gousfbulls.com

USF’s Carla Brito Tabbed AAC FOW; Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu Named to Honor Roll

TAMPA (Nov. 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida women's basketball standouts Carla Brito and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu were recognized by the American Athletic Conference, the league announced on Monday. Brito earned her third-straight Freshman of the Week Award while Fankam Mendjiadeu was named to the weekly Honor Roll.
gousfbulls.com

Miguel named to AAC Honor Roll, Bulls host UMass on Tuesday

University of South Florida (2-5) vs. UMass (4-1) Tuesday, November 29 | 7 p.m. VENUE: Yuengling Center | Tampa, Fla. TAMPA (November 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls continue a three-game homestand and seek their third consecutive win on Tuesday night when the UMass Minutemen travel to the Yuengling Center.
