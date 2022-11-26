The Minnesota Gophers were given the national #8 overall seed and the #2 seed in the Texas region when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced Sunday night. Minnesota will host the first and second rounds of the tournament at The Pav and will open with SE Louisiana in a first round match at 7 PM Friday night. The other match at The Pav will be #7 seed Florida State and Northern Iowa with the two winners advancing to play one another in the second round at 7 PM Saturday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO