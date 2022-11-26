Doctor encourages safe in-store shopping to avoid illness

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Black Friday deals had many people out shopping for the holidays. But with COVID-19 and flu cases still on the rise, Dr. Andrew Clark offered tips to stay safe.

“Whenever you’re going indoors in public it is a great idea to wear masks. It’s also a great idea to social distance as much as possible and also continue to wash your hands. Use alcohol-based rubs in order to sanitize your hands,” said Clark, owner of Northtown Pharmacy.

Retailers explained whether or not health concerns affected sales.

“We have definitely seen an increase of sales online. Especially our buy online and pickup in store where customers have an option of curbside, and we’ll have their order ready. We’ve definitely seen an increase in that with the spike in some things,” said Christal Townsend, store manager of Belk at Northpark Mall.

One shopper said they would rather do their shopping online.

“I’m doing mostly online shopping because there’s just a lot of things going on. Number one, COVID-19. I’ve had a lot of family and friends who have experienced that and just being on pins and needles trying to stay safe as possible so that’s why I gear more towards online,” said one shopper.

If you’re out shopping for the holidays, be sure to social distance and consider wearing a mask.

