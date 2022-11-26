ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Towson, MD

Game thread: No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball at Louisville

No. 22 Maryland men’s basketball looks to move to 7-0 this season in its first true road game against Louisville. The Cardinals have yet to win a game this season and Maryland is favored by 13 points on the road. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever...
LOUISVILLE, KY
MM 11.28: Maryland field hockey’s Hope Rose named to 2022 Pan American Elite Team

Maryland field hockey star Hope Rose received another huge honor over the weekend. Rose was named to the 2022 Pan American Elite Team, which the organization announced Friday. Released every two years since 2007, The Pan American Hockey Federation releases a team to recognize the best field hockey players in the Americas. This year, Rose was one of 16 women — and one of three Team USA members — to earn the distinction.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball rolls past Pittsburgh, 87-63

No. 14 Maryland women’s basketball started the third quarter sporting a 33-26 lead over Pittsburgh. The Terps looked to make revisions to their first-half performance in order to stretch their lead even further. Maryland senior guard Brinae Alexander drilled three 3-pointers in the third period, as the Terps went...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Big Ten weekend review: week 13

With a 17-0 lead in hand, Maryland’s offense looked to put together another scoring drive against a visiting Rutgers team. Maryland freshman running back Roman Hemby capped off a seven-play, 75-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown to give the Terps a comfortable 24-0 lead. The Terps completely neutralized a struggling Rutgers offense, as they only relinquished 135 total yards.
LINCOLN, NE

