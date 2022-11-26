ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last

Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
Parachute’s Entire Website Is 20% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. If you’ve bought from Parachute before and receive their almost daily newsletters in your inbox, then you already know what I’m going to tell you. The luxe bedding brand is putting on a sitewide sale for Cyber Monday and everything is 20% off.
This Cyber Monday Xbox Mini Fridge deal is the coolest we'll see today

Here's a Cyber Monday Xbox deal that's a little different, but nonetheless worth a look thanks to its excellent discount. Cyber Monday deals are overall beginning to stabilize, but this Cyber Monday Xbox deal for the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge is an absolute steal. Especially if you're looking for one of the best Xbox accessories that is as stylish as it is practical.
