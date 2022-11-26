NASHVILLE – Once Derrick Henry got out in front in the NFL rushing race the last two seasons, he stayed there for a while. That is not the case in 2022. In pursuit of his third NFL rushing title in four years, the Tennessee Titans running back has spent just two weeks at the head of the pack – and not in succession. Henry was the NFL’s first player to reach 1,000 rushing yards this season and was the league leader through Week 11.

