Vanessa Demopoulos compares Michael Bisping, Joe Rogan post-fight lifts: ‘Bisping kind of redeemed himself’

MMAmania.com
USADA suggests Conor McGregor is ‘not applicable’ for six month testing exemption
Will Conor McGregor be able to return to action in the UFC without spending six months in the USADA testing pool? It’s a hot question that’s being asked by everyone ever since we realized “The Notorious” hasn’t been getting drug tested since he broke his leg back in July 2021.
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why he would never betray retirement promise to his mother
Former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov is explaining why he would never betray the retirement promise he made to his mother. ‘The Eagle’ (29-0 MMA) last fought in the UFC in October of 2020, defeating Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 254. Following the victory, after being presented with the belt, Khabib laid his gloves down in the center of the Octagon, a traditional gesture indicating retirement from the sport.
Santiago Ponzinibbio warns Canelo Alvarez for threatening Lionel Messi: “Brother, if you want to fight, I’m ready, but leave Messi be”
The 2022 World Cup has begun with 32 nations battling it out on the pitch for the ultimate prize in Qatar. Following Argentina’s 2-0 victory over Mexico, an unexpected rivalry broke out between boxing star Canelo Alvarez and UFC fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio. The beef started after a video surfaced...
MMAmania.com
Video: Kayla Harrison’s manager accused of cheating during first-ever loss: ‘I will go to war’
Kayla Harrison tasted defeat for the very first time in mixed martial arts (MMA) this past weekend (Nov. 25, 2022), dropping a hard-fought decision (and $1 million) to familiar foe, Larissa Pacheco (watch highlights). Meanwhile, her manager, Ali Abdelaziz, apparently also suffered an “L” of his own just outside the...
Paddy Pimblett Claims Jake Paul Fights Are Fixed, Paul Responds; ‘I’m Sick And Tired of This Narrative’
UFC star Paddy Pimblett is calling bullsh*t on Jake Paul’s win over Anderson Silva on October 29th. Jake Paul earned himself some credit from fans and fighters for stepping into the ring with UFC legend Anderson Silva. While he was once again boxing a fighter with limited boxing experience, Silva’s reputation as one of the best mixed martial artists of all time earned ‘The Problem Child’ some kudos. Much of that quickly changed when Paul defeated Silva, even knocking down the former UFC middleweight champion in the final round of their eight-round clash.
SB Nation
Mike Tyson has convinced Evander Holyfield to make ear-shaped edibles with him
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the exquisite joy of biting Evander Holyfield’s ear and get high as balls while doing it, well Mike Tyson has you covered. “If I was on cannabis, I wuouldn’t have bit his ear” is a hell of a statement. Just digest than one for a sec.
ringsidenews.com
Fire Ronda Rousey Trends Big Time During WWE Raw
Ronda Rousey successfully defended the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Shotzi Blackheart at WWE Survivor Series WarGames, but her performance didn’t sit well with the WWE Universe. Now, fans want her fired from WWE. Fans took to Twitter during WWE Raw tonight to express their frustrations at the SmackDown...
UFC Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz's run with the UFC has come to an end - for now. MMA Fighting reported on Tuesday that Diaz was officially removed from the UFC roster. Promotion officials then confirmed the news with ESPN. Diaz last fought for the UFC on Sept. 10 against Tony Ferguson. He won...
ringsidenews.com
Julianna Pena Questions Ronda Rousey’s Legitimacy
Ronda Rousey enjoyed a history-making career during her tenure in the UFC. She became the first woman to sign with the company and also became the first woman to hold a UFC title. Ronda’s initial career was filled with dominance. She would destroy her opponents within seconds of the...
Exclusive: Chris Barnett Picks Jon Jones Over Francis Ngannou: ‘What Do You Do Against The Perfect Fighter?’
Chris Barnett is backing Jon Jones to beat Francis Ngannou. Of course, the fight has to be booked first for that to happen. The UFC fan-favorite feels like he’s been waiting ages for the return of Jones, but it looks as though it will be sooner rather than later. Jones is targeted to make his heavyweight debut at UFC 285, regardless of whether the champ Ngannou is ready or not.
