HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On October 19, 2022, the “Multilingual Book & Photo Exhibition on ‘Liangzhu Civilization Open to the World’” organized by Zhejiang University Press has made an appearance at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, signifying for the publisher a new journey to promote the Liangzhu Civilization Series in multi-language versions overseas. The series in Italian will be released for its readers in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006203/en/ Image 1 (Photo: Business Wire)

