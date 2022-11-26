49th Bayou Classic Live Game Thread

The 49th Annual Bayou Classic Live Game Thread.

The live game thread of the Grambling State Tigers (3-7, 2-5 SWAC) vs. Southern University Jaguars (6-4, 4-3 SWAC) in the 49th Annual Bayou Classic.

ODDS

Spread: Grambling +11.5 (-110) | Southern -11.5 (-118)

Grambling +11.5 (-110) | Southern -11.5 (-118) Moneyline: Grambling (+310) | Southern (-500)

Grambling (+310) | Southern (-500) Total: 51.5 - Over (-112) | Under (-108)

51.5 - Over (-112) | Under (-108) Game Info: Saturday, Nov. 26 | 12 PM CT | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Saturday, Nov. 26 | 12 PM CT | Caesars Superdome, New Orleans, LA Broadcast Info: NBC/PEACOCK | Grambling State Sports Radio Network | The Peach (KPCH-99.3 FM) in LA

NBC/PEACOCK | Grambling State Sports Radio Network | The Peach (KPCH-99.3 FM) in LA Series History: Southern leads the all-time series 39-34. Bayou Classic series is tied at 24-24.

If Southern wins, they will face Jackson State Tigers (11-0, 8-0 SWAC) in the 2022 SWAC Football Championship game on Dec. 3 in Jackson, MS.

Eric Dooley FYI: Eric Dooley played for Grambling from 1985-88. He also was on the GSU coaching staff from 2014-17. 26–21 head coaching record.

Hue Jackson FYI: 1st Bayou Classic appearance. NFL head coaching record is 11-44-1; HBCU head coaching record is 3-7.

