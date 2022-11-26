ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers take to the stores

By Greg Swiercz and Carley Lanich, South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
South Bend Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=324r9G_0jOREIU900

A post-pandemic shopping spree this past weekend showed encouraging signs for retailers and consumers alike as the holiday buying kicked into higher gear for South Bend-area businesses.

About 10 stores at University Park Mall reported lines of shoppers when the Black Friday events began at 6 a.m., but that was better than the numbers recorded during the past two years, according to Christian Carlson, director of marketing and business development at the mall.

"It was definitely better than last year, and the numbers of shoppers was significantly up," Carlson said of the opening.

For example, officials at Lululemon reported some 60 people waiting to get inside during the opening rush. The former pop-up store offering athletic apparel for yoga, running and other activities opened its own storefront, and Carlson said the move was a draw for its customer base.

Other retailers, such as Game Stop, also saw brisk early Black Friday action largely due to the fact it had strong sales for the PlayStation 5 it had in stock for Black Friday.

Carlson said the mall shopping day was not expected to compete with the early-bird Black Friday deals offered at the big-box stores. He said when shoppers get to those deals, the mall serves as a secondary stop. The largest crowds at the mall on Friday were expected between 1 and 6 p.m.

Shoppers search for holiday deals

The mall's food court offerings often serves as a place where Black Friday shoppers eat in between rounds of searching for bargains.

That seemed to be the case for Nadine Sunman and Violet Sidlauskas, both of North Liberty.

Sunman said she started her Black Friday shopping at 5 a.m. at Kohl's in search of a Ninja cooker that was deeply discounted.

"I got the last one," she said. "I was moving some boxes, and one sort of peeked out."

She said the mall at 9:30 a.m. was not that busy. Sunman and Sidlauskas traditionally shop the sales at Bath & Body Works at the mall, and the Black Friday shopping for them was quieting down a bit.

Brock Molebash of Bremen and others he was shopping with started at the mall about 8:30 a.m. Friday, when the mall was not too busy, to look for bargains.

But for Haylie Rodriguez of Bremen, her efforts to get to the mall at 6:15 a.m. were fruitful, seeing the several large bags she was carrying .

"I came not having anything to find, but I found some!" she said.

Community encourages shopping local

Across town, in South Bend, hundreds of shoppers made the decision to "shop local" at small businesses featured in South Bend Venue Parks & Arts' Howard Holiday Market this weekend.

The market — moved inside after windy and cold weather disrupted last year's outdoor event — featured more than two dozen local vendors in the two-day shopping experience.

More than 1,300 pre-registered to ice skate at Howard Park's opening day Friday, said Abbigail Griffin, a special events coordinator with South Bend Venues Parks & Arts. And, many of those patrons visited the Howard Holiday Market as well. A steady stream of shoppers visited the market Saturday.

"The turnout was great," Griffin said. "I think that we're going to do more throughout the winter season."

Griffin said shoppers can watch the sbvpa.org website for updates on future Howard Holiday Markets.

Growing brands like South Bend Locals, with its locally produced whiskey and apparel, set up shop this weekend next to junior vendors and family-owned businesses, like those of Lavinia Goodman's daughters who sell baked goods and homemade beauty products.

"It means a lot ... for people to support young adults and young kids wanting to start of their own businesses," Goodman said.

Entrepreneurs like John Reynold of South Bend Locals say a small business shopping experience provides one-of-a-kind gifts that can often be tailored to customers' requests.

"When you shop local, there's kind of a little extra meaning behind it," Reynold said. "You're buying something that represents your hometown."

Downtown South Bend, which handed out Shop Small tote bags at Howard Park to celebrate Small Business Saturday, is promoting local businesses this winter along with several holiday-themed events, including their annual Holiday Tree & Wreath Sales benefiting Relay for Life of St. Joseph County, a First Friday Tree Lighting on Dec. 2, and Holiday Light Parade on Dec. 9.

DTSB's Facebook page is the most up-to-date place to look for events the non-profit is sponsoring throughout the holiday season, said Courtney Kubly, the organization's director of business development.

"The focus is really supporting our downtown businesses," Kubly said. "That money does stay local and it's supporting people that you know in the community."

It was that opportunity to invest locally, especially as businesses rebound from the pandemic, that brought Jill VanDriessche of North Liberty to the Howard Holiday Market on Saturday.

"It's really easy to go online and have it delivered to your door," VanDriessche said. "But, if we want our community to be vibrant, then we need to help contribute to our small businesses."

Email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com.

