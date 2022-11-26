ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Vanessa Demopoulos compares Michael Bisping, Joe Rogan post-fight lifts: 'Bisping kind of redeemed himself'

By MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA Fighting
 3 days ago
bjpenndotcom

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother

Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
MiddleEasy

Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’

UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
ringsidenews.com

Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw

Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
The Spun

UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
ringsidenews.com

Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy

Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
MiddleEasy

Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’

Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
MMAWeekly.com

Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando

No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
ORLANDO, FL
MiddleEasy

Conor Mcgregor’s Recovery Spray Reaches Amazon’s Top 10 Seller’s List: ‘I Am Not Surprised’

Conor McGregor boasted about his product’s recent milestone on Amazon. “The Notorious” has been sued by his former teammate over a business deal conflict. Conor McGregor has been teasing his highly-anticipated UFC return but before that, some things have to be cleared first with USADA. While his comeback is being sorted out, “The Notorious” hit his stride in his business venture once again.
MMAmania.com

Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled

Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
MMAmania.com

Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out

Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five round war.
MMAmania.com

Israel Adesanya ‘gun to my head’ believes Alex Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev: ‘The man’s different’

2023 will start with an early bang between two of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most impressive champions. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovki, is set to return to the Lightweight division where he’ll challenge new titleholder, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. Despite Makhachev becoming champion as recently as Oct. 2022, the dominant Dagestani finds himself as a decent favorite over “The Great.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy