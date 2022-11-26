Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Brief History of Orinda, CaliforniaThomas SmithOrinda, CA
Honeymoon locations—San Francisco, CaliforniaStephen L DaltonSan Francisco, CA
One of the World's Largest Outdoor Swimming Pools Was in San Francisco and Now is DestroyedDiana RusSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Railroad Station in Oakland that Wasn't Used Since 1994Diana RusOakland, CA
San Francisco To Vote On The Use of War Technology And RobotsAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Related
Residents reject central bikeway on Valencia Street
A feedback report released Monday regarding the SFMTA’s proposed center-running bike lane reaffirmed community rumblings against the proposal. Hard pass, said the majority of respondents to the transit agency’s open-house surveys in September. And now, the agency is headed back to the drawing board, meaning the long-awaited project will see further delays.
Mission Local
Supervisors vote in favor of SFPD killer robot policy
The Board of Supervisors is today voting on a contentious new policy proposal that would cement the San Francisco Police Department’s authority to kill suspects using robots. The policy also defines how the SFPD can use the rest of its military-style weapons. The meeting starts at 2 p.m., and...
SFPD authorized to kill suspects using robots in draft policy
A policy proposal heading for Board of Supervisors approval next week would explicitly authorize San Francisco police to kill suspects using robots. The new policy, which defines how the SFPD is allowed to use its military-style weapons, was put together by the police department. Over the past several weeks, it has been scrutinized by supervisors Aaron Peskin, Rafael Mandelman and Connie Chan, who together comprise the Board of Supervisors Rules Committee.
‘Cars to Casas’ can’t cut it financially, analysis says
As it stands, dreams of boosting housing on vacant San Francisco parking lots or car washes is a nonstarter, according to new city analysis. A proposed ordinance “Cars to Casas,” introduced by Mayor London Breed in October 2021, aims to ease housing construction on parcels formerly slated for car-uses, like parking lots or garages. Some 500 parcels could be eligible, according to the Planning Department — but it’s unlikely any housing would be built, given none of the projects would pencil, according to a new financial analysis presented at the Board of Supervisors Land Use and Transportation Committee on Monday.
When SF tagging threatens the elderly with fines
Mission Local occasionally publishes letters from community members. My friend, who is also a neighbor, was recently greeted by a Notice of Violation of SF Public Works Code, the anti-graffiti Article 23. Someone had tagged the sidewalk in front of her home. She is a 93-year-old retired bookkeeper of humble...
Families of men killed by SFPD say DA Jenkins is blowing them off
While a new team at the District Attorney’s office is taking its time to assess pending criminal charges against police officers, DA Brooke Jenkins sent a reassuring message late last month through her spokesperson: That she is in contact with the families of those injured or slain by police.
One of SF’s oldest nonprofits will soon have a union
More than 100 years after its founding, workers at Compass Family Services, a nonprofit helping the homeless, have scored a landmark victory: They can finally have a union. “I’m so proud that we’ve come to this point that we’ve really organized together and that we’re continuing to do so,” said Juliana Dunn, a member of the union organizing committee. “We felt, for far too long, that staff had really felt disempowered. …We really need to come together to advocate for ourselves in a way that can change power dynamics and can shift how we are treated in the workplace.”
‘Pretty much everybody is high:’ Inmates languish in jail as influx looms
“You can break it down, into powder.” Inmate Baruwk Ross is explaining how the addiction medicine prescribed to incarcerated people in San Francisco county jails is diverted by the facility’s more entrepreneurial residents. “It’s a strip. You put it under your tongue. Now, this is really nasty: You...
FBI raids Bernal Heights home
Update: Five alleged Hell’s Angels arrested following beating death at Mountain View concert. See end. Residents in the vicinity of Bronte Street and Tompkins Avenue, a stone’s throw from the Alemany Farmer’s Market, were awakened by a predawn FBI raid. At just before 5 a.m., area dwellers...
Power Exchange: Kilowatt bar to change hands after 28 years
When Mission Local contacted the longtime owner of Kilowatt on 16th Street about an upcoming change of ownership, he insisted we were wasting our time: “There’s no story here,” Peter Athanas told us right off the bat. “I’m old enough to retire, and I’m retiring!”
Uber is hiding customer payments from drivers – again
There’s a favor you can do for your next Uber driver – tell them how much you are paying for the ride. Drivers can no longer get that information. This, combined with their diminishing earnings, has left many anxious over their already unstable income. In fact, this isn’t...
Mission Local
Try Korean ‘chobap’ and boba at this new Valencia shop
Talk about turning the Korner. Keen observers have probably noticed that The Korner Store, the Korean snack and soju spot on Valencia Street, has closed barely more than a year after its launch. But fear not: It moves on to a bigger space somewhere in the Excelsior or Outer Mission. And, its owner has quietly started a new venture in the old digs.
Recology to dump another $25M onto SF garbage customers
The city announced a $25 million settlement with trash giant Recology today, claiming the company took home excess profits beyond those allowable in its rate agreement with San Francisco. Recology netted profits of $23.4 million above its target profit margins between 2018 and 2021, according to a “Public Integrity Review”...
Neighborhood Notes: Cobb’s free comedy, Noise Pop, more
Wednesday evening the historic theater Gray Area is hosting a hands-on workshop and a group jam free to the public, but with very little remaining availability. Sign up here. While people of all skill levels are invited, the theater encourages participants to bring their own electronic instrument or to get one from the Grand Creative Resource Library, which has limited supply.
Explore: How did your SF neighbors vote?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter and have the latest stories from Mission Local delivered directly to your inbox. San Francisco’s tumultuous election season is coming to an end. With only a handful of votes still to be counted, we can now see the lay of the land with some...
Pacific Islander Cultural District approved by city
A new Pacific Islander Cultural District was approved unanimously by the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, and will soon be established in the southern neighborhoods of Visitacion Valley and Sunnydale. “It identifies us, acknowledges our existence,” said Gaynor Siataga, who runs the Pacific Islander Community Hut, a resource hub located...
People We Meet: Steve Raymond
Steve Raymond’s long-running flirtation with the Mission District started in the late 1970s, when his mother bought a house on Shotwell Street. He’s visited on and off ever since then. “I would work on my art in Santa Cruz or Hawaii, wherever I was at the time, and...
Covid-19 Tracker: More covid for the holidays
Good morning, Mission, and welcome to Virus Village, your (somewhat) regular Covid-19 data dump. Hospitalizations, recorded infections, positivity rates and R Number models continue to rise. Wastewater covid is down from 2 weeks ago but trending upwards. Covid-19 Tracker will not publish next week. Despite initial glowing reports, sales and...
Elections director John Arntz’s contract not renewed by Elections Commission
Elections director John Arntz, who oversees one of the few San Francisco departments that unambiguously accomplishes its core mission, has not been renewed for his post by the city’s Elections Commission. By a vote of 4-2 after a lengthy Wednesday closed-session meeting, the commission opted to not re-up Arntz...
Neighborhood Notes: New parking system, La Luz, L.S. Dunes, AI Film Fest
Some 27,000 paid parking spaces in the city will be getting new pay-by-license stations on Wednesday morning, Howard was adding the new system on 21st Street. “We should have all of these done this month,” he said, referring to the Mission District. Then, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency will move on to the next neighborhood. In two years, the old meters will be erased from the city.
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 1