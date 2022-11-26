Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Medina, WashingtonLuay RahilMedina, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on OT loss to Raiders
The Seahawks returned from their bye on Sunday, and while things started off strong, they didn’t end well at Lumen Field with the Raiders escaping town with a 40-34 win in overtime. The loss makes the Hawks 6-5, now a full game back of the San Francisco 49ers (7-4)...
MyNorthwest.com
‘Terribly frustrating’: Seahawks’ LOS woes continue vs Raiders
Everything was set up for the Seahawks to rebound Sunday from their loss to Tampa Bay in Germany before their bye week. They were back at home after nearly a month away from Lumen Field, and they were playing a struggling Las Vegas Raiders team that entered the day 3-7, with two of those wins coming against the porous Denver Broncos.
MyNorthwest.com
Tempers flare on sideline as Russell Wilson, Broncos lose to Panthers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Sam Darnold threw for a touchdown and recovered his own fumble for another score in his first game since Jan. 9, helping the Carolina Panthers beat Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos 23-10 to keep their modest playoff hopes alive heading into a bye week.
MyNorthwest.com
Pete Carroll Show Takeaways: Areas where Seahawks must get better
The Seahawks didn’t bounce back from their Week 10 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as expected, falling 40-34 Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders in overtime in Week 12 after their bye week. It drops the Seahawks to 6-5 on the year and puts them on the outside...
MyNorthwest.com
Is the Seahawks’ struggling run game hitting a rookie wall?
When it comes to the Seahawks’ offense, there’s one obvious thing to point to that was going good during their four-game win streak that hasn’t been the same during their current two-game skid: their running attack. Rookie running back Kenneth Walker III averaged 106 rushing yards per...
MyNorthwest.com
Seahawks announce 90s throwback uniforms for 2023 season
The Seattle Seahawks made an announcement during Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lumen Field sure to make many fans happy. Next year, they’ll be turning the clock back with one of their uniform sets. The team revealed to the crowd with a video that 1990s...
MyNorthwest.com
Just how high will Seahawks’ pick from Wilson trade to Broncos get?
There are a lot of factors that go into why the Seahawks’ trade of Russell Wilson to the Broncos has turned out great in Seattle and, well, the exact opposite in Denver. Brandon Stokley, a former star NFL receiver who spent time with both the Broncos and Seahawks, now hosts Stokley and Zach for The Fan 104.3 FM in Denver, a sister station of Seattle Sports, so he’s seen the entire situation with Wilson up close this season.
MyNorthwest.com
Rost: What we’re still waiting to see from Seahawks after 12 weeks
The Seahawks are two games back in the NFC West, but with six games left to play (including another against the NFC West-leading 49ers) there’s still time to get back into the playoff picture. To do that, Seattle will need to figure a few things out first. Here’s what...
MyNorthwest.com
KIRO Newsradio’s Seahawks Code Word Ticket Blitz
It’s KIRO Newsradio’s Seahawks Code Word Ticket Blitz and your chance to be one of our 12 Seahawks Ticket winners this week!. Just listen to KIRO Newsradio between 6am-10pm, November 29th through December 2nd when each day’s Seahawks code word will be announced. When you hear that day’s unique code word, complete our registration page below and you’re entered for a chance to win! Each day of this sweepstakes you are invited to enter one time… that’s four entries if you listen all week!
MyNorthwest.com
Are the Kraken for real? The optimist and pessimist outlooks
It would be tough not to get excited about the 13-5-3 start the Seattle Kraken are off to. It has the team in second place in the Pacific Division, looking up at Vegas but only by six points with three games in hand. The start has Seattle looking at the potential of becoming a playoff contender.
MyNorthwest.com
Fann: Astros just sent reminder to Mariners they’re not going anywhere
The Houston Astros reminded the baseball world on Monday that they aren’t going anywhere. The defending champs signed former White Sox slugger José Abreu to a three-year, $60 million deal. Abreu is no spring chicken as he’ll be 36 come opening day 2023, but he’s the perfect first...
Comments / 0