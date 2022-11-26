COVINGTON, La. — Downtown Covington was stunned by news Monday morning that two burned bodies were found behind a glass company building and police quickly suspected murder. Adding to the shock was news that a retired St. Peter pastor and the woman who helped take care of him following a stroke and surgery were missing. There was heightened concern that they could be the victims with the current pastor of St. Peter Church saying he was “unsettled and staying prayerful” as they await the identification of the victims.

COVINGTON, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO