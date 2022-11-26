Read full article on original website
Bakersfield Californian
Against the odds, Bakersfield median home price rose in October
Bakersfield's single-family home market did something odd last month — not necessarily good or bad, because that depends on the eye of the beholder. But it was definitely out of the ordinary. Normally, when supply increases at the same time demand decreases, it's reasonable to expect there will be...
Bakersfield Californian
Kern attracts another 'green hydrogen' energy project
A large-scale "green hydrogen" project in Kern County has been announced that would convert 75 megawatts of photovoltaic solar power into fuel for vehicles including heavy-duty trucks. The joint venture between an Irish-Portuguese designer of electrolysis systems called Fusion Fuel and Electus Energy, a Los Angeles company focused on regional...
Failing streetlights in areas leave Bakersfield drivers on edge
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many Bakersfield drivers might think the same thing: when will the streetlights get fixed? Why is it so dark outside? Like Laloni Dunas, who says it is becoming more and more dangerous to drive in certain areas of Bakersfield. “Especially since it’s getting dark faster, it’s like really scary because these […]
Inflation affecting Black Friday shoppers looking for bargains
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Black Friday is historically known as the busiest shopping day of the year, however, this year, many stores had thin crowds, and those who did shop were more selective with spending, holding out for the best bargain. According to research, some shoppers might have even skipped this year due to rising […]
Bakersfield shops welcome shoppers for Small Business Saturday
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After the big retailers got their big sales day Friday, small businesses were in the spotlight on Saturday. Local business associations encouraged shoppers to “shop local, shop now” as part of Small Business Saturday. In Bakersfield, In Your Wildest Dreams held a farmers market with pop-up shops by local vendors. Merry […]
AOL Corp
Sale closed in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County: $737,500 for a single-family residence
The spacious property located in the 5900 block of West Modoc Avenue in Visalia, Tulare, Tulare County was sold on Nov. 16, 2022. The $737,500 purchase price works out to $250 per square foot. The house built in 2006 has an interior space of 2,950 square feet. The house is situated on a 0.3-acre lot.
seminoletribune.org
Hard Rock Tejon could break ground next year
Construction on Hard Rock International’s third hotel-casino project in California is expected to begin next year. The U.S. Department of Interior (DOI) approved an agreement Nov. 17 to place a 320-acre parcel of land into trust for the Tejon Indian Tribe, which entered into a partnership with Hard Rock in 2019. The DOI also approved an agreement between the state and the tribe that would allow slot machines and blackjack.
mountainenterprise.com
Road in and out of Frazier was cut off for hours
A car was reported to have gone over the side of Frazier Mountain Park Road at the lower bridge between Frazier Park and Lebec on Saturday, Nov. 19, at about 5 p.m. Frazier Park resident Dennis Law was eastbound when…(please see below to view full stories and photographs) Photo...
Bakersfield Channel
Small Business Saturday looks to be pleasant across Kern County
Bakersfield is seeing a comfortable high of 67° today, sticking in those nice 60s for a few days, and then dropping to the upper 50s on Tuesday. The Valley will then hover around the upper 50s and low 60s for the next few days. The Kern River Valley is...
Celebrate the holiday season around Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The holiday season started this past weekend in Bakersfield with the Christmas tree lighting at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Downtown Bakersfield. With the start of the holiday season, community members can celebrate the holidays at different events throughout Kern County. Here is a list of events around the county: CHiPs […]
Holiday Lights at CALM tickets now on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 20th annual Holiday Lights at the California Living Museum (CALM). The festivities kick off on Saturday, November 26th.
Bakersfield Californian
The reason behind Chez Noel
Within the Assistance League building in downtown Bakersfield, tucked away in back rooms, there are large piles of drawstring bags, blue and white, each filled with children’s school-wear clothing. The identifier of Assistance League on each bag is easy to see, but look closer and you will see an...
Temperatures expected to drop after warm Thanksgiving weekend
After a warm Thanksgiving weekend, temperatures are going to cool back down as a weak disturbance moves into our area. Expect a 5-10 degree drop to start the week, with valley temps dipping into the 50s and low 40s in our mountain communities. Kern County may see rain as early as Thursday, though showers are […]
Helicopter to be seen around parts of Valley for geological study
The sight of a low-flying helicopter on the west side of the Valley has caused many people to pause. The US Geological Survey has a large hoop flying beneath the chopper.
50-Year-Old Woman Died After A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The California Highway Patrol responded to a motor vehicle accident that claimed a life. The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Oswell Street around 2:15 a.m.
KGET 17
Northbound Highway 99 open after cement mixer v. 2 vehicle collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Northbound Highway 99 lanes were at a standstill after a cement mixer truck collided with two other vehicles, according to the CHP Traffic Incident Information Page. The collision happened on northbound Highway 99 just south of Hosking Road around 9:30 a.m. As a result of...
CA sheriff’s deputies shoot, wound man allegedly armed with handgun
California sheriff's deputies shot and wounded a 21-year-old man who was allegedly armed with a handgun, authorities said Monday.
"He didn't have a gun.": Revisiting the case of Cedric Struggs 40 years later
A change in California state law could free a man who says he was wrongly convicted of murder in 1981.
Santa takes photos with pets at Bakersfield Animal Care Center
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Santa Claus’ weekends will be busy for the rest of the year, but he wasn’t too busy to make a special stop Saturday at the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. The shelter welcomed residents to take pictures with Santa and their dogs on Saturday. People could also get shelter dogs in their […]
Bakersfield Californian
Dazzle party guests with Guild House appetizers
This time of year schedules are often packed with parties — whether it's a big company party or a small gathering with loved ones. If you're on the hook to bring some snacks to the festivities, take some ideas from the "Guild House Revised Cookbook," featuring recipes for many of the dishes served at the volunteer-run restaurant in downtown Bakersfield.
