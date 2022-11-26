ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Hartranft: A Neighborhood in Transition

Text by Haajrah Gilani. Images by Natalie Kerr. and Brooke Beyer. When a developer’s house became a nesting place for rats on Park Avenue, Homer Jackson called and left notes on the door in an attempt to prevent the spread. He never heard back. “From that house, now, we...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Fatal Shooting Investigated In Camden: Prosecutor

Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man in Camden,. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a person shot at the 1100 block of Princess Avenue in Camden, according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez.
CAMDEN, NJ
Daily Voice

'Distraction Thefts' Reported At South Jersey ShopRite

Police in South Jersey are warning residents about so-called "distraction thefts" experienced at a supermarket. The Egg Harbor Township Police Department has been experiencing an uptick in such thefts of the English Creek Shop Rite, they said. During these incidents, the suspects will approach victims inside of the store or...
Daily Voice

DEA, Police Investigate Murder Victim Dumped On Delco Street

Investigators believe the man found dead with multiple stab wounds on a Delaware County side street earlier this month was murdered elsewhere and then dumped there. Police in Norwood were called to Darby Crescent Road just before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, the department said in a release. There, officers found the body of a man killed "under suspicious circumstances," they said.
NORWOOD, PA
fox29.com

Watch: Gunman opens fire on fleeing car in Fairmount street shooting

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are searching for at least three people involved in a brazen street shooting Friday morning in Philadelphia's Fairmount neighborhood. The Philadelphia Police Department shared surveillance video of the shooting that unfolded on the 2300 block of Poplar Street around 8:30 a.m. A gunman is seen firing at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man involved in fatal Port Richmond crash charged

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with his involvement in a crash involving a stolen vehicle that left a man in a wheelchair dead and two others injured over the weekend in Port Richmond, the Philadelphia Police Department said Monday. Efrain Rosario was charged with VUFA-no license and VUFA. Police say it's unclear if Rosario was the driver of the vehicle. The crash happened at Aramingo and Castor Avenues after police were chasing the suspects in an alleged stolen Cadillac. It left 38-year-old Bill Repka, the man in a wheelchair, dead. A 27-year-old woman and an 11-year-old girl were also injured after the stolen vehicle crashed into another car. Rosario was one of four suspects inside the vehicle that took off after the crash, according to police.Three suspects are still on the run. On Sunday, friends set up a memorial for Repka where the crash happened. "They should pay for what they've done," a friend of Repka told CBS Philadelphia. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tawana K Watson

The Case of Linda Ann Weston Part 1

Mugshot of Linda Ann Weston and the furnace where one of the victims was foundPhoto bybuggedspace.com. Linda Ann Weston, the ringleader in kidnapping and torturing mentally disabled individuals for her own personal gain, was charged, along with her associates, with 196 criminal charges by a federal grand jury in 2013. The victims were found by the police in the basement of a home in Philadelphia, now known as the Basement of Horror. According to police reports, when they entered the basement they found a mentally ill man chained to a furnace, and three other adults hiding under filthy blankets and rags. They also discovered eight children in Weston’s upstairs apartment. According to police reports, all of the victims were held against their will in order to make money for Weston and her associates. All of the victims showed signs of abuse and neglect at the hand of Weston and her associates.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

13 arrested at Stroudsburg sobriety checkpoint

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced 13 people were arrested over the course of their field sobriety checkpoint in Monroe County. Officials said Troop N in Stroudsburg conducted a DUI checkpoint from 11/23 to 11/27 that led to the arrest of 10 people for allegedly driving under the influence. Troopers also said two drivers […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Shore News Network

15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase

TRENTON, NJ – A Trenton teenager was arrested after a shooting and brief foot chase in the area of Oakland Street last Monday. The Trenton Police Department announced today that a 15-year-old male suspect was arrested after a shot spotter alert notified police of the gunshots. Two shots were fired in total. “.While in the area and conducting their investigation, they observed a juvenile offender running from the area of the shots fired and ordered him to stop,” the Trenton Police Department said today in a statement. “After a brief foot pursuit he was taken into custody and found in The post 15-year-old arrested after Trenton shooting, foot chase appeared first on Shore News Network.
TRENTON, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
HOME, PA
camdencounty.com

Camden County Health Department Issues “Code Blue”

(Gloucester Township, NJ) – Commissioner Virginia Betteridge, liaison to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, advises municipalities that the region will be under a Code Blue Advisory Monday evening into the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Health Officer has issued the Code Blue advisory for...
CAMDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy