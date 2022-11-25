Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Astros steal potential Justin Turner replacement from Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be without Justin Turner for the first time in a decade after declining his club option for the 2023 season, leading many to believe that the 38-year-old’s tenure with the team is coming to an end. Turner struggled mightily in the first half of...
A Braves trade package to acquire Dansby Swanson’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the Atlanta Braves to land Dansby Swanson’s replacement. With recent news coming out that the Atlanta Braves may have to prepare for life without Dansby Swanson, it’s just about that time to put together a trade package for his replacement. But first,...
Dodgers News: LA Signs Former All-Star Pitcher to One-Year Deal
They'll hope to help him regain his All-Star form.
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
Astros make big free agent signing
The Houston Astros are not resting on their laurels coming off their World Series title, as evidenced by a big free agent move they made Monday. The Astros agreed to terms with first baseman Jose Abreu, according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be for three years and roughly $60 million.
Yardbarker
Two Red Sox Free Agents Reportedly On Precipice Of Signing New Deals
The Boston Red Sox could receive some answers that help shape their offseason this week with a pair of players from the 2022 roster set to make decisions in the coming days. Markets for both right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and left-handed pitcher Matt Strahm are heating up according to WEEI's Rob Bradford on Sunday. There is a "good chance" at least one of those two will be signed prior to Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings, which kicks off Dec. 4.
Yardbarker
Dodgers interested in top MLB free agent from division rival
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to pretty much every big-name MLB free agent during the early stages of the process this fall. Los Angeles boasts one of the top payrolls in baseball. It has multiple holes to fill, both in the lineup and when it comes to the team’s pitching staff. The Dodgers saw All-Star starting pitcher Tyler Anderson depart to the Los Angeles Angels in free agency and just non-tendered former NL MVP Cody Bellinger.
Yardbarker
The Yankees have a secret weapon ready to make a big impact in 2023
The New York Yankees have a significant number of moves they need to make this off-season to bolster the roster. Notably, they need a new left fielder, bullpen support and still haven’t determined Aaron Judge’s future yet. Judge is currently on the West Coast discussing a possible move...
White Sox sign former Guardians star, add to rotation in a big way
The Chicago White Sox struck gold by signing former Cleveland Guardians star Mike Clevinger, a low-leverage move that could pay huge dividends. It’s a rather huge offseason in the South Side of Chicago, as the White Sox failed to live up to expectations under Tony La Russa. Rotation depth...
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Dodgers Legend Shares About His Experience Playing For LA
Darrel Thomas shares about his time playing for the Dodgers and winning a World Series Championship.
Yardbarker
Ex-Yankees Reliever Getting Plenty of Interest in Free Agency
More than 10 different teams are interested in signing free agent reliever Tommy Kahnle this offseason, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Kahnle, 33, had a resurgent finish to the 2022 season with the Dodgers, posting a 1.04 ERA over 8.2 innings in September with nine strikeouts. The...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Minnesota Twins have ‘definite interest’ in signing ace starting pitcher
If you’ve spent much time watching the Minnesota Twins over the past decade, you’ve likely noticed a lack of a
Red Sox Reportedly Have Shown Interest In Intriguing All-Star Outfielder
Boston has been tied to anyone and everyone so far this offseason
Chicago White Sox bolster rotation with Mike Clevinger signing
The Chicago White Sox agreed to a deal with San Diego Padres right-handed pitcher Mike Clevinger in MLB free agency, pending a physical, according to a Sunday afternoon tweet from the Athletic senior writer Ken Rosenthal. Terms of the deal have not yet been released. Chicago has yet to announce...
Justin Verlander reportedly meeting with Dodgers on Monday
The reigning AL Cy Young has a wealth of suitors in free agency.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Focused On Starting Pitching For 2023 Season
After carrying an MLB-best 2.80 ERA and 1.05 WHIP among their starting pitchers during the 2022 season, the Los Angeles Dodgers know the rotation is perhaps the most important pillar for sustainable success. Dodgers starting pitching was a strength despite Walker Buehler, Tony Gonsolin, Andrew Heaney and Clayton Kershaw each...
dodgerblue.com
2023 Dodgers Spring Training Tickets: Mini Plans On Sale
Mini plans of 2023 Los Angeles Dodgers Spring Training tickets for games at Camelback Ranch are now on sale. Fans can purchase a package at camelbackranchbaseball.com. A mini plan is ideal for fans who can’t attend every Spring Training game. A package must consist of at least three games and gives the purchaser an opportunity to buy tickets before the single-game buyer. A mini plan also includes free parking and priority access for 2024 Spring Training tickets..
Comments / 0