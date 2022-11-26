A recent study showed that physical activity is a simple, cost-effective way of enhancing vaccine effectiveness to lessen the risk of severe COVID-19 illness requiring hospital admission. Don’t let the holidays keep you from exercizing and eating healthy. Q I have Type 2 diabetes and have been struggling to keep my blood sugar under control. A friend suggested I take cinnamon to lower my blood sugar. Can cinnamon really improve my diabetes control? And would it replace some of the medicines I’m already taking? GN,...

24 MINUTES AGO