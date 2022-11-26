Read full article on original website
Hailey Bieber says she has an ovarian cyst that's 'the size of an apple'
Hailey Bieber is once again trying to make it clear that she is not pregnant. The model, entrepreneur and wife of Justin Bieber took to the Instagram stories portion of her verified Instagram account to disclose a health condition that has caused her discomfort.
Ryan Eggold & Isaiah Mustafa Board Alex Cross Series at Prime Video
New Amsterdam‘s Ryan Eggold and Shadowhunters‘ Isaiah Mustafa are boarding Prime Video‘s upcoming Alex Cross series based on James Patterson‘s novels. According to Variety, the actors will join previously announced lead, Aldis Hodge in the project aptly titled Cross, which was ordered in October. Described as a thriller mystery series, Cross follows Alex Cross, a detective and forensic psychologist who is able to dig into the psyches of killers and their victims in order to identify and capture murderers.
Billie Eilish 'really happy' about relationship with Jesse Rutherford
All is going well for Billie Eilish and her boyfriend Jesse Rutherford. The singer, 20, says she's thrilled to be dating the Neighbourhood frontman, 31, despite criticism about their age difference.
‘Alert’ First Look: ‘Every Second Counts’ for Scott Caan & Dania Ramirez (PHOTO)
If it’s a matter of racing the clock, these police officers are the ones you want on the case. Fox’s newest drama about first responders, Alert, debuts with a special premiere on Sunday, January 8, 2023 after the NFL before moving to its regular time slot on Monday, January 9 at 9/8c, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the key art.
Clarence Gilyard Jr., 'Die Hard' and 'Top Gun' Actor, Dead at 66
Actor Clarence Gilyard Jr., best known for his roles in Walker, Texas Ranger, Top Gun, and Die Hard, has died after battling an undisclosed illness. He was 66.
‘Tell Me Lies’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu
After that messy, messy end to Season 1, we’ll get to see what’s next for Lucy (Grace Van Patten) and Stephen (Jackson White). Hulu has renewed Tell Me Lies for a second season. The series follows Lucy and Stephen’s tumultuous but intoxicating relationship as it unfolds over the course of eight years. They meet at college, and what unfolds affects everyone around them.
Netflix updates the laughs for a new decade in teaser for 'That '70s Show' sequel series
Same old basement, same old Formans but a brand new decade. Netflix unveiled the first-look teaser for "That '90s Show" on Tuesday, the sequel series to hit late '90s/early aughts sitcom "That '70s Show."
‘The Big D’ With JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers Finds New Home at USA Network
The Bachelorette stans will be happy to know that The Big D, a TBS series that was canceled weeks before it was set to air in July, has found a new home at USA Network. The new reality dating competition is set in Costa Rica and features 10 recently divorced couples, which is ripe for all kinds of chaotic relationship drama. It also happens to be hosted by one of the rare success stories from ABC’s Bachelor franchise, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, who met on Fletcher’s season of Bachelorette in 2016.
The small but mighty love for 'Willow' that led to a shiny new series
"Willow," the 1988 fantasy film costarring Warwick Davis and Val Kilmer, tells the tale of an aspiring wizard in a magical world who, despite his small stature and a treacherous journey, is destined for greatness. The plot might be an allegory for the movie itself, as well as its legacy, since some 35 years later, the relatively esoteric title is getting a brand new life by way of a big-budget fantasy series premiering this week on Disney+.
A comedian said he spent $1,722 on taxi fares during a viral series on TikTok where drivers chose his location, in a bid to make 'humane content'
In a TikTok series with over 112,000 followers, comedian Kareem Rahma tells cab drivers to "keep the meter running" as they choose the destinations.
