Columbus, OH

Ohio State's Twitter account hilariously screwed up the tradition of crossing out 'M' again before playing Michigan

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 3 days ago
Listen, man. We all understand it’s rivalry week. And we all understand what Michigan did to Ohio State last year. Michigan legitimately broke OSU.

This is also a particularly huge rivalry game. Both teams are 11-0 and both could show up in the College Football Playoff when it comes down to it. This is a huge game for both teams.

Part of the tradition for Ohio State ahead of the game is removing the M from everything. Literally. But they always somehow seem to miss one when it comes to Twitter.

The OSU Twitter account tweeted out a hype video for Saturday’s game, it removed M from all of the words in the tweet.

Except for one.

How do you miss the M in some? Come on, y’all. Be better. If you’re going to remove the M, remove it all the way.

Fans had a pretty great laugh at this.

