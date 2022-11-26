Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Twin Cities Winter Storm Evening UpdateLimitless Production Group LLCMinneapolis, MN
Royal Credit Union bank robbery in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Winter storm could snarl morning, evening commutes across Upper Midwest, including Twin Cities
A winter storm is bringing snow to the Upper Midwest on Tuesday and could be the snowiest event around the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area so far this season.
WOW! 60 Minutes Tonight Will Feature This Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary!
This is pretty darn cool! It appears Minnesota will be in focus, for a portion of CBS's 60 Minutes tonight. Anderson Cooper stopped by this Minnesota Wolf Sanctuary earlier this year for a segment that will focus in on the evolution of dogs from wolves. The sanctuary in focus is based in Stacy, Minnesota.
Hastings Star Gazette
Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota
With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
voiceofalexandria.com
Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally
(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
Early closures at growing number of schools as snow falls in Minnesota
A growing number of school districts in the Twin Cities and surrounding areas are closing early for the day as heavy snow sweeps through the metro. A number of school districts had preemptively called e-learning days ahead of Tuesday's snow, while others waited for it to arrive before announcing early closures.
boreal.org
Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change
Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
2 Minnesota towns among most 'magical' winter locations in the country
Two of the most “magical” winter towns in the country are in Minnesota, according to a recent ranking. A list published earlier this month by Trips Discover highlighted 50 towns across the country with the best winter festivities and atmosphere. Among the towns listed were Stillwater and Winona.
5 Great Steakhouses in Minnesota
If you live in Minnesota and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five steakhouses in Minnesota that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Burnsville Minnesota Couple Crushed By The Holiday Card They Received
I'm not the smartest guy in the world, but I can tell you that hanging candles on your Christmas tree to light it up isn't a great idea. That's how it was done way back in the day and, yes, there were fires. A lot of fires. Christmas lights didn't...
