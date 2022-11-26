Read full article on original website
Related
German parliament set to label 1930s Ukraine famine genocide
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament is expected to approve a resolution Wednesday labeling as genocide Ukraine’s 1930s “Holodomor” — a famine believed to have killed more than 3 million Ukrainians under the repressive rule of Soviet leader Josef Stalin. The resolution is being brought...
Russia Makes Marginal Gains as Bakhmut Battle Descends Into Trench Warfare
Bakhmut, in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region, has been targeted by Russian forces for months, without much success.
A battle over paid leave is threatening to grind the US economy to a halt
US rail workers want 15 days of paid sick leave, but companies offered one. A strike could disrupt travel, deliveries, and drinking water.
ADDING MULTIMEDIA Promoting the Multilingual Translation and Publication of the Liangzhu Civilization Series
HANGZHOU, China--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- On October 19, 2022, the “Multilingual Book & Photo Exhibition on ‘Liangzhu Civilization Open to the World’” organized by Zhejiang University Press has made an appearance at the Frankfurt Book Fair in Germany, signifying for the publisher a new journey to promote the Liangzhu Civilization Series in multi-language versions overseas. The series in Italian will be released for its readers in 2023. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129006203/en/ Image 1 (Photo: Business Wire)
Comments / 0