Louisville vs Kentucky recap: UK wins Governor's Cup after 2 Will Levis touchdowns

The 2022 Governor's Cup is here!

Coming into today's game, the Louisville football team (7-4) is 4-1 in its last five games. The opposite is true for Kentucky . UK is 6-5 overall but has lost four of its past five games.

With both teams bowl eligible, which team will come out on top? The Wildcats have won three straight in the rivalry, which is part of a 19-game winning streak versus non-conference foes, the longest active streak of its kind in the FBS. According to Tipico Sportsbook , Kentucky is a 3-point favorite.

Louisville's Malik Cunningham will not get the start at quarterback today because of a shoulder injury he suffered against Clemson on Nov. 12. Instead, Brock Domann will be the starter , but according to program spokesman Rocco Gasparro, Cunningham will be available to play.

For UK quarterback Will Levis, his offensive line will have to provide him with enough time to pass the wall to succeed against U of L's defense. Only four teams in the FBS have allowed more sacks than Kentucky's 40, and Louisville's pass rush has been statistically dominant, so the Wildcats have a tall task on their hands.

In terms of off-the-field news heading into the game, it was reported earlier this week that Kentucky coach Mark Stoops had signed a contract extension that will keep him as the UK coach through the 2030 season. Stoops' salary will be $9 million annually beginning in February.

For Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, will the third time be the charm? Satterfield is 0-2 against Kentucky after U of L was defeated 52-21 last year.

Louisville vs Kentucky: Brock Domann to start as QB, but Malik Cunningham is available

U of L football: Former Louisville tailback Anthony Shelman reflects on making history in 1994 Governor's Cup

UK football: After 'soul searching,' Kentucky's morale is high heading into Louisville matchup

Be sure to hit REFRESH for the latest updates.

The 2022 Governor's Cup goes to Kentucky. UK quarterback Will Levis threw for two touchdowns and 188 yards. Chris Rodriguez Jr. ran for 120 yards on 24 carries.

Kentucky will win this one after defensive back Jordan Lovett picked off Brock Domann.

Wow, what a catch by Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson on the far right side of the field. Domann scrambled to the right, then tossed a 27-yard touchdown pass to Hudson, who dove for the catch. After the score, Domann attempted to run the ball in for the 2-point conversion but was stopped just short.

Kentucky 26, Louisville 13

It's been a good day for Kentucky kicker Matt Ruffolo. Ruffolo made a 40-yard field goal, which was his fourth of the day.

Kentucky 26, Louisville 7

After that Malik Cunningham interception, Brock Domann is back in for Louisville. Domann has completed five of 11 passes for 26 yards while Cunningham completed three of six passes for 16 yards.

Kentucky is starting to distance itself from Louisville. UK quarterback Will Levis tossed a 3-yard touchdown to Barion Brown. The drive was set up after Kentucky linebacker Trevin Wallace intercepted U of L quarterback Malik Cunningham. After the pick, UK took over at the Louisville 16-yard line.

Kentucky 23, Louisville 7

Kentucky's 10-play, 40-yard drive ended with a 35-yard field goal by Matt Ruffolo.

Kentucky 16, Louisville 7

Moments after Malik Cunningham broke his record, Louisville football tweeted out a video of former star Lamar Jackson congratulating Cunningham. See what Jackson had to say about it here .

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham ran in a 6-yard touchdown to give U of L life in this one. The score also gave Cunningham 120 touchdowns responsible for, which broke Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's previous program record of 119.

Kentucky 13, Louisville 7

Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte recorded his sixth sack of the season to force Kentucky into a 3rd and 20 situation. UK later punted. The sack was the team's 42nd of the season.

Read more on Gillotte here .

Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham is now in the game. Cunningham was sacked on the second play.

After the fumble recovery, UK kicker converted a 29-yard field goal.

Kentucky 13, Louisville 0

On 3rd and 6, Louisville quarterback Brock Domann kept backpedaling as the Kentucky defense closed in. Domann went to throw, but UK outside linebacker J.J. Weaver forced a fumble instead. Weaver recovered the ball at the Louisville 6-yard line.

Kentucky now has a two-score lead after a 43-yard field goal by Matt Ruffolo. The drive lasted nine plays for 62 yards.

Kentucky 10, Louisville 0

Through one quarter, Will Levis is having quite the game for Kentucky. Levis completed five of his seven passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

On 4th and 1 at the Kentucky 13-yard line, Louisville opted to go for it instead of try for a field goal. U of L running back Jawhar Jordan was stopped for no gain. The play was reviewed since Jordan spun away from UK linebacker Jacquez Jones as Jones went for the tackle. Jordan was close to the 1st down marker, but ultimately the call was confirmed.

The tackle was Jones' 300th in his career at Kentucky.

Kentucky football has struck first in the Governor's Cup. Will Levis connected with Dane Key on an 8-yard touchdown pass to give UK the lead.

The score was set up with a big-time pass earlier in the drive from Levis, who threw a 70-yard pass to Josh Kattus to give the Wildcats the ball at Louisville's 13-yard line.

Levis ran in a 2-yard touchdown earlier in the drive, but the play was called back due to an illegal formation penalty on Kentucky.

Kentucky 7, Louisville 0

Kentucky defense stops Louisville, forces punt - 10:35, Q1

Louisville was able to get one first down, but Kentucky's defense stopped any momentum after that. During the five-play drive for 17 yards, U of L quarterback Brock Domann completed both of his passes for 8 yards. Running back Jawhar Jordan ran the ball three times for 9 yards.

The first three plays of the drive didn't lead to much for Kentucky, which included a 5-yard false start penalty on UK. On 3rd and 15, Kentucky QB Will Levis completed a 14-yard pass to Barion Brown, but Wildcats were just short of the first down.

Kentucky leads the all-time series against Louisville, 18-15. The Wildcats have won the last three matchups in 2018, 2019 and 2021 (no game was played in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic).

However, since the Governor's Cup era began in 1994, U of L leads 15-12.

"It's really important for us to get a better bowl bid, to get this last win and to obviously play against our in-state rival," Levis said after last week's game against Georgia. "A lot of fans have a lot riding on this game — a lot of emotions. It's a game that, each year, we gotta make sure we win. I just saw they had a great win against NC State and I'm excited for the challenge. They got a good team this year."

Read more on how UK's morale is high heading into today's matchup against Louisville.

While Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham isn't starting , he was seen warming up on the field during pregame activities.

Game time: 3 p.m. ET, Saturday, Nov. 26

Location: Kroger Field

TV: SEC Network

Online livestream: ESPN.com/watch

Terrestrial radio broadcast:

Paul Rogers (play-by-play), Jody Demling (analyst) and Preston Brown (sideline) will have the Louisville Sports Radio call on WLCL 93.9-FM and WGTK 970-AM.

Tom Leach (play-by-play), Jeff Piecoro (analyst) and Dick Gabriel (sideline) will have the UK Sports Network call on WHAS 840-AM in Louisville and both WLAP 630-AM and WBUL 98.1-FM in Lexington.

Online radio broadcast: Louisville Sports Network | UK Sports Network

How to watch Louisville vs. Kentucky: How to watch Louisville vs. Kentucky football: Kickoff, TV, livestream and radio broadcast

Here are four questions , including score predictions, from Courier Journal sports reporters Alexis Cubit, Ryan Black, Brett Dawson and Brooks Holton.

For subscribers: How a rare disorder turned this 6-year-old into 'superfan' of 2 Louisville football stars

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville vs Kentucky recap: UK wins Governor's Cup after 2 Will Levis touchdowns