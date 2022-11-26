Read full article on original website
CNET
These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last
Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
Hawaiian Airlines' low fares might be the best Cyber Monday flight deal
That includes taxes and fees.
With Black Friday barely underway, Target reveals Cyber Monday deals
As shoppers prepared to make their Black Friday purchases, Target revealed the details of its Cyber Monday sale. The two-day sale will run Sunday and Monday on Target.com and the Target app, starting a day after Target's Black Friday week discounts end. Here's a look at some of the deals:
Your last chance to shop the 59 best Cyber Monday travel deals before they’re gone
We've found the best deals out there on all the travel gear and experiences to purchase this Cyber Monday. Here are the 59 deals you can't miss.
These are the best Apple Cyber Monday deals still available
You can still snag some Apple devices at their lowest prices ever on Amazon.
9 UGG boots are under $125 for Cyber Monday but there's only 1 day left to shop
Some adult UGG boots are as cheap as $82 for Cyber Monday.
Today only: REI adds 40% off sweaters and jackets to Cyber Monday deals
REI's insulated hoodies are discounted to about $100.
The Original Peloton Bike is at its lowest price ever on Amazon for Cyber Monday
You can get this Peloton for just $1,145 with this Cyber Monday Deal.
The Apple Watch SE is $20 off during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale
To close out Walmart's Deals for Days savings event, the retailer is marking down this fan-favorite smartwatch.
Dyson vacuums are as cheap as $280 for Cyber Monday
You can snag the coveted V10 Absolute stick vacuum for $200 off.
Coach Cyber Monday Sale: Get a $395 Tote Bag for $199 & More Deals for up to 50% Off
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Save $300 on the eufy RoboVac during Walmart's Cyber Monday
The robot vacuum cleaner typically retails for $499, but you can snag one for $199 while the deal is live.
SFGate
Parachute’s Entire Website Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their almost daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you. The luxe bedding brand is putting on a sitewide sale for Cyber Monday and everything is 20% off.
Save $100 on an Echelon exercise bike at Walmart for Cyber Monday
It also comes with a free month of workout classes.
TechRadar
This Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal is the coolest we'll see today
Here's a Cyber Monday Xbox deal that's a little different, but nonetheless worth a look thanks to its excellent discount. Cyber Monday deals are overall beginning to stabilize, but this Cyber Monday Xbox deal for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is an absolute steal. Especially if you're looking for one of the best Xbox accessories that is as stylish as it is practical.
Psst! We Found the Best Target Cyber Monday Deals to Shop Right Now—All Under $50
Save up to 50 percent on Nutribullet, KitchenAid, Bliss Spa, and more.
This chic litter box enclosure is 20% off at Wayfair for Cyber Monday
This stylish wooden litter box enclosure is anything but an eyesore.
