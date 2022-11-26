Read full article on original website
Murdaugh murders trial: Attorneys allege altered photos, destroyed evidence, bad testimony
With the double murder trial for disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh looming on Jan. 23, attorneys for Murdaugh have filed a flurry of pretrial motions that accuse the state Attorney General's Office and the state police of false testimony, destroying evidence and altering photographs of evidence. Murdaugh was...
Canterbury man arrested in connection with armed robbery on Martha's Vineyard
Nov. 27—A Canterbury man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery of a bank on Martha's Vineyard nearly two weeks ago. Around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, three masked men rushed into the Rockland Trust bank in Tisbury, Mass. The men were also wearing gloves and had handguns, according to a news release.
Alleged car thief at sentencing: 'I should have listened to my attorney'
GRAND HAVEN — A woman arrested in the Grand Haven-area last week for allegedly stealing a car and credit cards from Leisure Estates in Holland Township has been sentenced to nine months in jail for a separate incident that took place earlier this year. Alyssa Aplin, 25, of Holland,...
Pregnant woman strangled in front of children, police say
Nov. 28—SALEM TWP. — A Columbia County man faces charges after police said Sunday morning he strangled and assaulted a woman pregnant with his child in front of other children. Salem Township police filed charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment against Cody Rainier, 31, of Millville. Rainier...
New Brunswick mom charged in Thanksgiving 2021 crash that killed two kids set for trial
The New Brunswick woman accused of manslaughter and homicide in the Thanksgiving night 2021 wrong-way crash in area of Routes 1 and 130 in North Brunswick in which two boys were killed and three others injured will go on trial next year. Yokauri Batista-Alcantara, 32, the driver and mother of...
