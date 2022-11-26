Read full article on original website
Popular Restaurant Forced Closed By Rent Hike Moves to New LocationGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Millions in stimulus money available for Arizona homeowners and rentersJake WellsArizona State
Advice for Home Sellers About the Upcoming 2023 Real Estate MarketTammy EminethPhoenix, AZ
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
scottsdale.org
2 local churches offering festive holiday events
Two Scottsdale churches have slated special events to stoke the holiday spirit. Desert Hills Presbyterian Church in Scottsdale is presenting an unusual event to celebrate the holidays – a Renaissance Yuletide Feaste. Recreating a typical royal holiday feast celebrated over 400 years ago, the event will be held at...
citysuntimes.com
Scottsdale Philharmonic previews Dec. 4 performance, upcoming season
The Scottsdale Philharmonic is inviting music lovers and novices alike to attend its next concert on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. Conducted by the newly-hired, full-time, world-class principal conductor Maestro Dmitry Polyakov, the concert will include Chopin’s “Piano Concerto...
SignalsAZ
Downtown Glendale Arts & Culture Fest
The city of Glendale is celebrating the arts in a big way on February 4, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance, Local First Arizona, and the city of Glendale are collaborating to bring over 100 artists, musicians, and interactive arts experiences to the community. A week before the Big Game (Super Bowl LVII) kicks-off in Glendale, the heart of downtown will welcome the community to connect and celebrate through arts and culture.
citysuntimes.com
‘Sleigh’ the holiday season with this guide
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but it’s all too easy to get caught up in the holiday hustle and bustle and forget to take time to enjoy it. With so much going on in such a short holiday season, trying to decide what to do and where to go can be overwhelming. There are hundreds of holiday events throughout the Valley during the season, but there are a few fan-favorites that can’t be missed. Here’s a guide to a few of the most-loved holiday events to help make sure this season sleighs.
KTAR.com
Scratch Daily Dose in midtown Phoenix off your list of brunch spots
PHOENIX – Midtown Phoenix lost a popular brunch option last week when the Daily Dose Kitchen & Bar closed its doors for good. Nov. 23 was the last day of service at the daytime eatery on Highland Avenue near State Route 51, behind the Camelback Colonnade shopping center. “It...
KTAR.com
Super Bowl Music Fest reveals lineup for 3 concerts at Footprint Center
PHOENIX – The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, three nights of concerts at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix leading up to the big game, released its lineup on Tuesday. kicks things off on Feb. 9, three days before Super Bowl LVII takes place in Glendale. A special guest to be announced will open the show.
matadornetwork.com
This Stunning Hotel Couples Luxury With Community at the Base of Scottsdale’s Camelback Mountain
Mountain Shadows Resort Scottsdale has been turning heads and attracting families, couples, and wealthy starlets from Hollywood to Scottsdale, Arizona, since 1959. Lying at the base of majestic Camelback Mountain and Mummy Mountain in an upscale area known as Paradise Valley, Mountain Shadows fittingly got its name from the shadows that sweep across its exterior as the sun sets across the changing landscape.
pullingcorksandforks.com
The Blue Heron opens alongside Crust Simply Italian in Gilbert
Crust Simply Italian continues their expansion with their newest location in the Verde at Cooley Station development in Gilbert. With the new opening comes the new speakeasy themed cocktail bar, The Blue Heron. It’s not owner Mike Merendino’s first dual concept as his Chandler location of Crust also houses The Ostrich cocktail bar downstairs.
AZFamily
$45 million renovation announced for the Esplanade in Phoenix’s Biltmore district
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Major upgrades are coming to one of Phoenix’s most prestigious neighborhoods. The iconic Esplanade office building campus, which covers a good portion of the Biltmore District in east Phoenix, is set to begin a $45 million expansion. CBRE, which operates hundreds of real estate offices...
fox10phoenix.com
'Enchant' in Scottsdale offers one-of-a-kind holiday experience
A new holiday display is open in Scottsdale. It's called Enchant and it's a Hallmark-sponsored event that features millions of Christmas lights. The event is held at nine locations across the country and this is the first time it's in Arizona. FOX 10's Irene Snyder checked it.
thefoothillsfocus.com
Stagecoach Village throws first Western Holidays
Cave Creek is the home of its own holiday celebration — Western Holidays — in early December. Sponsored by Sanderson Ford and Sanderson Lincoln, the festival will take over Stagecoach Village various times from Friday, Dec. 9 to Sunday, Dec. 11. Admission is free with a toy or food donation to Operation Santa Claus.
A popular seafood and steak restaurant has returned to the Valley.Photo byGarreth Paul/UnsplashonUnsplash. When restaurants shut down they very rarely make a return appearance. The food and drink industry is incredibly cutthroat, and it often weeds out businesses for various reasons. Sometimes it’s nothing more than opening at the wrong time or in the wrong location. Because there are so many variables at play when it comes to restaurants, owners occasionally decide to take their concept and move it to another area of town. This is exactly what one formerly successful restaurant in metro Phoenix has decided to do.
citysuntimes.com
Giant horses stampede into Scottsdale to help those in need
Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Scottsdale with support from The Arizona Super Bowl Welcoming Committee and Scottsdale Fashion Square, the inaugural Scottsdale Stampede is charging into town Tuesday, Nov. 29 to kick off a three-month-long fundraiser. Aiming to support the arts community, local businesses and individuals can sponsor a...
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
The best neighborhoods for Christmas lights in metro Phoenix
With Thanksgiving in the rearview mirror, holiday lights and inflatable Santas are appearing in front yards across the Valley. State of play: Some metro Phoenix residents spend weeks adorning their homes with lights and decorations. Load up the kids in the car and take a drive by these unbelievable displays:🦌 ReinDeer Valley ChristmasAbout: Come see more than 55,000 lights synchronized to music. This year, they'll also have a magical snowfall and bubbles on the weekends. The display will open on Thursday and run through Jan. 1. The homeowners are collecting cans and cash donations for St. Mary's Food Bank.Location: 3302...
citysuntimes.com
This season of giving, become a 'Face of Hope' for kids facing their toughest battles at Phoenix Children's
GivingTuesday — a global generosity movement — inspires over 30 million people to come together for 24 hours of giving to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges. On the Tuesday following Thanksgiving every year, people can bring about positive changes in their communities through charitable donations to their favorite participating nonprofit organizations — like Phoenix Children’s.
East Valley Tribune
Shortfall leaves Gilbert museum in lurch
Gilbert officials are exploring if they can give more financial help to HD SOUTH, Home of the Gilbert Historical Museum without violating the state’s gift clause after its feell short by nearly $1 million on its fundraising to expand. Currently the Town gives $50,000 a year to HD SOUTH...
momcollective.com
Holiday Performances around Phoenix You Don’t Want to Miss!
It’s the most artsy time of the year! Whether you are looking to start a family tradition of seeing a holiday show, or hoping to give the gift of an experience to someone you love, here are some exciting holiday performances in Phoenix you won’t want to miss this holiday season.
citysuntimes.com
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church's Christmas bazaar returns Dec. 2 and 3
Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church is hosting its 15th annual Christmas bazaar with more than 70 vendors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Vendors will be onsite at the community event offering jewelry, photography, pottery, toys, candles, women's and children's apparel, yard art, holiday decor, wind chimes, fused glass, Apache crafts, paintings, imported Italian food, woodworking, cutting boards and more.