Email South Bend Tribune education reporter Carley Lanich at clanich@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter: @carleylanich.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

TLG Peterbilt Announces New Indiana Location to Open Dec. 1

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - November 29, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) The Larson Group Peterbilt (TLG), a Peterbilt dealership company with locations from the Kansas-Missouri border to the Atlantic Ocean, is opening its 24th facility in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday, Dec. 1. TLG Peterbilt — South Bend is the company's fourth location in Indiana, joining its existing Evansville, Jeffersonville, and Great Lakes facilities.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

High Marks for Santa Parade

(La Porte, IN) - The Santa Parade took place in La Porte late Saturday afternoon and it was possibly the best Santa Parade in recent memory. The parade featured a new route this year and turnout was heavy along State Street, Michigan Avenue, a short stretch of Lincolnway, and through the end of the parade route concluding at Plaza 618 at Lincolnway and Monroe Street.
LA PORTE, IN
abc57.com

HealthLinc breaks ground on new clinic in Michigan City

Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City EDCMC Executive Director Clarence Hulse, left, and Michigan City Duane Parry at the HealthLinc ceremonial groundbreaking ceremony. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City Congressman Frank Mrvan speaks at the HealthLinc clinic ceremonial groundbreaking at Ivy Tech Community College in Michigan City. Credit: Economic Development Corporation Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

Lane restrictions on Grape Road beginning November 30

MISHAWAKA, Ind. - Southbound lane restrictions will be in place on a section of Grape Road starting Wednesday for curb installation and pavement restorations. Southbound lanes will be restricted between Douglas Road and Indian Ridge Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. The restriction is expected to be lifted at 5 p.m....
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Local non-profits asking for donations

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Local non-profits are doing what they can to make sure families have a good Christmas this year. The Salvation Army said there’s an urgent need for donors to help with their “Red Ribbon Basket” program. The program is designed to help provide families with things like household and hygiene items. Those who volunteer receive a basket with supply information.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pets: Paprika and Sesame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Paprika and Sesame. Both kittens are female, and they are both about 3 years old.
SOUTH BEND, IN
nwi.life

Pokagon Band of Potawatomi announces two art and family fun events in December

The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians is pleased to announce two art and family fun events in December. Both events are open to the public. The Pokagon Tribal Art Committee will host its annual Art Extravaganza on Saturday, December 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Pokagon Family Activity Center, located at 58620 Sink Road in Dowagiac. The event will feature of variety of Tribal Art for sale including pottery, painting, clothing, bags, jewelry, woodburning, and more!
DOWAGIAC, MI
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Proposed Valpo riverfront district would bring more liquor licenses to U.S. 30

The city of Valparaiso is looking at making a riverfront district to bring more liquor licenses to the U.S. 30 area. Valparaiso has reached its quota of traditional liquor licenses, which are allocated by the state, based on census population. Most of the city's special downtown liquor licenses are also in use. But developers have continued to express interest in liquor licenses, most recently, someone looking to buy the former Bethel Church at U.S. 30 and Horseprairie.
VALPARAISO, IN
WANE-TV

Pantries program expands from Fort Wayne to Gary

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Forward Indiana has populated Fort Wayne with colorful “Community Pantries,” an idea similar to a library. If you have extra nonperishable food, you can drop it off in a pantry. If you have a need, you can take food out of it.
FORT WAYNE, IN
95.3 MNC

Santa is coming to South Bend

Your child can get their picture taken with Santa during the Cookies with Santa event at St. Patrick’s County Park in South Bend. It’ll be at the Brown Barn inside the park. It’s happening on December 10, from 11 to 1 and costs $6 per child. Those...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Strong cold front tonight; Staying wind Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying very windy with gusts over 30 miles per hour through the overnight hours. Scattered showers will continue into the evening ahead of the cold front. The actual front will work its way across Michiana between 10pm and 1am. Along the cold front a few heavy showers or a brief thunderstorm are possible. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle 50s overnight until the cold front crosses. Temperatures will drop from the 50s into the upper 20s by the end of the morning commute. Overnight temps 54 degrees. Winds 10-20 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Ask the Doctor: Headaches, carbonated drinks, heart health

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions. Question #1 (from Martha): “I don’t like taking medicine if I can help it. What is the best natural way to get rid of a headache?”
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Man accused of stealing license plate, equipment from vehicles

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested after he allegedly stole a license plate and equipment from two vehicles in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Ramon Mendez was arrested on one count of theft where the value of property is between $750 and $50,000 and one count of theft with a prior conviction.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkvi.com

U.S. 30, U.S. 31 Public Input Sessions Scheduled

Public information sessions are scheduled over the next couple of weeks in order for ProPEL U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 study teams to gather comments toward the Planning and Environmental Linkages studies in these corridors. Locally, a public information session for U.S. 30 West is scheduled for Wednesday, November 30...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

1 person shot at South Bend home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is injured following a shooting at a South Bend home. Around 8 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1800 block of Werwinski Street on a report of a shooting. SBPD confirmed one person was hurt and taken to an area hospital....
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Fire at Grace Church on Monday

A fire at Grace Church on Gumwood Road led to a day off for students who attend Granger Christian School. Crews were called to the church around 5:45 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28, to find a small fire and heavy smoke inside the building. ABC 57 News reports a decision...
GRANGER, IN
South Bend Tribune

South Bend Tribune

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
803K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in South Bend, IN from South Bend Tribune.

 http://southbendtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy