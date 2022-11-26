ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

saturdaytradition.com

Penn State QB announces intentions to hit transfer portal

Penn State football had a quarterback head to the transfer portal on Tuesday. The Nittany Lion confirmed the news from his Twitter account. You can breathe Penn State fans, it’s not Drew Allar. Christian Veilleux is the QB that is leaving the program. Veilleux had this to say to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

College Football World Not Happy With Coach Tom Izzo

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo made it known that he's not happy with the Big Ten's response to the tunnel incident at Michigan Stadium. The Big Ten issued a $100,000 fine to Michigan State for its role in the Oct. 29 brawl. Izzo doesn't understand why Michigan State received...
EAST LANSING, MI
247Sports

Four-star shooting guard Kur Teng recaps Michigan State official visit

Bradford Christian Academy shooting guard Kur Teng took his first official visit to Michigan State in mid October. The 6-foot-4, 185 pound four-star has also taken a host of unofficials as he starts his junior year. “The recruitment process has been fun,” he said. “It’s been interesting to see these...
EAST LANSING, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: Spartans will have no trouble winning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball has survived the early tough November schedule, and as I see it the Spartans will have no trouble winning through the end of the calendar year, six more games to January. Two are Big Ten games against Northwestern and Penn State,...
EAST LANSING, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

Report: Manny Diaz, Ja’Juan Seider Candidates for FAU Head Coach job

PSU co-defensive coordinator Manny Diaz and co-offensive coordinator Ja’Juan Seider are candidates for the head coach vacancy at FAU, according to a report by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman. Diaz has been the co-defensive coordinator for Penn State, alongside Anthony Piondexter for this season, while Sieder has been with...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The State News, Michigan State University

COLUMN: MSU's 5-7 season a sobering reminder of just how hard it is to win in college football

There isn't much for Michigan State's fanbase to be happy about after a 35-16 loss at the hands of Penn State to wrap up a 5-7 season.But roughly one year ago, the vibes in East Lansing were immaculate. In just his second year with the program, Head Coach Mel Tucker had his program at 10 regular season wins, including a signature win over a Michigan team that wound up in the College Football Playoff. His poor first-year showing could be excused considering the timing of his hiring, COVID-19 and the state of MSU's roster when he took over. Tucker and the Spartans...
EAST LANSING, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
The Center Square

Democratic majorities in Lansing will target public charter schools

(The Center Square) – Michigan Democrats and public school advocacy groups plan to regulate public charter schools among repealing the state's third-grade reading law and other education changes. Michigan Democrats will flex newly gained majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives when they take office in January. Among the party's longstanding policy positions is to prioritize traditional public schools over public charter schools. Public charter schools increased enrollment...
MICHIGAN STATE

