Ann Arbor, MI

The Spun

2 Coaches Are Getting Mentioned To Replace Ryan Day

Ohio State isn't going to fire head coach Ryan Day following Saturday's loss to Michigan, even though it was a blowout and even though it was the second straight loss to the Wolverines. But that doesn't mean Ohio State fans are thrilled with Day. In fact, they're already starting to...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Matt Rhule, Nebraska expected to hire elite recruiting coordinator to staff

Matt Rhule is already making big moves as the head coach of Nebraska. Rhule is expected to hire Evan Cooper to join Nebraska’s staff. Cooper is a longtime assistant of Rhule’s, coaching alongside him at the Carolina Panthers and Baylor. Cooper has served as Rhule’s recruiting coordinator and...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Has Shocking National Title Prediction

ESPN's computer model has a new prediction for the College Football Playoff national title game. With the 2022 college football regular season coming to an end, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its prediction. According to ESPN's Football Power Index, Georgia and Ohio State - not Michigan...
COLUMBUS, OH
Athlon Sports

Wild Urban Meyer Rumor Swirling This Monday

It's coaching carousel season in college football, which means it's also Urban Meyer rumor season. Naturally, a new theory has emerged about where the former national champion head coach might resurrect his career. Kyle Rowland of the Toledo Blade tweeted Monday that he believes Meyer will replace ...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Spun

Breaking: Michigan Quarterback Is Transferring

A Michigan Wolverines quarterback has opted to transfer following the win over Ohio State. Cade McNamara, who started for Michigan last year en route to a Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff berth, lost the job to J.J. McCarthy this year. The Michigan quarterback is now transferring. "Michigan QB...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Look: Legendary Ohio State Player Is Demanding A Job

A legendary Ohio State football player is demanding a job following Saturday's loss to Michigan. The Buckeyes were throttled by the Wolverines at home on Saturday afternoon. Legendary Ohio State football player Maurice Clarett wants a job on the coaching staff. Clarett took to Twitter following the blowout loss on...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Starting Quarterback Transferring After Final Game

A college football starting quarterback has reportedly decided to transfer. Davis Brin, the starting quarterback at Tulsa, has reportedly entered the transfer portal. Tulsa's starting quarterback threw for 2,138 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. He added two rushing touchdowns. On3 first reported the news. "Brin will be immediately eligible...
TULSA, OK
247Sports

DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin

Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Look: Ohio State Player's Mom Has Message For Fans

Following Ohio State's gutting loss to Michigan, a player's mother urged civility on Twitter. Amanda Peterson Babb, wide receiver Kamryn Babb's mom, called for fans to think twice about directing hateful messages toward Buckeyes players. "Friendly reminder to all the Twitter people," she wrote Sunday evening. "The kids you are...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

South Carolina offensive coordinator options for Shane Beamer after Marcus Satterfield exit

South Carolina football and coach Shane Beamer will soon be on the hunt for a new offensive coordinator following the departure of Marcus Satterfield to Nebraska, a move that's expected to be finalized this week. Considering the potential return of offensive playmakers Spencer Rattler, Jaheim Bell and Antwane Wells among others for a program inside the top 25, Beamer is expected to swing for the fences with this search for a new play-caller.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

There's 1 Easy Frontrunner To Replace Ryan Day

If Ohio State were to shock the college football world and part ways with Ryan Day this offseason, there's one first call the Buckeyes would make. It might not be who you think. No, it's not Urban Meyer or Luke Fickell. It's an NFL head coach. Mike Vrabel, who starred...
The Spun

Report: Matt Rhule Is Making A Big Hire At Nebraska

Matt Rhule is less than 48 hours removed from taking over as head coach at Nebraska, but he's already making a big splash. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Rhule is expected to bring Evan Cooper onto his staff, whose coached alongside him at Temple, Baylor and in the NFL. Cooper...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Player Has Troubling Admission

A former Ohio State football player had a troubling admission following the Buckeyes' loss on Sunday. Former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back Tyvis Powell shared what he's heard about the program. It's not good. "Heard on this spaces that Tyvis said that it’s a country club atmosphere in the WHAC...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Speculation

Urban Meyer is known for being an Ohio State guy, but the former Buckeyes head coach actually played at Cincinnati. Meyer, a Toledo native, played collegiately at Cincinnati. With the Bearcats job opening up, would Meyer have interest? And, perhaps more importantly, would Cincinnati have interest in hiring Meyer?. It...
CINCINNATI, OH

