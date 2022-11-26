Paris Police responded to a narcotics violation in the 1700 block of Polk St at 12:03 Friday morning. Officers observed Stevie Darrell Gardner, III, 20, of Paris, under the influence of an unknown substance, and there was a small amount of marijuana in the room. Gardner attempted to leave the scene, resisted, and struck two firefighters while resisting arrest. They charged Gardner with two counts of assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant, and resisting arrest and placed him in Lamar County Jail.

