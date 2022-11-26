ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

KRQE News 13

Task force finds New Mexico shouldn’t combine jails and prisons

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the last few years, New Mexico has seen some big changes within the criminal justice system. The state decriminalized marijuana, prison populations have been dropping, and statewide crime rates have dropped since 2018 (although not every community saw a drop). All this has led New Mexico’s lawmakers to ask: Should the […]
HAWAII STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Manhattan Project featured in new passport stamp set

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The history of the Manhattan Project is front and center in the 2023 “Passport to your National Parks” stamp set. The stamps are a collector’s item designed to help educate and inspire U.S. National Park visitors. Since 1986, the “Passport to your National Parks” commemorative stamps have been a family favorite for […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
nmsu.edu

NM FAST’s sixth annual Innovation Summit open for registration

The New Mexico Federal and State Technology (NM FAST) Partnership program, housed at New Mexico State University’s Arrowhead Center, will host its sixth annual New Mexico Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer Innovation Summit virtually Dec. 14, uniting small businesses, federal program managers, defense representatives, experts and support organizations vested in driving innovation through SBIR/STTR programs.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico may be headed toward a social work “crisis”

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – They’re professionals working across New Mexico helping to treat mental health issues. They’re the behind-the-scenes individuals helping connect families within the state. And they’re professional administrators helping to get at-risk locals the assistance they need. They’re social workers and according to the state’s Social Work Task Force, New Mexico could be headed […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Attorney General sues tobacco companies

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Attorney General Hector Balderas is suing several tobacco companies. He is suing the companies for breach of contract, defrauding New Mexicans and conspiracy. The Attorney General’s Office claims the companies have “withheld a portion of their annual payments to New Mexicans in bad faith and in breach of the 1998 master settlement […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico gets “failing grade” for CYFD foster care progress

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Several years ago, New Mexico’s Children, Youth and Families Department (CYFD) settled a lawsuit with 13 children in foster care. Now, the independent watchdogs for the settlement say the state is getting a “failing grade.” The lawsuit dates back to 2018. At the time, 13 children joined with Disability Rights New Mexico […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Severe wind across New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is windy in and around the mountains, and the winds will only pick up more as the sun comes up. High wind warnings are in effect for all of the high terrain and much of the east plains, where maximum wind gusts of 65-75 mph will be possible. Wind advisories are also in effect for most of eastern NM and the west high terrain, where winds will gust up to 40-55 mph. The Metro and lower Rio Grande Valley are not under an advisory, but winds will gust between 30-40 mph. Winds will peak during the afternoon, and calm down overnight into Wednesday.
NEW MEXICO STATE
beckerspayer.com

UnitedHealthcare, New Mexico health system hit contract impasse

Contract negotiations have stalled between UnitedHealthcare and Albuquerque, N.M.-based Lovelace Health System, the Albuquerque Journal reported Nov. 26. Lovelace operates five hospitals and 51 clinics across New Mexico. According to a system spokesperson, a break between the two organizations could affect up to 13,400 UnitedHealthcare members, including 9,700 Medicare Advantage patients.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KVIA ABC-7

New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The New Mexico Department of Agriculture is offering a special holiday way to bring the taste of the Land of Enchantment into your home.  The state has unveiled the "New Mexico Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook"  The festive online catalogue  allows you to look through products grown in the state You can The post New Mexico unveils ‘Taste the Tradition Holiday Lookbook’ appeared first on KVIA.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Travel advisory for New Mexico: High winds, blowing dust expected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –The New Mexico Department of Transportation and law enforcement will be monitoring roadway conditions Monday and Tuesday as high wind advisories have been issued. On Sunday, the National Weather Service provided a weather winter weather briefing. They forecast wind gusts will be 55-65 mph along the central mountain chain starting Monday night and then spreading east into Tuesday. They say this will cause dangerous driving conditions on highways.
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Lottery provides easy gift ideas for the holiday season

‘Tis the season for winning. The New Mexico lottery provides fun gift ideas for this holiday season. It invites people to get creative when giving out the scratchers. For example, you can hang some from the Christmas tree or create a mini scratchers tree to give to someone as a gift. The point of these gifts is to make it fun and exciting. By buying one, your money goes toward the New Mexico Lottery Scholarship.
NEW MEXICO STATE

