ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneseo, IL

Geneseo High School Madrigal performances are Dec. 1, 2 and 3

By Claudia Loucks
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqtMT_0jORCkn700

Beginning in 1980, students from the music department at Geneseo High School have taken guests a step back in time to “Merrie Ole England” at the annual Madrigal Dinners.

This year’s dinners, which mark the 42nd year of performances, are at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, Friday, Dec. 2; and Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Geneseo High School Concert Hall Commons, 318 North Center St., Geneseo. Seating begins at 6 p.m. and tickets are available and reservations, which are required, may be made by visiting https://www.vancoevents.com/BNTD. Tickets are $28 per person.

Guests will dine on a medieval feast, including bread, salad, pork loin, twice baked potato, green beans and Figgie pudding with a cup of wassail, and be entertained by the Madrigal Singers, as well as the Madrigal Brass, Recorder Choirs, jugglers and entertainers.

The singers and brass also will be featured at the Geneseo Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 10, and will perform at 6 p.m. at Central Theater.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wgil.com

Meet the 21 Galesburg High School seniors recognized as Illinois State Scholars

The Illinois Student Assistance Commission has named 21 Galesburg High School students Illinois State Scholars. The Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), the state’s college access and financial aid agency, presents this prestigious recognition of academic achievement to exceptional Illinois high school students annually. This year, more than 16,700 honorees join the other outstanding students who have been honored since the designation was first introduced in 1958.
GALESBURG, IL
wglc.net

Food Pantry distribution planned for Thursday in Princeton

PRINCETON – A special event from the River Bend Food Bank, the Bureau County Food Pantry, Old Wheels Club and 1st Lutheran Church in Princeton will be happening Thursday. A food distribution event will be coming to the Bureau County Fairgrounds starting at 10 AM. Registration for the event begins promptly at 9:15 AM for the indoor distribution, and those in need are asked to bring laundry baskets for goods.
PRINCETON, IL
ourquadcities.com

Celebrate all things holiday at Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities

Bring out the whole family as Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities celebrates all thing holiday!. The 5th annual Christkindlmarkt Quad Cities features locally-crafted art and gifts, traditional German foods and much more. The children’s tent provides activities for the kids, and everyone can meet with Santa, the Christkind and even Krampus! Live music and holiday beverage options are also available.
DAVENPORT, IA
ourquadcities.com

St. Ambrose to hold memorial service for Patrick Torrey

St. Ambrose University will host a university-wide prayer service in memory of Patrick Torrey on Monday, Nov. 28 at 7 p.m., in Christ the King Chapel, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport. The service will be open to the public. The 22-year SAU senior died suddenly on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022....
DAVENPORT, IA
Susan DeVilder

Kewanee man honors his late mother with lighting display

William Ornelas puts some finishing touches on his lighting display at his residence on East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue.Photo bySusan DeVilder. Over the weekend, a Kewanee man lit up his lawn on the corner of East Prospect Street and Maple Avenue with 51,000 twinkle lights. The display, in part, is to honor his late mother, who loved decorating for the holidays, but the annual Christmas lighting started off simply enough with just a few lights seven years ago.
KEWANEE, IL
KWQC

A local state fair ribbon-winning pie baker makes Christmas cookies

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) -Back in August, Nicole Moritz of Bettendorf was the proud winner of two red ribbons for excellence in pie making at the Iowa State Fair’s Machine Shed pie competition. Nicole Moritz comes back to Paula Sands Live to highlight her love of baking Christmas cookies with...
BETTENDORF, IA
Local 4 WHBF

Christmas on Main Street is all day fun

Mark your calendars for East Moline’s Christmas on Main Street! The holiday fun takes place all day on Saturday, December 10. There will be a free toy giveaway for children up to age 13 at 1033 Seventh Street (the old East Moline Glass building) from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. The lighting ceremony starts at 5 p.m. […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
QuadCities.com

Meet The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Oscar!

QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We’d like you to meet, Oscar! He is a short pitbull mix born in 2019. What he lacks in height, he more than makes up for with his larger-than-life personality! He loves to wiggle and bounce around! Oscar thinks the best place for him is the center of your attention, and will do best as your only fur baby in the home. Our little “hot dog” will do best in a home with kids ages 12+. Can you give Oscar a furever family?
MILAN, IL
starvedrock.media

Princeton defense muscles Tigers to "Shoot the Rock" Championship

Pontiac and Princeton were anticipated to make for an exciting championship in the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” Tourney Saturday. But, once Princeton took command in the first quarter, it was pretty much all over. Jason Smith's Tigers lead 19 – 13 after one and were in firm control 63 – 34 after 3. Four Princeton teammates were in double figures for the night led by Grady Thompson's 26, Bennett William's 15 and eleven each from Noah Laporte and Teegan Davis. Jason Smith said their defense dictated the tempo earlier:
PRINCETON, IL
KWQC

New diabetes clinic opens in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There is a new specialty clinic in the Quad Cities that specializes in the treatment and management of diabetes. Danita Harrison DNP, CDE has joined the Midwest Cardiovascular Research Foundation team with Shawna Duske, N.P. to provide services at The Clinic of Diabetes, Weight and Health Management. The guests highlight issues surrounding diabetes and weight control and how interested people/patients can get more information about the facility.
DAVENPORT, IA
tspr.org

90.7 FM down in Galesburg

Tri States Public Radio’s signal in Galesburg is down due to a network issue at Knox College. TSPR broadcasts NPR and local content on WVKC’s 90.7 FM on the Knox campus via the Internet, under an agreement approved in 2013. As the college responds to a system disruption...
GALESBURG, IL
wvik.org

Rare Stone Donated to Buffalo Bill Museum Worth $156,000

A 5,200 carat, $156,000 Cody Stone was donated to the Buffalo Bill Museum. The stone came from a gold mine in Arizona once owned by Buffalo Bill Cody who spent some of his childhood in LeClaire. Jackie Lee discovered the stone in 2010. "I mined the milky quartz ore with...
LE CLAIRE, IA
ourquadcities.com

Grinch truck delivers holiday cheer and hope to the QCA

‘Maybe Christmas,’ he thought, ‘doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.’. ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas!’ by Dr. Seuss. It all started as a basic idea to bring holiday cheer to the community, and now it also brings hope and help for those who need it.
EAST MOLINE, IL
WQAD

Mississippi River Trail to close Monday in Bettendorf and Riverdale

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Part of the Mississippi River Trail in Bettendorf, Iowa, and Riverdale, Iowa, will temporarily close on Monday, Nov. 28, for construction. The bike and walking path will close from 42nd Street at Duck Creek in Bettendorf to Bellingham Road in Riverdale, according to a statement from both cities. The path will be closed through Dec. 31, 2022.
BETTENDORF, IA
starvedrock.media

Mendota Crash Involves Multiple Injuries

New information has been released regarding a crash on the northwest side of Mendota that injured 5 people. Police and paramedics were initially called Friday evening just before 7 for a two-vehicle collision at the Route 52 and 13th Avenue intersection. Sixty-two-year-old driver Gary Ten Hoven of Romeoville is accused of causing the wreck. He ended up at a Rockford hospital while a passenger of his sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
MENDOTA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

This Galesburg business was featured on GMA’s ‘Deals & Steals’ for Cyber Monday

A small Galesburg business received some big-time exposure on the national media stage on Cyber Monday. Galesburg-based Lux Blox, a manufacturer and seller of a construction toy platform that is enjoyed by children worldwide, was a featured retailer on Good Morning America’s “Deals & Steals” segment Monday on ABC TV. It marked the third straight year Lux Blox was featured on GMA.
GALESBURG, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
365K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy