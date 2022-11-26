Read full article on original website
Omie Lee Rucker Hagan
Mrs. Omie Lee Rucker Hagan, age 90, died Sunday November 27, 2022, at her residence under the care of Pruitt Health Hospice. The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a retired meat packer from Robbins Packing Company in Statesboro. She was a member of the First Assembly of...
VIDEO | Bulloch Commissioners and Statesboro City Council hold joint meeting
For the first time since 2018, our communities two local governing bodies, Bulloch County Commissioners and Statesboro City Council came together for a joint meeting on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. Bulloch County hosted the meeting at their temporarily meeting space in the Honey Bowen building. Roy Thompson, Bulloch Commission Chairman...
Meet and get a picture with Santa GUS on Tuesday, Nov. 29
Don’t Miss Santa GUS on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Bishop Alumni Center, 1801 Akins Blvd. from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Santa GUS will be touring Georgia for the holidays. For a $5 registration fee per person guests will enjoy cookies, punch, and hot chocolate during this time. In addition, kids will be given a chance to acquire a GUS-themed coloring sheet and, more importantly, will be able to take pictures with their favorite college town mascot, Santa GUS. Once taken, photos will be sent to patrons by email. A portion of all registrations will go toward student scholarships. Click on the registration button below to pre-register.
Roger Dean Hagan
Mr. Roger Dean Hagan, age 87, died Friday November, 25, 2022 at Eagle Health and Rehab under the care of Affinis Hospice. The Bulloch County native was a 1953 graduate of Brooklet High School. Roger attended Georgia Teachers College and moved to Texas in 1955. He began working on a shrimp boat until April of 1958 at which time he purchased his first shrimp boat, “Anna Louise”, over his career he owned 16 shrimp boats and owned and operated his own businesses for over 48 years.
City of Statesboro, community partners to host toy drive
The City of Statesboro in partnership with the Bulloch County NAACP, the Statesboro Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., the Beta Gamma Gamma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., the Xi Mu Nu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc., and the Beta Gamma Gamma Foundation is hosting a toy drive to bring Christmas joy to local families in need.
Earl Lavender
Mr. D. Earl Lavender age 84, passed away on November 23, 2022 at The Gardens in Statesboro. Earl was born on November 9, 1938 in Jackson County, Georgia to the late DeWitt and Emlyn Lavender. He grew up in Athens and Hartwell and graduated from Hart County High School. Earl...
Frances Rackley Lanier
Mrs. Frances Rackley Lanier, age 89, died November 23, 2022, at the Ogeechee Area Hospice Inpatient Facility in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Statesboro High School and received her Master’s in Education from Georgia Teachers College (Georgia Southern University). Her early years of teaching were at Marvin Pittman Laboratory School, where she was known as “Miss Rackley”.
ALL FIRED UP FOR THE ARTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Get all fired up for local and regional art pieces as gift ideas for the holidays!. Go to the 11th Annual All Fired Up Winter Exhibition and Sale at the Roxie Remley Center for Fine Arts on 31 East Vine St. Thursday, Dec. 1-Saturday, Dec. 3. At the Roxie Remley...
Terry A. Harville was one in a million
I first met Terry in 2016 while making a television commercial for Sheriff Noel Brown’s first campaign. She was eager to meet me and made sure that I knew I was welcome and part of the group. She had a smile that I will never forget and a hug that would make you feel like the most important person in the world.
Monday saw record number of early voters in Bulloch; Be advised, parking is limited
The Bulloch County Elections & Registration Office had a record-breaking first day of early voters in a runoff election. The office saw 1,736 people on Monday, November 28, 2022, which was the first day of advanced in-person voting for the runoff election for the Georgia Senate seat. Shontay Jones, Election...
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council brings Statesboro dog owners unforgettable Christmas experience
Bulloch Alcohol and Drug Council has teamed up with Fixing the Boro to bring Statesboro dog owners an unforgettable Christmas experience. For the first time ever, Santa Paws is coming to the Downtown Statesboro Dog Park this Saturday, December 3rd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. At the event there will be a photo opportunity for your furry pals to get a picture with Santa and a paw print ornament voucher to use at Southern Pottery.
Synovus dedicates Community Room to Bruce Yawn
Friends and family of the late Bruce Yawn gathered last week with Synovus bank leadership to honor Yawn with the naming of the banks community room for him. Yawn served for the past 15 years as Chair of the banks Advisory Board. That board met in the community room. The...
Volunteers work to keep Little Lotts Creek clean
On Monday, November 21, the Little Lotts Creek Cleanup crew continued its mission to help keep Statesboro and its waterways beautiful. Little Lotts Creek Cleanup is a monthly clean-up crew made of volunteers who clean up the trash in Little Lotts Creek. This ongoing volunteer mission is possible thanks to a partnership between Ogeechee Riverkeeper, The City of Statesboro, and the Keep Statesboro Bulloch Beautiful initiative.
Grice Connect is thankful for YOU!
We wanted to take a moment to thank you for all your support of Grice Connect so far this year. We have grown so much, and that is all thanks to YOU!. As we continue on, our goal is two-fold. We want to keep you informed and tell you everything important that is going on in and around Statesboro and Bulloch County — from municipal meetings to development progress to upcoming events. We also try to be on the scene quickly when major accidents or emergencies happen.
EGSC Da’Mon Andrews & GS Dustin Anderson selected for USG Executive Leadership Institute
Dr. Da’Mon Andrews, associate vice president, Grants and Analytics, East Georgia State College and Dr. Dustin Anderson, associate provost for Student Success, associate professor of literature, College of Arts & Humanities, affiliate faculty, Center for Irish Research and Teaching, Georgia Southern University have been named to the University System of Georgia (USG) 2022-2023 class of its Executive Leadership Institute (ELI). They will be part of 35 faculty and staff members from 25 USG institutions and the University System Office that will participate in the program.
Robert “Bobby” Glenn Bailey, Sr.
Robert Glenn “Bobby” Bailey, Sr. of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Thursday night, November 17, 2022, at the age of 83. He was born in Statesboro, Ga., on May 30, 1939, the oldest of three children of Verna Mae Anderson and Clyde E. Bailey. He grew up in the Westside community and remained there his whole life.
Billy Allen elected Chair of Bulloch County Development Authority
The Development Authority of Bulloch County (DABC) Board of Directors has elected new officers and approved two new board members. Billy Allen, previously vice chair and a longtime DABC board member, is now board chair. Allen will replace the late Bruce Yawn. Other officers include Bulloch County Commissioner Curt Deal,...
Longtime educator Penny Lott receives presidential Lifetime Achievement Award for community service
A revered Bulloch County Schools educator has received the President Joseph R. Biden Jr. Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award for community service. The U.S. President’s Call to Service Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest level of the President’s Volunteer Service Awards, which are bestowed by the President of the United States to honor individuals and organizations that give more than 4,000 hours helping others.
Donald E. Streetman
Donald Earnest Streetman, 78, of Statesboro, Georgia died in his home on November 16th 2022. He was the third of four children born on February 15th, 1944 to Earnest Streetman and Ruth Brown Streetman in Kissimmee, Florida. Don is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served honorably in the...
