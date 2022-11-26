Ohio State's Twitter account hilariously screwed up the tradition of crossing out 'M' again before playing Michigan
Listen, man. We all understand it’s rivalry week. And we all understand what Michigan did to Ohio State last year. Michigan legitimately broke OSU.
This is also a particularly huge rivalry game. Both teams are 11-0 and both could show up in the College Football Playoff when it comes down to it. This is a huge game for both teams.
Part of the tradition for Ohio State ahead of the game is removing the M from everything. Literally. But they always somehow seem to miss one when it comes to Twitter.
The OSU Twitter account tweeted out a hype video for Saturday’s game, it removed M from all of the words in the tweet.
Except for one.
How do you miss the M in some? Come on, y’all. Be better. If you’re going to remove the M, remove it all the way.
Fans had a pretty great laugh at this.
