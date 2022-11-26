Roberts has 17, Manhattan tops Army 72-71 in London

Josh Roberts had 17 points in Manhattan's 72-71 win over Army on Saturday.

Coleton Benson made three free throws with 16 seconds left to pull Army within one. The Jaspers then missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw with 11 seconds to play but Jalen Rucker couldn't connect on a winning bucket at the end.

Roberts had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Jaspers (2-3). Samir Stewart scored 14 points while shooting 5 for 15, including 4 for 11 from beyond the arc, and added five assists. Anthony Nelson recorded 13 points and was 4 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 6 from distance, and went 3 for 4 from the line.

The Black Knights (2-5) were led in scoring by Benson, who finished with 20 points. Ethan Roberts added 19 points and eight rebounds for Army. In addition, Rucker had 11 points and four assists.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.