Maryland field hockey star Hope Rose received another huge honor over the weekend. Rose was named to the 2022 Pan American Elite Team, which the organization announced Friday. Released every two years since 2007, The Pan American Hockey Federation releases a team to recognize the best field hockey players in the Americas. This year, Rose was one of 16 women — and one of three Team USA members — to earn the distinction.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO