ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They Saw Results ‘Within a Week’ After Using This $14 Brightening Vitamin C Mask

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4339pW_0jOR6VJn00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

No self-care routine is complete without a mask . Whether it be a bubbling one you leave on for 20 minutes or an overnight one, we feel oh-so-glamorous after putting on one of those moisturizing masks . And thanks to Amazon, we may have found the perfect overnight one to make us look bright-eyed the next morning.

Ahead of Cyber Monday , you can snag this brightening and effective vitamin C mask for 50 percent off, making it under $15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0G5Jz5_0jOR6VJn00
Saturday Skin.

Buy: Saturday Skin Vitamin C Mask $14.50, originally $29.00

The Saturday Skin Yuzu Vitamin C Sleep Face Mask is a restorative and brightening overnight mask that helps with various skin concerns like enhancing your radiance, making your skin softer, and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Packed with retinol for smoothing your skin and yuzu for its powerful antioxidants, this mask can truly revolutionize your nighttime skincare routine.

Both vegan-friendly and with no fragrance, this is the perfect gift for your friends with sensitive skin. Per the brand, you apply this mask after your moisturizer and leave it on overnight, up to five times a week.

This mask is one of Amazon shoppers’ best-kept secrets, with shoppers saying they saw “visible results within a week.” Specifically, one shopper said, “I’m someone who gets impatient quickly if I’m not seeing results as soon as I’d like. With this night mask, within a week my skin was glowing. On top of that, my typically dry skin is feeling so moistured! I’m officially in love.”

Another shopper added, “This mask is amazing. Overnight my dark spots are noticeably lightening (much more quickly than just my kiehls dark spot serum). My skin tone overall is more even. Fine lines on my forehead are visibly smoother. My skin has been more sensitive this past year but I’ve had no problem using this mask several times a week. I recommend easing up to that amount of use gradually.”

Before you go, check out our gallery below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxEOE_0jOR6VJn00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's Only $15 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
SheKnows

Shoppers Say Their Lashes ‘Have Never Been Longer’ After Using This Mascara With Over 104,000 Reviews That’s Only $10 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. No makeup look, natural or colorful, is complete without some gorgeous sky-high lashes. Let’s face it, most of us were sadly not blessed with natural falsies lashes. We have to fake it til we make it to the end of the day, and trust us when we say, we’ve tried so many mascaras. Yes, we want to lengthen. Yes, we want volume. But we don’t want to choose one or the other! Thanks to this cult-favorite mascara, we don’t have to...
SheKnows

This Comforting & Soothing Cat Toy With Over 17,000 Reviews Is Both Kitten & Owner-Approved — Only $9 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When you have a kitten (or a cat that’s well in their double-digit age), you know they can get anxious over strange things. Whether it be the roaring thunder or even the sink, all cats, like humans, have things that make them anxious. For many cats, it’s the separation anxiety that gets to them. We try to do everything we can: leave the TV on, give them some of our favorite shirts to smell when we’re gone, and more. But now,...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $20 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
SheKnows

Keep Your Cats Entertained All Day With This Fun Toy That Has Over 24,000 Perfect Reviews — Only $11 for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to keeping your cats entertained, they’re a lot like human children. They’re so engrossed in something for a few minutes, and then it’s off to the next thing (or a random cardboard box to chew on!) However, thanks to thousands of Amazon shoppers, we may have just found the toy that’ll keep our cats occupied for hours on end, with no fail! And the best part? It’s less than $15 on Amazon! Buy: Potaroma Flopping Fish Cat Toy $11.59,...
In Style

I Spend 8 Hours a Day on Amazon, and These Are the 16 Black Friday Deals Worth Shopping

As someone who spends all day every day scouring Amazon for the best deals, Black Friday is my Super Bowl. There are thousands of deals in every category imaginable, and I make it my mission to find the deepest discounts on the best products each year. This holiday is no different, and lucky for you, I’m gifting you a list of my top 16 Amazon Black Friday deals to make your shopping experience a little easier.
CNET

