Read full article on original website
Related
Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Are Just Mom and Dad to Their Kids
Image Source: Getty / Paul Bruinooge / Patrick McMullan. Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz are ultra famous, but also ultra private. The British actors wed in 2011 and they have one daughter together, whom they welcomed sometime in 2018. Since then, the pair have kept their lives under wraps — something they were doing long before they had a baby together. Even their 2011 wedding was super top secret. They only had a handful of guests in attendance at their New York nuptials, including Weisz's son, Henry — whom she shares with ex-fiancé Darren Aronofsky — and Craig's daughter, Ella Loudon, whom he shares with ex-wife Fiona Loudon.
Jamie Lee Curtis had one request for her male co-stars in A Fish Called Wanda
Before Jamie Lee Curtis could have fun making out with a “bunch of different men” while filming A Fish Called Wanda, she had one small request for her co-stars.Curtis led the 1988 crime comedy as the title character Wanda, a grifter who takes part in a diamond heist with a group of gangsters. In an attempt to gather intel on the prized gems, she seduces lawyer Archie (John Cleese).In other words, Wanda gets to “be the paramour for a bunch of different men”, the 64-year-old actor said in a new interview with Vulture, published on Tuesday 22 November.“It was...
Rachel Weisz Allegedly Dropped Out of ‘The Mummy 3’ Because Her Character Got ‘Old’
'The Mummy' fans didn't show up when Rachel Weisz left the franchise as Evelyn. Apparently, her reason for not signing on had to do with her character's age.
Brad Pitt admitted his favourite actor is the 'most beautiful woman on the screen'
Over the course of his impressive film career, Brad Pitt has worked with some of the most beautiful actors in Hollywood, from Julia Roberts to Angelina Jolie. But, in Brad's mind, they don't hold a candle to his favourite actor of all time, who he thinks is the 'most beautiful woman' in show business.
Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga Not Thrilled To Be Working Together In ‘Joker 2’, Rumors Claim
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga are teaming up in Joker 2, but there are whispers that they are not excited to be working together again. According to National Enquirer, Cooper has some negative feelings toward Gaga especially because the latter is flaky.
Oprah Winfrey Once Said That Terrence Howard Misbehaved During Their Love Scene in ‘The Butler’
Oprah Winfrey and Terrence Howard had an interesting time together when the two had to do a love scene for ‘The Butler’.
NME
Dumbledore actor Richard Harris once found by his son with “face in pound of cocaine”
Richard Harris was once found with his face in cocaine by one of his sons, according to a new documentary. Harris, who died in 2002 at the age of 72 from cancer, had been open about his hedonistic lifestyle in the 1960s and early 1970s, which involved excessive intake of cocaine and alcohol. In 1978, Harris gave up drugs after almost dying from a cocaine overdose.
Dwayne Johnson reveals why he’ll never be like Johnny Depp, Will Smith, fit Hollywood’s standards: ‘F--- this’
Behind Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson’s tough exterior is a more vulnerable side that he’s sharing with fans. The "Black Adam" star gets candid in his new interview with Men's Health for its December cover story. Johnson is opening up about his fears, in addition to why he’ll never compare to celebrities such as George Clooney, Johnny Depp and Will Smith.
Katie Holmes Rocks Sexy See-Through Silver Dress At CFDA Awards: Photos
Katie Holmes, 43, was one of the best dressed celebs at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards on Nov. 7. The actress wore a see-through Baikal Crystal Cage Mesh Overlay Dress from the Jonathan Simkhai SS23 collection and matching strappy heels to the event as she elegantly posed for photographers with a smile. She had her hair pulled up and accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings, a wave bracelet, and a wraparound ring.
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Laurence Fishburne Explained Why He Doesn’t Regret Turning Down Sam Jackson’s Role In Pulp Fiction
Years after passing on the cult classic, Laurence Fishburne explained why he doesn't regret turning down Samuel L. Jackson's role in Pulp Fiction.
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Hollywood star's 5x-great-grandfather owned 292 enslaved people on his plantation in Barbados
Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (born in 1976) is British. He is most famous for playing the Marvel comic character, Doctor Strange and the character Sherlock although he has a few other well-known movies under his belt too.
Another 'Harry Potter' Star Has Passed Away
Leslie Phillips was an English actor, author, and voice artist. He enjoyed an amazing career in show business which spanned several decades. Throughout his time in entertainment, Leslie was mostly known for playing smooth and upper-class comic roles utilizing his "hello" and "ding dong" catchphrases. He warmed his way into the hearts of many fans with his immense talents, and they stayed loyal to him until the end.
Henry Winkler Reveals He Turned Down Iconic Film Role, Calls Himself a ‘Damn Fool’
When it comes to roles in his career, Henry Winkler hasn’t always been perfect in his selection and he’s talking about one of those roles. Winkler had a chance, at one time, to play Danny Zuko in the movie Grease. Of course, people know that Danny was played by John Travolta in the movie opposite Olivia Newton-John.
‘Harry Potter’: Daniel Radcliffe’s Parents Asked Him ‘Every Year’ if He Still Wanted to Do the Movies
Daniel Radcliffe recalls how his parents approached his participation in the 'Harry Potter' franchise.
James Arness Revealed Which ‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Received the Most Fan Letters, It Wasn’t Him
'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness was the face of the Western television show, but he wasn't the cast member to receive the most fan letters.
Julian Lennon Wasn’t Sure If He Was ‘Comfortable’ With Paul McCartney Bringing John Lennon to Life on Tour: ‘It Shocked Me’
Julian Lennon said he was "shocked" to see his father, John Lennon, "brought to life" for a virtual duet with fellow former Beatle Paul McCartney.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
People
359K+
Followers
60K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0