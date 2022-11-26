Read full article on original website
KMPH.com
Reedley shooting injuries 13-year-old teen
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Reedley following a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Reedley police have a large area blocked off and are collecting evidence. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near...
13-year-old shot at apartment complex in Reedley, police say
A 13-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in Reedley on Tuesday.
KMPH.com
Deputy and K9 involved in crash in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Fresno County sheriff's deputy and his K9 partner were involved in a crash Monday morning. The deputy responded to a call and was traveling east on Shields Ave. when he entered the intersection at Clovis Ave. and was hit by another car. The deputy...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Tej Singh Brar
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Tej Singh Brar. Tej Singh Brar is wanted by Law Enforcement for Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell. 49-year-old Brar is 6' 1" tall, 210 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If...
KMPH.com
Suspects wanted after stealing large amount of cash, jewelry, in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Four suspects are now on the run following a robbery near Shaw and Valentine in Fresno. The Fresno Police Department says two people went to the bank in the area and withdrew a large amount of cash. Officers say the two were then followed by...
KMPH.com
Suspect wanted after man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday following a stabbing in Southwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Clara around 1 p.m. after learning that a fight had broken out. When officers arrived,...
KMJ
Man On The Run, Wanted For Attempted Murder In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — The Fresno Police Department is turning to the community for help in finding a man accused of attempted murder. Jose Luis Huitron, police say is a known gang member who was released from prison back in June of this year but has not checked in with parole since that day.
KMPH.com
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
KMPH.com
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
KMJ
17-year-old Arrested, Found With Homemade Gun During Traffic Stop
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ) — A 17-year-old driver is now in juvenile hall after police say a ghost gun was found in his vehicle during a traffic stop in Fresno. Officers pulled over the vehicle Friday night near Kings Canyon Rd. and Woodrow Ave. for multiple traffic violations. According to...
Collision near Hanford leads to fatality, CHP say
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman was hit by a truck after driving her car into oncoming traffic at an intersection, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:00 P.M. a woman was driving a Honda eastbound on Kent Ave, west of State Route 43 when she drove into the intersection in the […]
KMPH.com
Driver killed after colliding with big rig in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was killed early Tuesday morning following a collision in Hanford. According to the California Highway Patrol, a woman was driving around 2:16 a.m. when she reached the intersection at SR-43 at Kent Avenue. Officers say she then drove into the intersection and collided...
Good Samaritans rescue woman during Fresno apartment fire
Good Samaritans jumped into action to help rescue a sleeping woman when a fire sparked at an apartment in Downtown Fresno.
KMPH.com
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
Madera Police say armed man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night
Madera Police say an armed man was shot and killed by officers Saturday night after de-escalation attempts failed.
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
csufresno.edu
Family seeking justice for Fresno State student killed in hit-and-run one year ago
One year after a Fresno State criminology major was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Highway 180, a police report confirmed the student was not drunk at the wheel. Devan Elayda’s death on Nov. 27, 2021, was covered by local and national news publications due to her popularity on social media. She was a popular online influencer for fashion, with a prominent fan base on TikTok and Instagram.
KMPH.com
Drivers cited, vehicles impounded following illegal street racing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
legalexaminer.com
Four Vehicles Involved in Madera County Injury Accident on Hwy 41
A frightening four-vehicle collision along Highway 41 in Madera County sent several people to the hospital Sunday morning. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on November 27, 2022 around 2:30 a.m. about 10 miles south of Chukchanski Casino. KFSN-TV reported the accident occurred near the intersection of Jewel...
KMPH.com
The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
