Iran's Players Face Conflicting Pressures Before World Cup Showdown with US
Washington — The Iranian men's football team takes on the United States in a pivotal World Cup match Tuesday, with Iran's players facing conflicting pressures on their behavior from their government and from Iranians supporting a nationwide protest movement. The Iranian and U.S. teams enter their final first round...
Portugal Advances to Last 16, Beats Uruguay 2-0 at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo wheeled away in celebration, acting as though he had scored yet another goal at the World Cup. Instead, it was Bruno Fernandes eventually credited with the goal that set up Portugal's 2-0 win over Uruguay on Monday, advancing the team into the last 16.
Cameroon, Serbia Draw in Goal-Filled Match
Cameroon and Serbia battled to a 3-3 draw Monday in a goal-filled match at the men’s World Cup in Qatar as they tried to keep alive hopes of advancing past the group stage. The scoring outburst came after neither side netted a goal in its first game of the tournament, with Serbia falling 2-0 to Brazil and Cameroon losing 1-0 to Switzerland.
Protester With Rainbow Flag Runs onto Field at World Cup
Lusail, qatar — A protester ran onto the field Monday carrying a rainbow flag and wearing a blue Superman T-shirt that said, "SAVE UKRAINE" on the front and "RESPECT FOR IRANIAN WOMAN" on the back during a World Cup match between Portugal and Uruguay. Security officials chased the protester...
US Defeats Iran in World Cup Soccer, Continues to Next Level of Competition
The United States soccer team defeated Iran and will continue to the elimination stage of the World Cup in Qatar. The team needed a win on Tuesday to continue in the competition. The U.S. will play the Netherlands on Saturday. The Americans made up for a loss to Iran at...
Tears, No Fears for Senegal After Advancing into Knockout Phase
Doha, Qatar — Emotions ran high as Senegal qualified for the knockout phase of the World Cup exactly two years after the death of Papa Bouba Diop, the player who kickstarted their 2002 run to the quarterfinals. Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband with Diop's number 19 and the...
Pakistan Launches Polio Drive
Pakistan authorities said they are launching a five-day polio drive to eradicate the crippling disease from the country. Officials said 100,000 healthcare workers begin working Monday to vaccinate 13.5 million children under the age of five across 36 high risk districts, including Islamabad, the capital. “Our aim is to ensure...
Six Years After Bombings, Belgium Readies for Biggest Trial
Brussels — Belgium's worst peacetime massacre left 32 dead and hundreds marked for life. Now, six and a half years later, Brussels will host its biggest ever criminal trial. Jury selection begins on Wednesday ahead of hearings into the charges against the nine alleged jihadists accused of taking part in the March 2016 suicide bombings.
US Fends off Iran to Advance to Knockout Stage
Christian Pulisic scored in the 38th minute, and the U.S. men's national team held on in a must-win match to defeat Iran, 1-0, in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday to advance to the round of 16. The U.S. plays Group A winner the Netherlands on Saturday. Group B winner England plays...
Germany needs a win and help to avoid World Cup early exit
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After getting a favor from Costa Rica, Germany needs a win against the Central American team on Thursday to have any chance of reaching the knockout stages at the World Cup. Costa Rica’s surprise win over Japan on Sunday ensured Germany did not face the...
Russia Makes Marginal Gains as Bakhmut Battle Descends Into Trench Warfare
Bakhmut, in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, has been targeted by Russian forces for months, without much success.
Referendum Shows Slovenian Support for RTV’s Independence, Journalists Say
LJUBLJANA, SLOVENIA — Journalists at Slovenia’s public broadcaster RTV have expressed relief at the results of a referendum aimed at protecting them from political interference. The results show “citizens support us and want a professional, independent and quality public (broadcaster),” Helena Milinkovic, head of the coordination of trade...
Landslide Kills at Least 14 Attending Funeral in Cameroon Capital
Yaounde, Cameroon — A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said. "We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Center region, said.
Despite Odds, Italian and Turkish Leaders Find Common Ground
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Italy's newly elected far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni appear to be finding unlikely common ground on issues relating to Africa and migration. The relationship with Meloni is the latest in a list of strong partnerships that Erdogan has been working to build with European far-right leaders. Dorian Jones reports from Istanbul.
Hong Kong Tourism Struggling as COVID Measures Remain in Place
BANGKOK, THAILAND — Ongoing pandemic restrictions have failed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, say experts, as the city struggles to regain its footing in the tourist industry. The city has long been regarded as an open destination for travelers from abroad, but with strictly enforced...
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa
United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
NATO Vows to Help Ukrainians Survive Winter
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a major aid package to help Ukraine deal with electrical systems damaged in Russian attacks, as Kyiv braces for another major air assault. The announcement came on the sidelines of NATO foreign ministers meeting in Romania focused on helping Ukrainians survive the winter. VOA Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine reports.
Yemen's Government Signs $1 Billion Aid Package With UAE-Based Fund
Cairo — Yemen's internationally recognized government signed a deal with the Arab Monetary Fund on Sunday, state media said, paving the way for the Saudi-backed administration to receive $1 billion of economic aid. The Abu Dhabi-based fund, a sub-organization of the 22-member Arab League, will pay out the $1...
Transformers, Air Defenses Needed, Ukraine Tells Visiting Ministers
KYIV — Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a gathering of seven Nordic and Baltic foreign ministers on Monday that his country needed transformers and improved air defenses to stave off Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure. Kuleba was flanked by officials from Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway...