MMA Fighting
Larissa Pacheco, Alex Davis unhappy Kayla Harrison’s manager was yelling advice during fight: ‘That was cheating’
As Larissa Pacheco was putting together a performance that ultimately led to her beating Kayla Harrison, the new PFL lightweight champion heard an unfamiliar voice shouting advice during a crucial moment in the fight. At one point during the five-round battle, Harrison’s manager Ali Abdelaziz got up from his seat,...
Nate Diaz officially a free agent, but door open for Conor McGregor trilogy in UFC
Nate Diaz officially is a free man, but the door remains open for a return to the UFC. Diaz fought out his UFC contract Sept. 10 at UFC 279, where he defeated Tony Ferguson by submission in their impromptu welterweight headliner. But because the UFC had an exclusive three-month negotiating period, Diaz hasn’t been a free agent – until now.
MMAWeekly.com
Angela Hill shows off ‘fight week abs’ ahead of UFC Orlando
No. 12 ranked strawweight Angela Hill appears to be in excellent shape heading into her UFC on ESPN 42 bout against No. 13 ranked Emily Ducote. Hill (14-12) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Lupita Godinez at UFC on ESPN 41 in August. She hopes to build upon the win and start a winning streak.
Conor Mcgregor’s Recovery Spray Reaches Amazon’s Top 10 Seller’s List: ‘I Am Not Surprised’
Conor McGregor boasted about his product’s recent milestone on Amazon. “The Notorious” has been sued by his former teammate over a business deal conflict. Conor McGregor has been teasing his highly-anticipated UFC return but before that, some things have to be cleared first with USADA. While his comeback is being sorted out, “The Notorious” hit his stride in his business venture once again.
MMAmania.com
Video: Former UFC champ gets giant face tattoo, Instagram baffled
Cody Garbrandt now has permanent sideburns. The former UFC bantamweight champion recently unveiled his new ink on Instagram, completed by talented tattoo artist Sarah Lo, but a majority of his followers were baffled by the significance of the addition, as well as its unusual location. Here’s a sample:. —Ear...
MMAmania.com
Francis Ngannou will box ‘whether UFC likes it or not,’ expects Jon Jones fight in March if negotiations pan out
Francis Ngannou is sticking to his guns. The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight kingpin has been sidelined since the start of 2022. Successfully earning his first career title defense against Ciryl Gane via unanimous decision (watch highlights), Ngannou entered the bout with some ligament damage to his knee and it only worsened throughout the five round war.
CBS Sports
2022 Bellator MMA schedule: Raufeon Stots vs. Danny Sabatello, Liz Carmouche vs. Juliana Velasquez 2 on tap
Bellator MMA has some of its very best fighters on the lineup to close out 2022. A hopefully definitive conclusion to the Light Heavyweight Grand Prix, the next steps in the Bantamweight World Grand Prix and an exciting cross-over spectacle with Rizin are all scheduled for the promotion's final three events this year.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Is Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Anakalev vacant title fight the right call for UFC 282?
With Jiri Prochazka making the decision to vacate the light heavyweight title after suffering an injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 event with Glover Teixeira, did the UFC make the right call going with Jan Blachowicz vs. Magomed Ankalaev for the vacant championship?. On an all-new edition...
MMA Fighting
Fight Roundup: Manel Kape returns to fight David Dvorak at UFC Vegas 66, Ovince Saint Preux books third UFC 282 opponent
Fights come together fast these days, and if you blink, you can easily miss them. In Fight Roundup, we bring you the latest reported matchups to keep you up to date with what’s on the horizon. All bouts featured have been officially announced or confirmed with MMA Fighting’s Guilherme...
MMAmania.com
Israel Adesanya ‘gun to my head’ believes Alex Volkanovski defeats Islam Makhachev: ‘The man’s different’
2023 will start with an early bang between two of mixed martial arts’ (MMA) most impressive champions. Reigning Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight titlist, Alexander Volkanovki, is set to return to the Lightweight division where he’ll challenge new titleholder, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 284 on Feb. 11, 2023, in Perth, Australia. Despite Makhachev becoming champion as recently as Oct. 2022, the dominant Dagestani finds himself as a decent favorite over “The Great.”
