Crews battle fire in Auglaize County

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) – Multiple departments worked to put out a fire in Auglaize County on Saturday.

According to the Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office, crews received a call to respond to a commercial fire in the 9000 block of Schuman Road in Wapakoneta at 12:33 p.m.

Six area departments and CERT responded to the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

