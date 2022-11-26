ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Zelensky compares Russian war to Soviet ‘genocide’ on 90th anniversary

By Jared Gans
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gfvqx_0jOR8l8R00

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky compared Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to the man-made famine that caused millions of deaths in the 1930s under Soviet rule in an address remembering the historic event Saturday.

Zelensky said at the country’s International Summit on Food Security that in both conflicts Russian forces created a “food crisis.”

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February hampered Ukraine’s ability to supply wheat, barley and other cereals to countries in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. The difficulties sent prices soaring and pushed millions more people around the world toward starvation.

In the summer, Russia and Ukraine came to an agreement to open a grain corridor out of the Ukrainian sea ports. The deal was reached with the help of the United Nations and Turkey in order to deliver tens of thousands of tons of grain to lower-income countries.

However, Russia reneged on the agreement in October, resuming the blockade of Ukrainian ports, alleging at the time that Ukraine had staged a drone attack against Russia’s Black Sea fleet. In November, Russia resumed the accord.

Cyber Monday deals from BestReviews:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xPzee_0jOR8l8R00

Zelensky said Saturday is the 90th anniversary of the “genocide” that the “totalitarian Stalinist regime” committed against Ukrainians.

Zelensky referenced the Holodomor, a famine that took place from 1932 to 1933 in Ukraine while the country was part of the Soviet Union.

“They want to destroy us again with bombs, bullets, cold and again with hunger,” he said.

Soviet leader Joseph Stalin created the famine to tighten his hold on Ukraine amid fears that the country would try to secede from the Soviet Union. The Soviet government required strict rationing that killed as many as 28,000 people per day and about 4 million people overall, based on historians’ estimates.

Zelensky noted in his address that 17 countries, including the United States, Canada and Australia, have declared the Holodomor as a genocide against the Ukrainian people. More countries have recently recognized the famine as genocide, including Romania, Ireland and Moldova.

Pope Francis drew a comparison between Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine and the Holodomor during his general audience earlier this week.

German lawmakers are set to vote on a resolution to recognize the famine as genocide.

Zelensky praised the recognition from Romania, Ireland and Moldova in a tweet, saying that acknowledging it as a genocide and crime against humanity is more important than ever.

Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said in a tweet that Russia wants to organize “Holodomor 2.0” 90 years after the original famine.

“But this time not in Ukraine alone, but also in the world. The crime must be punished. The world must hold the aggressor accountable,” he said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 1

Related
Newsweek

Putin Just Discovered the Limits of His Power

Russia's climbdown from blocking grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports followed pressure from emerging economies and shows Vladimir Putin cannot bend the Global South to his will, a think tank has said. In a marked U-turn, the Kremlin said it would rejoin the grain-export corridor after threatening to abandon...
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hill

Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova

As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
straightarrownews.com

US has opportunity to drive stake through Russia’s heart in Ukraine War

As the ninth month of the war in Ukraine concludes, it becomes even more obvious that Russia never expected this conflict to last this long. Even as it hammers Ukraine’s infrastructure with missile strikes, the Russian army is facing munitions shortages and relentless Ukrainian opposition, giving Ukraine a window of opportunity to make further gains. Straight Arrow News contributor Peter Zeihan thinks it’s also a significant “window of opportunity” for the U.S. to challenge Russia, without committing all that much in the way of weapons. If Ukraine wins this war, Zeihan argues, Russia will have a hard time surviving for more than a decade or two.
Newsweek

Ukraine Resurfaces Putin Body Double Claim, Asks if Russian Leader 'Exists'

A Ukrainian official has resurfaced allegations that multiple body doubles stand in for Russian President Vladimir Putin in instances that have become increasingly frequent. Major General Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian military intelligence chief, told the Daily Mail in an interview published over the weekend that Putin uses at least three body doubles who have allegedly received cosmetic surgery in order to look like him. He also asked if "the real Putin still exists" and questioned if the Russian president was still making key decisions in Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
WashingtonExaminer

Ukraine gives major Russian force choice 'to retreat or to die'

A major Russian military force faces a crisis in southern Ukraine, according to Western officials who expect Ukrainian troops to liberate the crucial city of Kherson in the coming weeks. “They are creating circumstances where Russians have two options: either to retreat or to die because they don't have additional...
straightarrownews.com

Russian mercenary fighting for Ukraine executed in video

Russia’s military and private mercenaries are known for their brutality. Over the weekend, the world got another example when a video titled “Hammer of Retribution” was posted recently to the Grey Zone Telegram channel. In the video, a man is seen with his head taped to what...
The Hill

The Hill

788K+
Followers
89K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy