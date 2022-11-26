ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Photos show changes to Augusta National's Par 3 course are complete, along with several new structures

By Riley Hamel
 3 days ago
Photo: Adam Cairns-Augusta Chronicle/USA TODAY Network

On May 31, Eureka Earth posted photos of the Augusta National Par 3 course torn to shreds, more resembling a dirt patch than a golf course.

Just months later, the popular Twitter page has updated the golf world with news pictures of the short course, which look spectacular.

The changes feature a few additions.

According to EE, “two new cabins, an event building, a member restroom, a player pavilion, a merchandise building, and two restrooms, have been completed.”

It’s hard to imagine we’ll get any information directly from Augusta in the coming months, leaving us to wait until the 2023 Masters — scheduled for April 6-9 — for official word.

The Par 3 Contest will be held Wednesday, April 5.

For comparison, here’s the original photo from May.

Earlier this week, Eureka Earth posted photos of the newly renovated 13th tee that has extended the hole some 30 yards.

