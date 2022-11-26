ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

WAKE FOREST 78, WISCONSIN 75

Percentages: FG .537, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 8-24, .333 (Appleby 4-6, Monsanto 2-8, Carr 1-2, Williamson 1-4, Hildreth 0-2, Klintman 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Carr, Klintman). Turnovers: 15 (Hildreth 5, Appleby 3, Bradford 2, Carr 2, Klintman, Marsh, Monsanto). Steals: 3 (Monsanto 2, Carr).
MADISON, WI
SIU-EDWARDSVILLE 89, ST. AMBROSE 54

Percentages: FG .362, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 2-11, .182 (Burgert 1-2, Morrissey 1-2, Dacunda 0-1, Jones 0-1, Mason 0-2, Steiner 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Turnovers: 19 (Spriggs 6, Dacunda 3, Morrissey 2, Thomas 2, White 2, Wills 2, Burgert, Mason). Steals: 5 (Wills 2, Dacunda, Jones, Steiner).
ST. THOMAS 111, NORTH CENTRAL (MN) 63

Percentages: FG .453, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 10-24, .417 (Filer 5-7, Preble 2-3, Kjeseth 1-2, Thompson 1-2, Sund 1-3, Carrizales 0-1, Orsello 0-1, Wedgeworth-Brown 0-1, Freetly 0-4). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Simpson). Turnovers: 18 (Kjeseth 4, Wedgeworth-Brown 4, Filer 2, Preble 2, Carrizales, Freetly, Simpson,...
NO. 3 VIRGINIA 70, MICHIGAN 68

Percentages: FG .509, FT .632. 3-Point Goals: 4-8, .500 (Beekman 1-1, Shedrick 1-1, Vander Plas 1-1, Clark 1-2, McKneely 0-1, Franklin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 7 (Beekman, Caffaro, Clark, Franklin, Gardner, McKneely, Vander Plas). Steals: 7 (Gardner 3, Shedrick 2, Beekman, Clark). Technical...
ANN ARBOR, MI
LOUISIANA 104, LOYOLA (NO) 70

Percentages: FG .426, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 4-21, .190 (Mejia 2-9, Harden 1-1, Burkey 1-3, Stagni 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Ladner 0-2, Galloway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Adams, Burkey). Turnovers: 10 (Jackson 3, Harden 2, Adams, Ladner, Mondesir, Stagni, Tolbert). Steals: 8 (Harden 2, Mejia...
LOUISIANA STATE
TARLETON STATE 75, WEBER STATE 65

Percentages: FG .404, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Ballard 4-7, Verplancken 2-4, Cunningham 1-4, D.Jones 1-5, Dinwiddie 0-1, Koehler 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (D.Jones). Turnovers: 20 (D.Jones 5, Tew 5, Cunningham 4, Dinwiddie 4, Koehler, Rouzan). Steals: 5 (Cunningham, D.Jones, Dinwiddie, Koehler, Porter).
STEPHENVILLE, TX
GRAND CANYON 80, ALCORN STATE 72

Percentages: FG .417, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-17, .412 (Joshua 5-5, Thorn 2-6, Jordan 0-1, Wade 0-1, Brewton 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 3. Blocked Shots: 1 (Marshall). Turnovers: 5 (Joshua 4, Brewton). Steals: 3 (Joshua, Thorn, Wade). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. GRAND CANYON Min M-A M-A...
PHOENIX, AZ
NICHOLLS STATE 115, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 50

Percentages: FG .328, FT .364. 3-Point Goals: 4-31, .129 (Hall 3-10, Hopkins 1-2, Laurent 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Kincannon 0-2, Corder 0-3, Blakely 0-4, Hawkins 0-4, Williams 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hawkins). Turnovers: 19 (Williams 5, Blakely 3, Corder 3, Hawkins 3, Walpole 2, Glover,...
MOREHEAD STATE 109, KENTUCKY CHRISTIAN 62

Percentages: FG .387, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Woodard 5-8, Langston 1-1, Ware 1-3, A.Jones 0-1, B.Jones 0-1, Dumay 0-1, Francis 0-1, Ross 0-2, McCallum 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Ross, Shipp). Turnovers: 19 (Langston 4, Ross 4, Francis 3, McCallum 3, Woodard 3,...
MOREHEAD, KY
IDAHO STATE 75, KANSAS CITY 65

Percentages: FG .434, FT .900. 3-Point Goals: 11-19, .579 (Mackenzie 7-7, Tomley 4-8, Nagle 0-2, Rodriguez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Nagle). Turnovers: 6 (Lee, Mackenzie, Parker, Rodriguez, Smellie, Tomley). Steals: 2 (Arington, Tomley). Technical Fouls: None. FG FT Reb. UMKC Min M-A M-A O-T...
KANSAS CITY, MO
San Diego St. 72, UC Irvine 69

SAN DIEGO ST. (5-2) K.Johnson 3-5 3-6 10, Mensah 7-11 4-6 18, Bradley 5-12 3-4 14, L.Butler 3-7 0-0 6, Trammell 3-8 0-0 7, Parrish 3-7 1-2 9, Seiko 2-4 1-2 6, LeDee 0-2 0-0 0, Arop 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-58 12-20 72. Halftime_San Diego St. 32-30. 3-Point Goals_UC...
SAN DIEGO, CA
MARQUETTE 96, NO. 6 BAYLOR 70

Percentages: FG .482, FT .700. 3-Point Goals: 9-24, .375 (Flagler 4-7, Cryer 3-6, Love 1-4, George 1-5, Bonner 0-1, Bridges 0-1). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Turnovers: 18 (George 4, Cryer 3, Flagler 3, Bonner 2, Bridges 2, Thamba 2, Love, Ojianwuna). Steals: 5 (Bonner 2, Cryer, George, Lohner).
MILWAUKEE, WI
San Diego 71, Longwood 68

SAN DIEGO (5-3) J.Delaire 6-10 2-5 14, Lynch 0-2 0-0 0, Sisoho Jawara 2-9 0-0 5, Townsend 6-8 0-0 15, E.Williams 0-1 0-0 0, McKinney 4-9 6-7 15, Earlington 6-13 1-1 13, Turner 2-4 0-0 5, Pierre 1-1 1-2 4, Gultekin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-57 10-15 71. Halftime_San Diego...
SAN DIEGO, CA
SOUTHERN MISS 64, MONTANA 54

Percentages: FG .383, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 8-25, .320 (Martin 4-10, Di.Thomas 3-7, Nap 1-1, Whitney 0-1, Bannan 0-2, Brown 0-2, Vazquez 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Anderson, Di.Thomas). Turnovers: 8 (Bannan 2, Brown 2, Martin 2, Nap 2). Steals: 3 (Whitney 3). Technical Fouls:...
MISSOULA, MT
IOWA 81, GEORGIA TECH 65

Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 7-23, .304 (Kelly 4-8, Coleman 2-6, Sturdivant 1-2, Smith 0-1, Maxwell 0-2, Terry 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Franklin). Turnovers: 10 (Kelly 3, Franklin 2, Moore 2, Smith 2, Coleman). Steals: 6 (Moore 3, Franklin, Smith, Sturdivant). Technical...
ATLANTA, GA
L.A. Clippers 118, Portland 112

Percentages: FG .461, FT .821. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Powell 4-5, Covington 3-4, Mann 2-4, Jackson 2-7, Preston 1-1, Batum 1-3, Coffey 0-2, Morris Sr. 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Batum 2, Diabate, Jackson, Mann, Morris Sr., Zubac). Turnovers: 13 (Powell 4, Jackson 3, Mann...
PORTLAND, OR
Grant scores 26 in Duquesne's 72-61 victory over UCSB

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dae Dae Grant had 26 points in Duquesne's 72-61 victory over UCSB on Tuesday night. Grant also contributed three steals for the Dukes (6-1). Tevin Brewer was 4-of-6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 13 points. David Dixon went 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding three steals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vanderbilt 74, SC-Upstate 45

Percentages: FG 44.643, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-19, .421 (Garraud 4-6, Brown 3-8, Allen 1-3, D.Washington 0-1, Williams 0-1) Blocked Shots: 5 (S.Washington 2, Williams 2, Chambers 1) Turnovers: 18 (Williams 5, Chambers 4, Brown 4, D.Washington 3, S.Washington 1, Allen 1) Steals: 14 (D.Washington 4, Chambers 3, S.Washington 2,...
Shaver's 19 help Boise State beat Cal State Northridge 55-46

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Marcus Shaver Jr. scored 19 points as Boise State beat Cal Northridge 55-46 on Tuesday night. Shaver added five rebounds and four steals for the Broncos (5-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 11 points, shooting 5 for 12 (0 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. Max Rice recorded eight points and shot 3 for 7, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.
BOISE, ID

