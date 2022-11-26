ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atascadero, CA

Atascadero Greyhounds Secure CIF Title

By Atascadero News
 3 days ago
Greyhounds defeat Pioneer Valley Friday Night for Division V CIF Central Section Championship

ATASCADERO — For the first time in 26 years, the Atascadero Greyhounds football team has secured a CIF title, winning 27-13. During the Friday night game against Pionner Valley, the Greyhounds won the Division V CIF Central Section Championship.

The last CIF title the football team won was back in 1996. With Friday night’s win, the team moves forward to play in the state playoffs next week with the details to come.

Full story on the triumphant game to come.

Feature Photo: Greyhounds following their CIF win. Contributed Photo

Atascadero, CA
