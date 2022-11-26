Read full article on original website
philadelphianeighborhoods.com
Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition
Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor
Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Camden,. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a person shot at the 1100 block of Princess Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite
Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street
Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
Scammer Stole Thousands From Bucks County Grandmother, Police Say
A scam caller who stole thousands of dollars from a Bucks County grandmother is now facing jail time, according to authorities. Police in Falls Township charged Christopher Mauricio, 19, of Philadelphia, with two felony counts of theft and receiving stolen property, the department announced. Investigators say Mauricio ran an elaborate...
3 suspects who stole $40,000 worth of items from Voorhees Verizon store arrested in Philly, 1 flees
Police say three of four armed suspects who stole thousands of dollars' worth of items from a Verizon store in South Jersey were taken into custody in Philadelphia. The fourth remains on the loose.
Suspects assault woman in Frankford home invasion: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police are investigating an overnight home invasion in Philadelphia's Frankford section. It happened around 3 a.m. on the 4600 block of Worth Street on Monday. Police say the suspects assaulted a woman and took her phone before leaving. At least one shell casing was found in the basement, although no one was shot.
Fugitive Wanted In Camden, Philadelphia Arrested In Dominican Republic
US Marshals arrested a fugitive wanted in Camden on drug charges and Philadelphia on a murder charge, authorities said. On Wednesday, Nov. 23, Kendall Almanzar, 37, of Camden, was taken into custody in the Dominican Republic and returned to Camden City, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay. Almanzar...
Police Investigate Thanksgiving Day Shooting In Trenton
November 26, 2022 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Thanksgiving Day, November 24, 2022, Police, TEMS and Trenton Fire Department were dispatched to…
fox29.com
Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia.
NJ town would make it illegal to stand near driveways with cars
HOLMDEL — Officials in this Monmouth County municipality are proposing a law that would fine or imprison someone who tries to open, unlock, or even stand near a vehicle that is not theirs. The proposed ordinance, scheduled for a final vote by the Township Committee on Dec. 13, comes...
Video: Man Repeatedly Whacks Sports Car With Garden Tool in Vineland, NJ
Here's something you don't see every day: a video of a man repeatedly whacking an expensive sports car with what looks like a yard tool. The scene unfolded recently in Vineland, NJ, at what appears to be the Vann dealerships on Delsea Drive. A local resident tells us she was...
Drugs, Weapons Seized During Search Of Jersey Shore Condo: Police
A 50-year-old Jersey Shore man was charged with multiple drug and weapons offenses after a police raid on his home, authorities said. On Monday, Nov. 28, just after 6 a.m., the Brick Township Police Department made a warranted search on a residence in the Maple Leaf Condominium Complex. The warrant...
The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1
Mugshot of Linda Ann Weston and the furnace where one of the victims was foundPhoto bybuggedspace.com. Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader in kidnapping and torturing mentally disabled individuals for her own personal gain, was charged, along with her associates, with 196 criminal charges by a federal grand jury in 2013. The victims were found by the police in the basement of a home in Philadelphia, now known as the Basement of Horror. According to police reports, when they entered the basement they found a mentally ill man chained to a furnace, and three other adults hiding under filthy blankets and rags. They also discovered eight children in Weston’s upstairs apartment. According to police reports, all of the victims were held against their will in order to make money for Weston and her associates. All of the victims showed signs of abuse and neglect at the hand of Weston and her associates.
13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
Retired Atlantic City, New Jersey Police Officer Murder – Suicide
Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine A. Hoffman has publicly disclosed that a retired Atlantic City Police Officer, William W. Beattie has killed his ex-girlfriend, Erin A. Gatier and then committed suicide. Here are the details released by Hoffman:. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 6:50pm, the Deptford Township Police...
15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase
TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
camdencounty.com
Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”
(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
