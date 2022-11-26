Read full article on original website
Black Friday did not disappoint — prices have dropped to their lowest and it's high time we go out and buy ourselves some new phones! If you enjoy being with the Un-carrier, you will be happy to know you can buy and activate a phone on T-Mobile now and pay it off in extremely low monthly instalments. Especially if you have an older handset to trade in!
technewstoday.com
Why Does My Roku TV Keep Turning Off? How to Fix It
While streaming shows on Roku TV, we often tend to ignore when the device suddenly turns off by itself. But when it keeps shutting down or goes black screen repetitively, it can be a matter of concern. Recently many users have reported that they encountered the issue in their TCL and ONN Roku TV.
Get festive with these 10 top smart lighting deals for Black Friday
Smart lighting is the most visual aspect of any good smart home setup, but there are many brands to wade through before finding the perfect equipment for your needs. Most importantly, avoid the glut of no-name rebranded import products you run into at some online retailers. To help with that, we've gathered a list of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday smart lighting deals from the most reputable smart lighting manufacturers on the planet.
Slash $100 off Sony's premium earbuds with this Black Friday deal
Sony's best ANC earbuds are equipped with all-day battery life, provided you don't mind plugging them back into the charging case every eight hours or so. It's also IPX4-rated to sustain occasional splashes of water. At $178, the WF-1000XM4 is at its lowest price yet, and worth every dime considering what it brings to the table.
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals 2022: Discounts on Samsung, Kindle Fire, & more
Whether you're looking for the perfect cookbook in the kitchen or a portable television around your house, tablets are the best option around. With large displays, removable keyboards, unique pens, and so much more, these slates are good for everything from productivity to binge-watching on the weekends. The Android tablet ecosystem is healthier than it's been in years, thanks to some incredible options from Samsung, Amazon, Lenovo, and more — not to mention the Apple-shaped giant in the room.
7 best Samsung Black Friday deals: Galaxy phones, tablets, watches & more
Samsung's portfolio is sheer endless, even if you only look at its mobile division selling some of the best phones, tablets, and wearables. This much becomes clear when you look at the company's Black Friday offers, which consist of a plethora of great deals. With this list, we want to highlight a few of the very best Black Friday Samsung offers you can get at various price points, hopefully making it easier to spread the wheat from the chaff.
Last-minute deals: These 5 portable power banks are way more affordable for Black Friday
Phones are wonderful devices that make our lives a whole lot easier, but they have one major weak spot: battery life. Even the best Android phones usually need a fresh daily charge to keep them going, but what if there's no outlet available? The best solution here for those always on the go is a portable power bank, which can charge your phone (and many other devices) from anywhere. Black Friday is a great time to save big on tech, and we've come across a bunch of great Black Friday deals on power banks that we've rounded up here.
Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold 4 can be yours for just $100, but not for much longer
If you've yet to hold one in hand, let me tell you now that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is an incredible smartphone. It has some features you simply won't find on a traditional handset, including an impressively large foldable display. This alone makes the Galaxy Z Fold 4 worth looking at the best phone deals this Black Friday, starting from $450 with an eligible trade-in or just $100 if you have more than one old phone to get rid of.
CNET
Save Big on Streaming: HBO Max, Disney, Hulu and More Slash Prices
Let's face it: Streaming services are a household necessity, but when you have multiple subscriptions the monthly costs can make you feel the pinch. With these Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, you can save big bucks on streaming and fulfill your binge-watching wishes this holiday season and beyond. Been...
We break down the best Cyber Monday smartwatch & fitness tracker deals
Black Friday may have come and gone, but the deals haven't ended: Cyber Monday is here. We've been tracking the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals for phones and several other categories for weeks, and our main hub includes a variety of gadgets for your wrist. If you're looking specifically for smartwatch or fitness tracker deals, you're in the right place.
