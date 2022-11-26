Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
University of Idaho students return to campus as police have yet to catch suspect in quadruple homicide
MOSCOW, Idaho - University of Idaho students have returned to campus after Thanksgiving break, but the person or people responsible for the deadly stabbing of four students over two weeks ago is still on the loose. On Nov. 13, 20-year-olds Ethan Chapin and Xana Kernodle and 21-year-olds Kaylee Gonclaves and...
q13fox.com
911 calls in Idaho college town include reports of 'blood,' 'unusual circumstances'
MOSCOW, Idaho - The small town of Moscow, Idaho, received a deluge of calls last week reporting suspicious activity and requesting welfare checks after four University of Idaho students were savagely stabbed to death in a home near campus, according to the recently released 911 logs. The owner of the...
kisu.org
Requests for welfare checks surge in aftermath of University of Idaho student slayings
Originally posted on IdahoEdNews.org on November 28, 2022. As classes resume Monday at the University of Idaho, police have reported a big uptick in calls for welfare checks. Since Nov. 13 — the day four U of I students were found slain in an off-campus house — the Moscow Police Department has received 78 “calls for unusual circumstances” and 36 requests for welfare checks.
U of I associate dean shares how school is responding to ongoing murder investigation
MOSCOW, Idaho — As the University of Idaho prepares to honor the four students who were killed in a vigil Wednesday night, the university's associate dean of students, Blaine Eckles, is sharing how the school is responding. Eckles says that he has never dealt with something this horrific in...
q13fox.com
Idaho students killed: What we know about the violent quadruple murder in Moscow
MOSCOW, Idaho - More than two weeks have passed since four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, and detectives are combing through hundreds of submissions seeking information into their murders. The Moscow Police Department said on Sunday that nearly 500 digital media submissions have been uploaded to the...
q13fox.com
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings. In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King...
q13fox.com
Idaho police urge returning students to report 'anything out of the ordinary'
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police are urging students to come forward with any tips related to last month's baffling quadruple homicide as they return to an uneasy University of Idaho campus after the Thanksgiving break. "Students are coming back to campus and to class, and there are probably quite a...
Idaho murders: Key details we know and what we don't in investigation of student killings
It has been two weeks since four college students were killed in an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, yet no suspect has been identified, leaving law enforcement puzzled over the murders.
Updated timeline is ‘progress’ in Idaho slayings probe, victim’s sister says
Police offered a more specific time for when Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen arrived home the morning of Nov. 13.
Idaho Law Enforcement Needs Your Help Now More Than Ever!
The past few weekends and, for that matter, last year have been challenging for Idaho Law Enforcement agencies. We forget that our police officers are under incredible respect, and although not perfect, they protect and serve. However, recent tragedies and controversies in our state have caused many to question the competency of our law enforcement agencies.
koze.com
Culdesac Teen Spends Night in Car After Crashing 350 Feet Down Embankment
NEZPERCE, ID – A 17-year-old Culdesac teen who crashed her car down a steep embankment is “lucky to be alive,” Idaho County Sheriff Doug Ulmer says. She was rescued Sunday morning about 350 feet down a canyon off of Idaho Highway 64. It is believed she left the roadway the night before after leaving the Nazarene Church in Kamiah at about 9:00 p.m. She spent the night in her car in freezing temperatures before being located the next morning.
newsnationnow.com
Is the Idaho murder weapon less common than we thought?
(NewsNation) — Police say they’ve collected more than 100 pieces of evidence from the University of Idaho murder house, but have yet to find the weapon used to kill. Publicly, authorities have described the weapon as a “fixed-blade.” It hasn’t been confirmed that the knife used was a “Rambo”-style knife, despite multiple reports.
dailyfly.com
City of Moscow Police Department Provides Update on Homicide Investigation, Does Not Believe Stabbings Related to Other Cases
MOSCOW, Idaho – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow, Idaho. • There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the...
Idaho student murders ‘not related’ to Salem death
Despite some similarities in the cases, the Moscow (Idaho) Police Department said there does not appear to be any evidence linking the murders of 4 University of Idaho students to the stabbings in rural Marion County in 2021 that left one man dead and his wife seriously wounded.
Idaho investigators rule out connection between college murders and other unsolved stabbings
Detectives looking into a quadruple homicide of a group of University of Idaho students have ruled out a connection between the attack and two other similar stabbings.
koze.com
Moscow Police: Previous Stabbings Not Related to Recent Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The Moscow Police Department is providing the following information to update the public on the known facts surrounding the four murders that occurred on November 13th in Moscow. There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double...
Scam Warnings From the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office
LEWISTON - With the holidays upon us, the Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office is reminding the public to be safe and aware. Scammers could contact you about your Apple, Samsung, credit or bank accounts. The Sheriff's Office says to use caution and avoid giving out personal identifiable information such as...
Lewiston PD looking for suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl
LEWISTON, ID. — The Lewiston Police Department is looking for a suspect who attempted to abduct a young girl. The girl was able to get away and is safe with her family. The suspect was last seen walking south away from the Community Center at 1424 Main Street, where police were originally dispatched Friday evening. Police are describing the suspect...
Family of University of Idaho murder victim calls Ethan Chapin ‘One of the most incredible people you’ll ever know’
Just over a week after their son was murdered near the University of Idaho, friends and family gathered to remember Ethan Chapin.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
