Voice of America
Landslide Kills at Least 14 Attending Funeral in Cameroon Capital
Yaounde, Cameroon — A landslide in Cameroon's capital Yaounde Sunday killed at least 14 people who were attending a funeral, the region's governor said. "We are carrying the corpses to the mortuary of the central hospital, while the search for other people, or corpses, is still ongoing," Naseri Paul Bea, governor of Cameroon's Center region, said.
Voice of America
Thousands Protest Turkish Strikes on Kurdish Groups in Syria
Qamishli, Syria — Thousands of Kurds protested on Sunday in the Syrian city of Qamishli against days of deadly Turkish cross-border strikes targeting Kurdish groups in the country's northeast. Turkey announced last Sunday it had carried out airstrikes against semi-autonomous Kurdish zones in north and northeastern Syria, and across...
Voice of America
Pakistan Taliban Announce Resumption of Nationwide Terror Attacks
Islamabad — An outlawed alliance of militant groups waging terrorism in Pakistan declared Monday that it had ordered fighters to resume nationwide attacks, ending an already shaky “unilateral cease-fire” with the government. The Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), also known as the Pakistani Taliban, said the decision to unleash...
Voice of America
Influx of Refugees in Kenya as Thousands Flee Drought and Hunger in Somalia
Record drought and hunger in Somalia are driving thousands to flee to neighboring Kenya for help. Relief groups say the influx of refugees at Kenya's Dadaab camp is stretching the already overcrowded camp's resources. Juma Majanga reports from the refugee camp in Dadaab, Kenya.
Voice of America
US-Backed Kurdish Commander: US Needs Stronger Position on Turkish Threat
Hasakah, Syria — Turkish forces have launched a barrage of airstrikes on suspected militants in northeastern Syria and Iraq in recent days, after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed Kurdish groups for last week’s bombing in Istanbul. Kurdish groups have denied responsibility for that attack and say Turkish...
Voice of America
US Pleas for Calm Fail to Resonate Along Turkish-Syrian Border
Washington — U.S. efforts to ease tensions between Turkey and Kurdish fighters in northern Syria appear to be having little effect, with both sides refusing to back down despite warnings that a conflict will only benefit the Islamic State terror group. U.S. defense and military officials say they have...
Voice of America
Australia Lowers National Terrorism Threat Level, Shifts Focus on Foreign Interference and Espionage
Sydney — Australia has five official levels under its national terrorism threat classification system, ranging from "certain" to "not expected." The alert level has been in the middle range at "probable" since 2014, after the emergence of the Islamic State militant group in the Middle East. It has now...
Voice of America
East African Nations Say DRC Needs Political Reform to Deal With Armed Groups
Nairobi, Kenya — Kenya is hosting a third round of talks aimed at bringing peace to the volatile eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo. The East African Community regional bloc has convened a meeting in Nairobi to discuss how to solve the political, security and social problems that have plagued the eastern DRC for decades.
Voice of America
Afghan Taliban to Host Female Pakistan Minister for Bilateral Talks
ISLAMABAD — A high-level Pakistani delegation will visit Afghanistan on Tuesday to discuss with the ruling Islamist Taliban cooperation in trade, education, investment, regional connectivity and security. Officials in Islamabad said Monday that Hina Rabbani Khar, the female Pakistani minister of state for foreign affairs, will lead the daylong...
Voice of America
4 Killed in Sao Tome's Failed Coup Bid, State Media Reports
Libreville, Gabon — Four people were killed in a failed coup attempt on Sao Tome and Principe, the state news agency STP-Press said Sunday reporting a toll from the armed forces chief of staff. The military, which Friday thwarted a coup bid in the tiny Portuguese-speaking archipelago off central...
Voice of America
Rights Activists Demand Release of Arrested Ugandan Opposition Leader
Kampala, Uganda — Ugandan opposition politicians and rights groups are calling for the release of opposition party president Joseph Kabuleta, who was arrested Monday by security forces. Kabuleta's party is demanding an explanation for his arrest, which they likened to an abduction. Ugandan police accused him of promoting sectarianism,...
Voice of America
Sudanese Activists Call for Protection of Women in Conflict Areas
Khartoum — Sudanese women protested outside U.N. offices in Khartoum on Sunday in conjunction with a campaign against gender-based violence (GBV). The protesters called for better protection of women and children in Sudan’s conflict areas and for justice and accountability. Sudan's head of combating violence against women admits GBV has increased in many parts of the country due to a lack of law enforcement.
Voice of America
Cameroon Says Rescue Workers Still Searching for Landslide Victims
Yaounde — Rescue workers in Cameroon’s capital, Yaounde, are searching for people believed trapped under a landslide that killed at least 14 people and injured scores more Sunday. The victims were attending a funeral when the landslide occurred. Civilians mourn as they join rescue workers in digging and...
Voice of America
UNHCR Urges Malawi Against Forcing Refugees Return to Overcrowded Camp
Blantyre, Malawi — The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says it "deeply regrets" Malawi's decision to force about 8,000 refugees living in rural and urban areas back to the overcrowded Dzaleka refugee camp. Malawi's minister of homeland security last week said the forced relocations would start after November 30, when a deadline expires on voluntary returns.
Voice of America
Iranian American Arrested on Charges of Sanctions Violations
Washington — An Iranian American businessman from the southern U.S. state of Alabama has been arrested on federal charges of violating U.S. sanctions on Iran. Ray Hunt — also known as Abdolrahman Hantoosh, Rahman Hantoosh and Rahman Natoosh — is accused of exporting oil and gas industry parts through his Alabama-based company to businesses in Iran, according to a 15-count indictment unsealed on Tuesday.
Voice of America
Worried About Ebola, Uganda Extends Outbreak Epicenter's Quarantine
Kampala, Uganda — Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has extended a quarantine placed on two districts that are the epicenter of the country's Ebola outbreak by 21 days, adding that his government's response to the disease was succeeding. Movement into and out of the Mubende and Kassanda districts in central...
Voice of America
Azerbaijan Stands Up to Iran, with Turkey’s Support
Istanbul — As anti-government protests continue in Iran, Tehran is escalating tensions with its neighbors, accusing them of interfering in its domestic affairs. One of those neighbors, Azerbaijan, has Turkey’s support and is pushing back. Iran has recently carried out military exercises on Azerbaijan's border and warned Baku...
Voice of America
Iran's Players Face Conflicting Pressures Before World Cup Showdown with US
Washington — The Iranian men's football team takes on the United States in a pivotal World Cup match Tuesday, with Iran's players facing conflicting pressures on their behavior from their government and from Iranians supporting a nationwide protest movement. The Iranian and U.S. teams enter their final first round...
Voice of America
Freed Myanmar Activist Mya Aye Describes Harrowing Imprisonment
Prominent Myanmar democracy activist Mya Aye, 56, was among the nearly 6,000 prisoners pardoned in a mass amnesty the ruling junta announced November 17. In an exclusive interview with VOA, he described his arrest and harrowing conditions of his imprisonment, including time in Myanmar’s notorious Insein prison. Mya Aye...
Voice of America
Russia Donates 260,000 Tons of Fertilizer to Africa
United nations — Russia has donated 260,000 metric tons of fertilizer it produced that was sitting in European ports and warehouses for use by farmers in Africa, the United Nations said Tuesday. “This will serve to alleviate humanitarian needs and prevent catastrophic crop loss in Africa, where it is...
