Michigan State at Notre Dame: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Michigan State and Notre Dame meet on the hardwood on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Which team is going to get a marquee win to add to their resume?. TV Schedule: Wednesday, November 30th, 9:15pm EST. ESPN 2. Arena: Joyce Center in South Bend, Indiana. Michigan State (5-2)...
Notre Dame puts 5-0 home mark on line vs. No. 20 Michigan State
Before the arrival of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Michigan State and Notre Dame had gone through a major lull in
Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal
Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
BREAKING: Michigan State loses first player to transfer portal following 2022 season
Just two days after Michigan State football's regular season ended, the Spartans have lost a player to the transfer portal. Freshman kicker Jack Stone, a member of MSU's class of 2022 recruiting class, declared his intention to enter the portal on Monday night. "To Spartan Nation: To my teammates...it was...
Penn State bowl projections: Where could the Nittany Lions go after finishing the season 10-2?
The Nittany Lions are projected to go to a major bowl game.
College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit
Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
MSU football player Khary Crump arraigned after Michigan Stadium tunnel assault
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State University football player Khary Crump was arraigned on an assault with a dangerous weapon charge after last month's fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. A Washtenaw County judge gave Crump a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. He will be back in court Dec....
Tom Izzo 'completely upset' about Big Ten's handling of Michigan Stadium tunnel fight
Editor's note: This story was updated to more accurately reflect the Big Ten's and Warde Manuel's statements released Monday. EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo made it clear he did not condone or approve of the roles Michigan State football players had in an altercation with two Michigan football players in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium. ...
Michigan State football stock watch: 2-sport player on the rise, head coach falling
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Free Press sports writer Chris Solari breaks down the Michigan State football players who helped or hurt their stock in the Spartans’ 35-16 loss Saturday at No. 10 Penn State. Three up. TE Maliq Carr: This time, it didn’t take a ricochet for the...
Breaking: Big Ten Announces Punishment For Michigan Tunnel Fight
The Big Ten has issued punishment for the ugly tunnel fight last month involving Michigan and Michigan State players. Michigan State has been fined $100,000 for its conduct during the incident. Seven MSU players, including cornerback Khary Crump, are facing charges as a result of their actions. Crump, who is...
Michigan State football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
Mel Tucker said following a 35-16 loss to No. 11 Penn State that he and the players would love 1 more chance to play this season. Honestly, 1 more game that could lead to disappointment is something no one else is likely looking for. One year after hoisting the Peach...
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
Penn State’s early December storylines: possible player movement, 2023 recruiting, more
Penn State’s 2022 regular season is in the books and the Nittany Lions won their final four games to finish 10-2. James Franklin’s team entered the Michigan State game ranked No. 11 in the country and handled the Spartans 35-16 at Beaver Stadium on Saturday.
In My View: Spartans will have no trouble winning
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball has survived the early tough November schedule, and as I see it the Spartans will have no trouble winning through the end of the calendar year, six more games to January. Two are Big Ten games against Northwestern and Penn State,...
Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job
PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh solidifies himself as a Wolverines legend with win over Buckeyes
Jim Harbaugh has become a dual-legend at Michigan. Following the No. 3-ranked Wolverines’ 45-23 win over the No. 2-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus, Harbaugh should now be mentioned among the likes of Bo Schembechler, who went 5-4-1 against OSU during the 10-Year War from 1969-1978. Sure, Harbaugh has...
COLUMN: MSU's 5-7 season a sobering reminder of just how hard it is to win in college football
There isn't much for Michigan State's fanbase to be happy about after a 35-16 loss at the hands of Penn State to wrap up a 5-7 season.But roughly one year ago, the vibes in East Lansing were immaculate. In just his second year with the program, Head Coach Mel Tucker had his program at 10 regular season wins, including a signature win over a Michigan team that wound up in the College Football Playoff. His poor first-year showing could be excused considering the timing of his hiring, COVID-19 and the state of MSU's roster when he took over. Tucker and the Spartans...
Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win
Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
Democratic majorities in Lansing will target public charter schools
(The Center Square) – Michigan Democrats and public school advocacy groups plan to regulate public charter schools among repealing the state's third-grade reading law and other education changes. Michigan Democrats will flex newly gained majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives when they take office in January. Among the party's longstanding policy positions is to prioritize traditional public schools over public charter schools. Public charter schools increased enrollment...
