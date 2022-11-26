ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

U.S. has clear World Cup task against Iran: Win or go home

Doha, Qatar — The task is clear for the United States: Beat Iran in a politically charged World Cup match or go home. “We have to get out of our group by all means,” U.S. captain Tyler Adams said Monday. “It would feel like a success for us when we make it out of the group and then continue on in the tournament.”

