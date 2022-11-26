Read full article on original website
A Family's Pain, A Brother Murdered And A Missing Sister: Is The Same Person Responsible?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAustin, TX
Austin Company ICON Signs $57M Contract with NASA to Construct Buildings on MoonLarry LeaseAustin, TX
FBI Offers $100,000 Reward For Help Solving DisappearanceStill UnsolvedGeorgetown, TX
Cowboys Down Pirates In GeorgetownHardin-Simmons UniversityGeorgetown, TX
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
2024 athlete Aeryn Hampton decommits from Texas
The Longhorns lost a 2024 commitment from Aeryn Hampton. The four-star athlete from Daingerfield (Texas) announced his decommitment via Twitter with a statement. "First off, I would like to thank the Longhorn fan base for welcoming me in with open arms and allowing me to be a Longhorn. I have always loved Austin, Texas and being a Longhorn has been a dream of mine since I was younger. Secondly, I would like to re-open my recruitment and take all of my official/unofficial visits. With that being said, I will be decommitting from the University of Texas. It's still a school that I will heavily consider, but I think it's the best choice at the moment. This opportunity has meant a lot to me and this is by far the hardest decision I have made in my life. I feel that I should enjoy the process a little more and make my final decision sometime close to signing day. Thank you coach Sark, coach Gideon and the rest of the coaching staff for believing in my abilities, offering me a scholarship and an opportunity to play at the University of Texas."
Texas safety JD Coffey heading into NCAA transfer portal
Texas safety JD Coffey is heading into the NCAA transfer portal when it opens for FBS players on Dec. 5. The 6-foot, 189-pound Coffey announced his departure from the program on Twitter Tuesday. “First off, I want to give all the glory to God for being ever present in my...
Steve Sarkisian addresses whether sophomore WR Xavier Worthy is happy at Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Steve Sarkisian on Monday praised sophomore Xavier Worthy as “arguably the best receiver in our conference” after leading the Big 12 in touchdown receptions for the second straight year. Moments later, at a press conference wrapping up the regular season, Sarkisian was...
Texas EDGE D.J. Harris Jr. planning to enter NCAA transfer portal
Texas EDGE D.J. Harris Jr. is planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal when it opens for FBS players on Dec. 5. The 6-foot-2-inch, 235-pound Harris announced his departure from the program on Twitter Tuesday. “I appreciate the team and the opportunity that Coach Sark and the University of Texas...
Texas football transfer portal tracker: Which players are leaving in 2023?
With the regular season wrapped up for Texas football, there will start to be a lot of attention paid to the movement that occurs in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Maybe more so than ever before, Texas is bound to see a lot of movement in the transfer portal heading into the 2023 offseason. We did see a lot of big names move around in the transfer portal last offseason. But in terms of the pure quantity of players that could be in the portal in the next few months, it’s looking like it could be in the thousands.
Texas QB Hudson Card plans to enter NCAA transfer portal, per report
Texas quarterback Hudson Card plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to Pete Thamel. Card stepped up for Texas often throughout the 2022 season in relief of Quinn Ewers. Card completed 69.4% of his passes for 928 yards with six touchdowns and one interception this season. Card was in...
Alamo or Cheez-It? Longhorns prepare for 1st bowl game under Steve Sarkisian
In Monday's postseason press conference, Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian pulled the curtain back a little bit on his philosophy on preparing for a bowl game. In his coaching career, Sarkisian is 2-2 in bowl games as a head coach, winning the 2010 and 2014 Holiday Bowls with Washington and Southern California.
Baylor Men Move Up to No. 6 in Latest AP Poll
Baylor Bears men’s basketball team jumps one spot to remain in top 10 in latest Associated Press rankings
Denied a Big 12 title game berth, Alamo Bowl is likely final destination for Texas in 2022
With No. 12 Kansas State securing a berth in the Big 12 title game against fourth-ranked TCU thanks to the Wildcats’ 47-27 win over Kansas on Saturday, Texas' postseason outlook has come into focus. Friday’s 38-27 win over Baylor in the regular-season finale will be the 23rd-ranked Longhorns’ last outing until a to-be-determined bowl game, which is all but guaranteed to be the Alamo Bowl.
Baylor Volleyball draws the No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament
WACO, TX (FOX 44) — The Bears are going dancing! It was a matter of time before Baylor heard their names called, but the Bears found their spot in the Bottom Right portion of the bracket in the Louisville Quarter drawing the fourth seed. Baylor will take on 26-4 Stephen F. Austin on Thursday, December […]
Was this your ticket? $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s been a lot of winning for football teams from all skill levels in the state of Texas so far and the winning just doesn’t stop when it comes to the lottery. The Texas Lottery reports a $250,000 winning top prize ticket from Monday...
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
Manor ISD investigating teacher’s now-deleted tweets
The Manor Independent School District said it's investigating tweets from one of its teachers.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
City of Austin giving out winter weather home supplies this week — how to pick up
The City of Austin is helping residents prepare for winter weather by giving out supplies this week.
fox44news.com
Waco Wonderland Downtown Parade coming Dec. 3
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has big celebrations planned out for it’s tenth annual Waco Wonderland, and needs your help to bring it all together!. Entries are now being accepted for the annual holiday parade as it returns to downtown Waco on Saturday, December 3. If you know a group or organization which would be interested in this opportunity, please let them know! There is no cost to participate.
Beware Of Bell County’s Most Wanted November 2022
Even though I love everything about Bell County the city of Killeen, Texas, that doesn’t mean that there are not a couple of bad apples in the bunch. The Department of Public Safety has updated the list of the most wanted people in Bell County. Now some of these...
fox7austin.com
Cold front coming into Austin on Tuesday
Chilly weather is expected through the end of the week due to a cold front coming in on Tuesday. Scott Fisher has the latest details.
Central Texas boy raising thousands to lay wreaths at veteran graves
For four years now, Remmer Machamer has helped raise thousands of dollars to sponsor wreaths that adorn veterans' graves at Texas State Cemetery.
WacoTrib.com
Weekend rains provide relief but no cure for drought-stressed Lake Waco
Some 3.7 inches of rain has fallen on the Waco in the past week, greening the landscape and raising Lake Waco’s level by half a foot. But experts say much more is needed to end a yearlong drought, and with lake levels still 11 feet below normal, city of Waco officials this week are discussing whether to tighten water use restrictions.
