How soon you need to apply depends on the state you live in .

May 3, 2023 – Beginning in May 2023, only state-issued driver’s licenses and identification cards compliant with the REAL ID Act will be accepted for federal government purposes, such as entering secure federal buildings, or boarding domestic flights. Non-compliant cards will only be accepted for state-related purposes after this date, such as driving (for driver’s licenses), banking, and voting.

For further information about REAL IDs, you can visit the TSA’s website , DHS’s website , or contact your local DMV.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Justice Department files complaint against Jackson over water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The United States filed a proposal in federal court that, if approved by the court, would appoint an Interim Third Party Manager to handle the City of Jackson’s water crisis. Jackson leaders and officials with the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) have signed this order and agreed to its terms. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Parents Campaign presses lawmakers for boost in education funding

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Mississippi Legislative Session only two months away, public education advocates have been making the case for the state to spend its money investing into the future. With nearly $740 million in state funds available, the Parents Campaign and State Senator David Blount believe the smartest investment would be in […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters warned of the potential for strong tornadoes that could stay on the ground for long distances in parts of the South on Tuesday, as well as flooding rains and hail the size of tennis balls. More than 25 million people will be at risk as Tuesday’s potent storm system moves […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Severe weather in Mississippi: How you can prepare your home

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With severe weather expected to move through Mississippi on Tuesday, the Institute for Business and Home Safety (IBHS) is making sure that all homeowners understand all necessary weather preparation tips. Sarah Dillingham, a senior meteorologist at IBHS, said implementing a severe weather plan is a great start. “You and your families […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Forecasters warn of tornado threat in parts of the South

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of the potential for strong tornadoes in parts of the South on Tuesday as a potent storm system moves into the region. Northern Mississippi will be at highest risk of the strongest storms, along with the northeastern corner of Louisiana, according to the national Storm Prediction Center. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 player wins $559,000 jackpot

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Lowndes County player won the jackpot from the Saturday, November 26 drawing for the second-largest Mississippi Match 5 prize ever.  The winning ticket for $559,449.12 was purchased from Sprint Mart #4103 on Highway 45 North in Columbus. The largest Mississippi Match 5 jackpot, worth more than $665,000, was won and […]
COLUMBUS, MS
WJTV 12

AG Fitch joins in on student debt relief fight

Attorney General Lynn Fitch has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to deny the Biden Administration’s bid to reinstate its student debt relief plan.  Earlier this month, the Biden Administration petitioned the Supreme Court to lift an injunction imposed by a lower court and allow the plan to go forward. The administration cited the impact that […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

New scratch-off games coming to Mississippi Lottery

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three new scratch-off games are coming to Mississippi just in time for the holidays! The following games will be available Tuesday, December 6 at Mississippi Lottery retailers: $2 – 9s In A Line: Approximate overall odds are 1 in 4.62, with wins up to $20,000. $5 – Hit It Big: Approximate […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Tornado Warning issued for parts of MS

** A TORNADO WATCH IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7PM. Conditions will become favorable for tornadic development this afternoon and evening. ALERT DAY FOR TUESDAY: Our next weather maker moves in today, which will bring a likelihood of severe thunderstorms across much of the state. A Level 4/5 “Moderate Risk” of severe weather has been […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

45K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy