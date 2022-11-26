ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bogalusa, LA

WWL-TV

Why was the suspect in Covington double killing out of jail despite violent record?

NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.
COVINGTON, LA
wxxv25.com

Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect

Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
WAVELAND, MS
NOLA.com

2 people 'burned beyond recognition' in double homicide in Covington, police say

Two people were "burned beyond recognition" in a double homicide in Covington, police said Monday. Update: Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports. The bodies were found outside, behind Dependable Glass, by employees when they arrived for work around 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt....
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Four overnight carjackings in New Orleans leave more victims traumatized

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four more violent carjackings that occurred overnight Monday into Tuesday (Nov. 29). They left victims shaken, and now the NOPD is investigating to determine whether the crimes were committed by the same suspects. “When we saw the gun, we were very...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

'One of the most horrifying things that can happen' - Shocking crime stuns Covington

COVINGTON, La. — Downtown Covington was stunned by news Monday morning that two burned bodies were found behind a glass company building and police quickly suspected murder. Adding to the shock was news that a retired St. Peter pastor and the woman who helped take care of him following a stroke and surgery were missing. There was heightened concern that they could be the victims with the current pastor of St. Peter Church saying he was “unsettled and staying prayerful” as they await the identification of the victims.
COVINGTON, LA
iheart.com

Covington Police Make Arrest After Discovery Of Two Burned Bodies

Covington Police have made an arrest after the discovery of two bodies burned beyond recognition Monday morning. Antonio Donde Tyson faces multiple charges including two counts of first degree murder and two counts of second degree kidnapping. Officials say the bodies were discovered outside of a business on the 500...
COVINGTON, LA
NOLA.com

Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?

Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
theadvocate.com

Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
BELLE CHASSE, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers

A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
MOSS POINT, MS
WWL-AMFM

Two burned bodies found on the Northshore

Police say they are investigating after finding a pair of burned bodies in the Historic Downtown Covington. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Covington Police Department responded to the scene of an apparent double homicide
COVINGTON, LA

