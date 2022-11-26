Read full article on original website
Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
Restaurant industry looks to New Mexico lawmakers for revitalization fund
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The restaurant industry is looking to the state for help recovering from the pandemic, asking for a local version of the Restaurant Revitalization Fund. From still making up for lost business during shutdowns, to now facing supply chain issues, labor shortages, and inflation, restaurants say they need help getting back on their […]
New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set
LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
nmsu.edu
NM FAST’s sixth annual Innovation Summit open for registration
The New Mexico Federal and State Technology (NM FAST) Partnership program, housed at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center, will host its sixth annual New Mexico Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Innovation Summit virtually Dec. 14, uniting small businesses, federal program managers, defense representatives, experts and support organizations vested in driving innovation through SBIR/STTR programs.
New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
New Mexico Attorney General sues tobacco companies
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing several tobacco companies. He is suing the companies for breach of contract, defrauding New Mexicans and conspiracy. The Attorney General’s Office claims the companies have “withheld a portion of their annual payments to New Mexicans in bad faith and in breach of the 1998 master settlement […]
New Mexico officials certify statewide election results
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s state Canvassing Board certified results from the midterm election on Tuesday in a 3-0 vote amid praise for election administrators and poll workers. The board meeting at the state Capitol building was the culmination a once-routine election certification process that in...
elpasomatters.org
Our food is losing nutrients. New Mexico farmers work to bring them back
LA UNION, N.M. — Shahid Mustafa is talking about the importance of soil on a chilly November morning on Taylor Hood Farms, as he and Lindsey McKee lead a workshop on regenerative agriculture, a way of farming that focuses on soil health and biodiversity. Three participants from Las Cruces...
New Mexico gets “failing grade” for CYFD foster care progress
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several years ago, New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) settled a lawsuit with 13 children in foster care. Now, the independent watchdogs for the settlement say the state is getting a “failing grade.” The lawsuit dates back to 2018. At the time, 13 children joined with Disability Rights New Mexico […]
KRQE News 13
Severe wind across New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse
Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
Two Northern New Mexico destinations on list of 50 best places to travel in 2023
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A few perennial tourist destinations in Northern New Mexico are getting new acclaim as two of the 50 best places to travel in the world in 2023. The latest ranking comes from Travel Lemming, a roughly six-year old online travel guide that says it has more than six-million annual readers. At number 36 […]
New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home. The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook" The festive online catalogue allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
KRQE News 13
Travel advisory for New Mexico: High winds, blowing dust expected
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation and law enforcement will be monitoring roadway conditions Monday and Tuesday as high wind advisories have been issued. On Sunday, the National Weather Service provided a weather winter weather briefing. They forecast wind gusts will be 55-65 mph along the central mountain chain starting Monday night and then spreading east into Tuesday. They say this will cause dangerous driving conditions on highways.
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
heartoftherockiesradio.com
Expect Changes to Your Paycheck in 2023 Due to Colorado’s New FAMLI Program
Most Colorado workers are going to see changes in their paychecks next year as the state rolls out the voter-approved paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance, or “FAMLI”, program to expand access to paid family leave. On January 1st, 2023, employers and employees will both start contributing to...
Eligible New Mexico Residents to Receive One-Time Payment of $400 - Are You Eligible?
Thousands of New Mexico residents are about to receive a one-time payment worth up to $400. Eligible residents should receive their money no later than the end of the month. State lawmakers approved $10 million earlier this year to supplement this relief package. (source)
KRQE News 13
New Mexico Lottery provides easy gift ideas for the holiday season
‘Tis the season for winning. The New Mexico lottery provides fun gift ideas for this holiday season. It invites people to get creative when giving out the scratchers. For example, you can hang some from the Christmas tree or create a mini scratchers tree to give to someone as a gift. The point of these gifts is to make it fun and exciting. By buying one, your money goes toward the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.
New Mexico Artisan Market expected to attract thousands
The Black Friday shopping frenzy is trickling down to small businesses in New Mexico.