Upgrading to an OLED TV is more tempting than ever with this Cyber Monday deal
It's hard to match the vibrant colors and deep blacks of an OLED panel, which is why it's so refreshing to see the price drop so dramatically for Cyber Monday. Between the 55" 4K 120Hz panel, the striking OLED colors with near-perfect blacks, and Dolby Vision support, the only thing that looks better than this TV is the $1000 price tag.
Best 22 Black Friday phone accessory deals under $50: Cases, power banks, PopSockets, and more
So, you've gone and spent Black Friday looking for that perfect phone deal to bring home. Did you leave enough in your budget to get the accessories you'll need? Have no fear! We've rounded up some great discounts on cases and chargers of all sorts, and we'll tell you what to look out for. After all, you've already done enough sweating this week, and the accessorizing shouldn't have to weigh on your mind.
Home is where the Wi-Fi is — upgrade it with this Cyber Monday Eero mesh router deal
With a healthy $120 discount on a single unit, the Eero Pro 6E is an excellent choice among mesh routers, particularly considering its feature set. Since it works as a smart hub, the Eero Pro 6E is also suited to handle your Zigbee devices through Alexa. Deals of this magnitude are hard to come by, so we recommend that interested buyers jump on it immediately.
Here are 8 of the best deals on Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 cases on Cyber Monday
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has seen incredible discounts in the last week, making it one of the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. If you picked up a Fold 4 during the sales or if you've had one since launch, keeping it protected should be a priority, considering how expensive it is to repair a device like this. Thankfully, the Cyber Monday deals apply to cases and accessories. These are the best-discounted cases you can get for the Fold 4 today.
Get these great Google Nest products for up to $66 off during these fantastic Cyber Monday deals
Many deals that began last week are continuing through Cyber Monday. Google's devices have received excellent discounts, including the Nest Hub and the Nest Hub Max. The Nest Hub Max tops our list of the best Google Assistant-compatible smart home devices, but for those unwilling to shell out the $164 price, the cheap-but-excellent Nest Hub is only $50.
Blink and you'll miss this half-off Cyber Monday deal on security cameras
Blink cameras are remarkably straightforward and user-friendly, which is the appeal of many of the best smart home devices. They're also compact, which makes them easy to install and harder for intruders to detect. What's more, the Blink Outdoor can stand up to all but the most extreme weather (and it still works great indoors). At $220, this 6-pack offer is practically a steal and all you need to get your whole home covered.
You won't find a better Google Pixel 7 deal this Cyber Monday
Considering the sheer number of Black Friday deals we've encountered over the past week, it's been hard to keep track of them all. Moreover, given how quickly deals run out of stock during the annual shopping extravaganza, it's understandable why people wait until Cyber Monday to pick up their favorite smartphones on sale. Well, if you've missed out on the Pixel 7 deals over the weekend, we have some good news for you. Online retailers are offering big discounts on unlocked models of the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, and the mid-range Pixel 6a, with a maximum of $150 in savings.
14 can't-miss deals on TVs this Cyber Monday weekend
Black Friday may be behind us, but the discounts continue through Cyber Monday. Almost every conceivable tech product is selling for a discounted price this weekend, right from smartphones and accessories for them to Chromebooks and audio gear. However, if you have been saving up for a big purchase like a new 4K TV, several retailers are offering great discounts on some of the latest and greatest TVs this weekend, and we have rounded them up for you.
7 best leftover Cyber Monday deals you can still buy
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are some deals that are still live and worth taking advantage of. If you're still hunting for a new smartphone, tablet, PC, or some accessories to go with them, we've rounded up some of the best Cyber Monday deals that are still active right now.
Embrace your inner bookworm this Cyber Monday by saving $50 on the Kindle Paperwhite
The Kindle Paperwhite is the middle child, but still a top performer when it comes to reading e-books, thanks to its clear 6.8-inch E Ink display, warm lighting, and 16GB of storage. This way, with the highly-portable Kindle Paperwhite, you can keep all of your favorite e-books in one place at arm's length at all times.
