Retired priest Otis Young identified as one victim in Covington double killing
COVINGTON, La. — Retired pastor Father Otis Young has been identified by the St. Tammany Coroner's Office as one of the victims in Monday's double killing in St. Tammany Parish, it was announced Tuesday afternoon. The coroner said he died of "blunt and sharp trauma." The bodies of Young...
fox8live.com
Family of man who died in Bogalusa police custody files federal civil rights lawsuit
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - A federal civil rights lawsuit has been filed against the City of Bogalusa, several of its police officers, Washington Parish Sheriff Randy Seal and two of his deputies following the in-custody death of a 28-year-old man last December. The lawsuit, filed last week and assigned to...
WWL-TV
Why was the suspect in Covington double killing out of jail despite violent record?
NEW ORLEANS — Antonio Donde Tyson was jailed in 1993 after convictions for forcible rape, armed robbery and aggravated burglary. Tyson was let out of prison in August of this year and is accused, just about three months later, of participating in the killing of two people and the burning of their bodies sometime between Sunday night and Monday morning in Covington.
NOLA.com
Suspect in priest killing was penalized for bad behavior in prison, only recently released
Details remained scarce Tuesday about a gruesome double homicide that stunned the north shore, but more information emerged about the man who Covington police arrested Monday and said is responsible. Antonio Tyson, booked with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the brutal killings, remains jailed without bond on...
Mississippi Press
Suspect wanted in attempted murder case shoots himself in front of Moss Point police
MOSS POINT, Mississippi -- Johnny Lee Nichols of Moss Point was wanted for attempted murder in Marion County and contacted Moss Point police to meet him so he could turn himself in. When police arrived, he pulled out and gun and shot himself dead. According to Moss Point police chief...
Lawsuit alleges Bogalusa Police committed civil rights violations and lied to cover up death of suspect in 2021
BOGALUSA, La. — A federal lawsuit alleges Bogalusa Police violated the civil rights of 28-year-old Eric Nelson and lied about his 2021 death while in police custody to cover it up, according to our partners at NOLA.com. The original Louisiana State Police Report alleges that Nelson was arrested for...
Retired pastor, pastoral associate missing as investigation into double killing continues
COVINGTON, La. — The retired pastor of St. Peter Church in Covington and a pastoral associate have been missing since Sunday night, Father Daniel Brouillette confirmed to WWL-TV. Father Brouillette said that Retired Priest Otis Young and Pastoral Associate Ruth Prats have not been seen since Sunday. The news...
NOLA.com
Driver killed, passenger injured in shooting in Slidell, St. Tammany authorities say
A driver was killed and a passenger wounded in an overnight shooting north of Slidell, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Tuesday. The gunfire was reported Monday at about midnight in the 100 block of Northwood Drive, where sheriff's deputies said they found a vehicle that had crashed into a parked pickup truck.
mississippicir.org
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
wxxv25.com
Waveland arrest three with shoplifting, seek fourth suspect
Waveland Police have arrested three people and are looking for a fourth suspect in connection with a shoplifting case. Police Chief Michael Prendergast said three people were arrested: 45-year-old Keith Bell of Gulfport, 44-year-old Brian Johnson of Gulfport and 24-year-old Mahalia Willis of Biloxi. All three were charged with felony shoplifting and trespassing. Willis also has an outstanding warrant for felony shoplifting out of Slidell, Louisiana. No bond has been set.
NOLA.com
2 people 'burned beyond recognition' in double homicide in Covington, police say
Two people were "burned beyond recognition" in a double homicide in Covington, police said Monday. Update: Covington priest, associate missing as investigation continues into burned bodies, station reports. The bodies were found outside, behind Dependable Glass, by employees when they arrived for work around 7 a.m. Monday, according to Sgt....
Driver dead, passenger wounded in overnight Slidell shooting
Two people were shot while riding in a car through Slidell overnight, leading to the death of one person and the hospitalization of another.
fox8live.com
Four overnight carjackings in New Orleans leave more victims traumatized
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four more violent carjackings that occurred overnight Monday into Tuesday (Nov. 29). They left victims shaken, and now the NOPD is investigating to determine whether the crimes were committed by the same suspects. “When we saw the gun, we were very...
'One of the most horrifying things that can happen' - Shocking crime stuns Covington
COVINGTON, La. — Downtown Covington was stunned by news Monday morning that two burned bodies were found behind a glass company building and police quickly suspected murder. Adding to the shock was news that a retired St. Peter pastor and the woman who helped take care of him following a stroke and surgery were missing. There was heightened concern that they could be the victims with the current pastor of St. Peter Church saying he was “unsettled and staying prayerful” as they await the identification of the victims.
iheart.com
Covington Police Make Arrest After Discovery Of Two Burned Bodies
Covington Police have made an arrest after the discovery of two bodies burned beyond recognition Monday morning. Antonio Donde Tyson faces multiple charges including two counts of first degree murder and two counts of second degree kidnapping. Officials say the bodies were discovered outside of a business on the 500...
NOLA.com
Some call I-10 at Louisiana-Mississippi line a 'death trap.' Why is it so dangerous?
Interstate 10, a highway that spans from Florida to California, is driven by hundreds of thousands of people every day across the U.S. But on the Mississippi Coast, it’s also the site of many accidents, traffic snarls and road closures — and it’s recently gotten so much attention that one portion of the interstate in Hancock County is dubbed a “death trap” by some local commuters.
theadvocate.com
Belle Chasse and Ponchatoula men cited for alleged hunting violations
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents cited two men for alleged migratory game bird violations Nov. 12 in Plaquemines Parish. Agents cited Richard Cotton, 63, of Belle Chasse, and Jeremy Cotton, 28, of Ponchatoula, for hunting migratory game birds over a baited area. Agents set up surveillance on...
fox8live.com
Two bodies found burned behind Downtown Covington building being investigated as double homicide, police say
COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found behind a building in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say. “Evidently, there was a fire involving our two victims,” said Sgt. Edwin Masters. “There...
Mississippi man wanted in stabbing, kills himself in front of police officers
A Mississippi man wanted for attempted murder died Saturday after he shot himself in front police officer near a Gulf Coast park. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Johnny Lee Nichols, 51, of Moss Point, had called to turn himself in to officers after he reportedly entered a house in Marion County and stabbed a woman multiple times while others in the house were asleep. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Two burned bodies found on the Northshore
Police say they are investigating after finding a pair of burned bodies in the Historic Downtown Covington. “On Monday, November 28, 2022, at approximately 7:00 AM, the Covington Police Department responded to the scene of an apparent double homicide
