Clemson, SC

Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins leaves South Carolina game with injury

By Scott Keepfer, Greenville News
 3 days ago
CLEMSON – Clemson wide receiver Beaux Collins left Saturday’s game against South Carolina with an injury with 6:14 left in the second quarter.

Collins, who was playing in his first game after missing two games with a shoulder injury, was hastened into the Tigers’ injury tent along the sideline and did not return to action. He spent the second half on the Clemson sideline, without pads or helmet.

A sophomore from Los Angeles, Collins had just hauled in a 59-yard reception two plays earlier and had two catches for 65 yards before leaving the game.

He has 20 receptions for 308 yards and a team-high five touchdown catches this season.

