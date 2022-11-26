ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 53 Best Cyber Monday Deals at Walmart, Where Prices Are Better than Black Friday

From robot vacuums to Ugg slippers, here’s what to buy With Black Friday behind us, you may have mistakenly  thought there couldn't possibly be more savings. After a cozy night in with family and friends consuming turkey and stuffing galore, followed by the mania of early Black Friday deals, comes the best Monday of the year — Cyber Monday. And Walmart is in the front of the line with some of the best deals of all this year, with savings on everything from tech to kitchen and fashion....
CNET

These 6 Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Aren't Likely to Last

Amazon's Black Friday deals have been running all month, but the online retailer launched a fresh batch of deals for this upcoming Cyber Monday. Though many deals will continue all weekend, there are some that are only good while supplies last. We've gathered up a bunch of deals that won't last beyond Cyber Monday below, so you can make the most of the savings in this short window of time.
The Verge

The best early Cyber Monday deals under $100

Deals on new LG OLED TVs are nice and all, but not everybody can afford to spend over $1,000. If you’re trying to keep your holiday shopping on a budget, we’re here to help. We found plenty of terrific Cyber Monday discounts under $100 that make for good gifts, ranging from deals on streaming services like Hulu’s to e-readers like the latest Kindle Paperwhite. We’ve curated the cream of the crop here, but if you’re on an even tighter budget, check out our guides to the best Cyber Monday deals under $50 and under $25.
Digital Trends

Walmart Cyber Monday: get this Dyson cordless vacuum for $350

If you’re in search of one of the best cordless vacuums, you’re probably scouring through the Cyber Monday deals in search of a discount. The Dyson V8 cordless vacuum has seen an impressive discount for Cyber Monday, as the popular vacuum is just $350 at Walmart today. That’s a discount of $100 from its regular price of $450. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as are free 30-day returns. There’s no telling how long inventory will last, so act quickly to claim this deal while you can.
