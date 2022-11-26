ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

49th Bayou Classic Live Game Thread

By Kyle T. Mosley
HBCU Legends
HBCU Legends
 3 days ago

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic Live Game Thread.

The live game thread of the Grambling State Tigers (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) vs. Southern University Jaguars (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic.

ODDS

  • Spread: Grambling +11.5 (-110) | Southern -11.5 (-118)
  • Moneyline: Grambling (+310) | Southern (-500)
  • Total: 51.5 - Over (-112) | Under (-108)
  • Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 12 PM CT | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA
  • Broadcast Info: NBC/PEACOCK | Grambling State Sports Radio Network | The Peach (KPCH-99.3 FM) in LA
  • Series History: Southern leads the all-time series 39-34. Bayou Classic series is tied at 24-24.

Check the Latest Odds from SI Sportsbook

  • If Southern wins, they will face Jackson State Tigers (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game on Dec. 3 in Jackson, MS.
  • Bayou Classic Series History: Grambling 24 wins, Southern 24 wins.
  • Southern leads the all-time series 39-34.
  • Eric Dooley FYI: Eric Dooley played for Grambling from 1985-88.  He also was on the GSU coaching staff from 2014-17.  26–21 head coaching record.
  • Hue Jackson FYI:  1st Bayou Classic appearance.  NFL head coaching record is 11-44-1; HBCU head coaching record is 3-7.