These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last

Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
SheKnows

Shoppers Call This Plumping Serum With Over 29,000 Reviews ‘Botox in a Bottle’ — & It's Only $9 For Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Before YouTube took over, we had to fend for ourselves when it came to learning how to do a proper skincare routine. We used our mother’s products, hairspray as setting spray, and a lot of unfortunate trends we need to let die. But now we’re moms! While our old skincare concerns were covering that pimple before the dance, we’re looking at our crows’ feet a little more. Whether you care about aging, it’s good to pamper yourself with some lavish...
SheKnows

This Cat Litter Box Looks Like a Chic Piece of Furniture & It's Almost 60% Off During Wayfair's Cyber Monday Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Soft whiskery kisses, playful antics or lofty aloofness make cats such interesting pets. You never know kind of mood you’re going to get! But one thing all cat owners have in common is the struggle to find a good spot for the litter box. It needs to be easily accessible for your kitty; yet, hidden enough away that the smell doesn’t bother you (and no other pets or kids are tempted to get into it). That’s why we are in...
CNET

9 Kohl's Black Friday Deals That Beat Amazon

Cyber Monday and Black Friday of course mean big deals at Kohl's this holiday shopping season, and if you do a bit of digging, you can find bargains that are even better than ones you'll find retail giant Amazon. To get a bigger discount, you can boost the Black Friday deals at Kohl's with two coupon codes you can stack for 10% off (use code HOME10, on home items only) and 15% off sale prices (with code ENJOY15). Kohl's also offers free shipping on all orders $25 or above -- and let's not forget about Kohl's Cash.
SheKnows

Keep the Patio Parties Going All Winter Long With This Fire Pit That’s 50% Off on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Just because the days and nights are getting colder doesn’t mean the outdoor fun has to stop! Fire pits are the perfect way to keep happy hours happy and warm on your patio or in your backyard well into fall and even winter. If you’re still looking to purchase one, here’s a deal you won’t want to miss: Outland Living fire pits are currently on sale on Amazon, which means you can continue to host indoor/outdoor parties all throughout the...
SheKnows

Quip's Cult-Favorite Electric Toothbrushes Are Up to 50% for Black Friday — Grab Stocking Stuffers for the Whole Family

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Black Friday may be over, but Cyber Monday is here! It’s time to take advantage of all the incredible deals and markdowns you can only get for today. If you ask us, this is the season to stock up on things you’ve been eyeing or make upgrades to the products you already love. One can’t-miss deal we landed on? Quip’s Cyber Monday sale, which has some of the best electric toothbrushes out there for up to 50 percent off....
In Style

Tory Burch Secretly Added So Many Bags to Its Unheard-Of Black Friday Sale — and Savings Are Up to 60%

Some things are simply unheard of — and Tory Burch’s big Black Friday sale is, well, one of those things. The post-Thanksgiving shopping holiday can seem like a sprint, but should absolutely be treated like a marathon. And in the seemingly endless sea of sales is Tory Burch’s, an absolute must-check-out. Though it’s hard to believe, the designer’s Black Friday sales keep getting better every year, and 2022’s is one of the best — mark our words.
AOL Corp

Over 15,000 Amazon shoppers love this ‘super flattering’ quilted vest

Our team is dedicated to finding and telling you more about the products and deals we love. If you love them too and decide to purchase through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change. During the winter, it’s all about proper layering....
SheKnows

Oprah’s Favorite Hexclad Cookware Is Up to 40% Off for Cyber Monday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It doesn’t matter how good of a cook you are – if your pots and pans can’t handle the heat, you’ll end up with stuck-on, burnt food; gray, un-seared meats; and a whole host of other cooking maladies. Whether those cookware nightmares remind you of your own kitchen woes, or that of a friend or family member, there’s no better time to make an upgrade than now. That’s because there’s a huge HexClad Cyber Monday sale happening right now where...
SheKnows

SheKnows

81K+
Followers
9K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy