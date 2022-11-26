ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: The Monday Perspective is patient

Like many of you, I have been following Gopher football closely for many years. I’m not old (well maybe, but I’m not), but I’ve been a big fan really going back to the Jim Wacker years. I frequently would make the 90 drive north to watch the Gophers fail in the Metrodome as a kid. And I’ve been fortunate enough to be covering the Gophers for The Daily Gopher since roughly 2006, just in time for the Tim Brewster years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Volleyball: Gophers #8 National Seed in NCAA Tournament

The Minnesota Gophers were given the national #8 overall seed and the #2 seed in the Texas region when the NCAA Tournament bracket was announced Sunday night. Minnesota will host the first and second rounds of the tournament at The Pav and will open with SE Louisiana in a first round match at 7 PM Friday night. The other match at The Pav will be #7 seed Florida State and Northern Iowa with the two winners advancing to play one another in the second round at 7 PM Saturday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football: Athan Kaliakmanis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after throwing for 319 passing yards and two touchdowns in the Golden Gophers’ 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. The redshirt freshman signal caller was making just his fourth career start on Saturday, stepping in for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Basketball: Three keys against Virginia Tech in Big Ten / ACC Challenge

A young Minnesota team has a major test in the early season as it hits the road against Virginia Tech in the first true road game of the year. The Hokies come into the game at 6-1 with a road loss at Charleston. The rest of their schedule hasn’t been too tough, so the Gophers have a chance to surprise their opponent as the ACC/Big Ten Challenge kicks off.
BLACKSBURG, VA
thedailygopher.com

Minnesota Football vs. Wisconsin: The Elite, The Meh & The Ugly

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (8-4) closed out the regular season with a 23-16 win over the Wisconsin Badgers (6-6) in Camp Randall to retain Paul Bunyan’s Axe for another year. The Elite. Athan Kaliakmanis. With the Badgers putting the brakes on the Gophers’ ground game, Minnesota had to be...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th

CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota DB, former 4-star recruit, announces he will enter transfer portal

Minnesota is set to see its defensive backs core reduced by one as a sophomore safety announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opened on Monday. Steven Ortiz Jr. was a 4-star recruit out of the Phoenix area who signed with the Golden Gophers out of the class of 2021. However, on Tuesday, he tweeted that he was bound for the portal.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
wisportsheroics.com

BREAKING: Former Badgers WR Transferring To Big 10 Rival After Acknowledging Luke Fickell Hire

A Former Badgers wide receiver is choosing a Big Ten rival. Transfer portal season in college football is quickly becoming one of the most exciting parts of the sport in late November. The Wisconsin Badgers should see a lot of moves happening after hiring head coach Luke Fickell from the Cincinnati Bearcats program. A former Badgers wide receiver in the transfer portal made their choice Monday to go to a rival school.
MADISON, WI
Hastings Star Gazette

Gas prices in Hastings continue to be among the lowest in Minnesota

With gas prices continuing their downtrend across the country, Hastings ranks as one of the best bargains for fuel in Minnesota. According to GasBuddy, the price for regular fuel in Hastings, $2.64 as of Nov. 28, sits tied for the fifth cheapest rate in Minnesota. That price can be found at the Holiday Station located at 1500 Vermillion St.
HASTINGS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Snow coming to portions of Minnesota on Tuesday, only flurries locally

(Chanhassen, MN)--If you are heading to Minneapolis or areas east Tuesday, a heads up. The National Weather Service says that the Twin Cities could get six inches of snow Tuesday. The heaviest snow is expected northeast of the Twin Cities and on the I-35 corridor from Forest Lake to the north. Officials say the Twin Cities has a 74-percent chance of getting plowable snow Tuesday. And, a one-in-four chance of getting six inches or more Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Work of pioneering Arctic explorer from Minnesota gains new relevance in tracking effects of climate change

Photo: Minnesotan Margaret Oldenburg (left) spent more than a decade tramping through the Canadian Arctic, collecting samples for the University of Minnesota's botany department. Her contributions are still held by the Bell Museum, and are getting new attention from natural historians. She is shown in this undated photo at a stop on her travels, apparently at a native village, possibly accompanied by a bush pilot that she traveled with often. Courtesy of Margaret Oldenburg papers.
MINNESOTA STATE

