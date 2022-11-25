TAMPA (Nov. 28, 2022) – The University of South Florida women's basketball standouts Carla Brito and Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu were recognized by the American Athletic Conference, the league announced on Monday. Brito earned her third-straight Freshman of the Week Award while Fankam Mendjiadeu was named to the weekly Honor Roll.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO