Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Arrests Winnsboro Man
Saturday night, Hopkins County and A DPS Trooper arrested Omar M. Jimenez, 39, of Winnsboro, after a traffic stop for a suspected DWI. According to arrest reports, they are accusing him of assaulting officers during the blood draw at the hospital for DWI. They made the stop on FM 1870.
easttexasradio.com
CWD Found In Kaufman County
AUSTIN –Texas Parks and Wildlife detected Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) on a high fence release site in Kaufman County. It is the first positive detection of CWD in the county. The white-tailed buck, harvested at a high-fence release site in a CWD Surveillance Zone, was delivered to a Hunt...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Nov 29)
Paris Police arrested Corey Wayne Hart, 33, of Paris, at the Lamar County Probation Office Monday afternoon at 1:25 on a felony probation violation warrant. Hart is currently on probation for driving a third or more conviction while intoxicated. He was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Nov 28)
Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation in the 1700 block of Polk St at 12:03 Friday morning. Officers observed Stevie Darrell Gardner, III, 20, of Paris, under the influence of an unknown substance, and there was a small amount of marijuana in the room. Gardner attempted to leave the scene, resisted, and struck two firefighters while resisting arrest. They charged Gardner with two counts of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest and placed him in Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Winona Man Charged With Online Solicit Of Teen
Smith County Sheriff’s Office allegedly caught Newell Vandergriff, 67, of Winona, attempting to solicit a teenager for sex online. Vandergriff was Mike on the dating app “Meet24,” and “TextNow.” The “Online Predator Poachers” organization reported an incident involving Vandergriff. They booked Vandergriff into the Smith County Sheriff’s Office on Nov. 19; his bond is $350,000.
easttexasradio.com
Crash Kills Yantis Man
A crash last Wednesday morning claimed the life of Darryl Johnson, 47, of Yantis. He was eastbound on FM 514, five miles east of Yantis, and failed to drive in a single lane, left the road, and struck a tree.
easttexasradio.com
Texas A&M University-Commerce Searches For Head Football Coach
COMMERCE – Texas A&M University-Commerce has announced a comprehensive national search for its next head football coach after the university and current Head Football Coach David Bailiff could not agree on terms for a contract extension. As a result, Coach Bailiff will leave the position at the end of his current contract, which expires on December 31, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
Mt Pleasant Tiger Basketball
Basketball season is finally in full swing as all three teams for Mount Pleasant Basketball finally hit the court, traveling to Greenville on Saturday. The Tigers wanted to continue winning after bringing home the Mavs Falls Classic trophy before the Thanksgiving break. The freshmen and JV began the day with wins, with the freshmen scoring a 42-21 victory and the JV taking a close one, 44-38.
Comments / 0